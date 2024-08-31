NCAA blocks Oklahoma State use of QR code helmet stickers for NIL fund

STILLWATER, Okla. — The NCAA has blocked Oklahoma State football from adding a sticker to its football helmets with a QR code that would link fans to the team’s general name, image and likeness fund that benefits every player on the roster.

Oklahoma State interprets the QR code stickers as institutional decals permitted under NCAA bylaws, but the NCAA says the QR code is advertising and/or commercial logos.

Other uses of the QR code that do not involve the OSU uniform are still usable. It remained on players’ bag tags for the pregame walk, and will be visible on signage in the stadium.

"We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change," OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a press release provided to media just before Saturday’s game against South Dakota State.

LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma State football vs South Dakota State live score updates from Cowboys-Jackrabbits

The Oklahoma State football team will wear stickers with a QR code that links to the team's general fund for name, image and likeness donations, which benefit every player on the roster.

"Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise the NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book."

Oklahoma State announced the plans to add the QR codes to the players’ helmets just more than a week ago, hoping to use them as easy access for fans to contribute to the team’s NIL fund.

Oklahoma State says it has well-established procedures for determining rules compliance and followed those procedures in its determination to allow the helmet decals. OSU also consulted with the Big 12 office and felt confident after those conversations that the stickers would be allowed, the release said.

"As we enter this new age of college athletics, the Big 12 Conference welcomes the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and creativity," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in the release. "I look forward to partnering with the NCAA and my fellow conference commissioners in an effort to modernize legislation that enables our schools to drive value for our student-athletes."

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA blocks Oklahoma State use of QR code helmet stickers for NIL