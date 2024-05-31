NCAA baseball tournament 2024: Friday's Regional games schedule for College World Series

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 26: Blake Burke #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after crossing home plate against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fifth inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The road to Omaha is set, and the anticipation is palpable as the field of 64 teams for the NCAA Division I is announced. The regional will be a double elimination format, and the thrill of the action begins on Friday, igniting excitement all over the country.

For the second time in program history, the Tennessee Volunteers have emerged as the No. 1 overall seed, a testament to its impressive year. The Volunteers clinched the SEC conference title and posted a remarkable record of 50-11. The Volunteers will kick off their journey to the Men's College World Series on Friday, facing Northern Kentucky in their first game.

In Norman, Oklahoma, the No. 9 seeded Oklahoma Sooners are set to ignite the CWS campaign with a fierce battle against Oral Roberts. The UConn Huskies will also take the field in Norman, facing Duke to round out the action on the first day.

Here is the list of Friday's games to start the journey to Omaha and how to watch.

NCAA baseball: Regionals games on Friday

Regional games are a double-elimination format.

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Game 1: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: Indiana vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Greenville Regional (Greenville, North Carolina)

Game 1: No. 16 East Carolina vs. Evansville, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: VCU vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Norman Regional (Norman, Oklahoma)

Game 1: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: UConn vs. Duke, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)

Game 1: No. 8 Florida State vs. Stetson, 12 p.m. ET

Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Game 1: No. 5 Arkansas vs. SE Missouri State, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Kansas State vs. Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Game 1: No. 12 Virginia vs. Penn, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: St. John's vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Tucson Regional (Tucson, Arizona)

Game 1: No. 13 Arizona vs. Grand Canyon, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: West Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

Game 1: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Long Island, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Wofford vs. LSU, 12 p.m. ET

Lexington Regional (Lexington, Kentucky)

Game 1: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, 12 p.m. ET

Game 2: Illinois vs. Indiana State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Oregon)

Game 1: No. 15 Oregon State vs. Tulane, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Nicholls vs. UC Irvine, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Raleigh Regional (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Game 1: No. 10 NC State vs. Bryant, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: James Madison vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Athens Regionals (Athens, Georgia)

Game 1: No. 7 Georgia vs. Army, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)

Game 1: No. 6 Clemson vs. High Point, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Game 1: No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Florida vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Santa Barbara Regional (Santa Barbara, California)

Game 1: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Oregon vs. San Diego, 3 p.m. ET

Bryan-College Station Regional (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Game 1: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Grambling, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Texas vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m. ET

When is the Men's College World Series?

The Men's College World Series starts on Friday, June 14 and ends on Sunday, June 26 or Monday, June 27 in Omaha, Nebraska.

