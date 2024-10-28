NC high school update: First day golf results, tennis, volleyball schedule, scores

Gina Kim of Chapel Hill High School (-4) leads by 4 strokes after day one of the 2015 NCHSAA 3A Women’s Golf Championships at Foxfire Golf Course and Resort in Foxfire Village, NC on Monday, October 26.

Day 1 of the NCHSAA state girls golf championships have concluded. Some highlights:

▪ Lake Norman Charter (3A) and Pine Lake Prep (1A/2A) earned Day 1 leads, while in 4A Pinecrest leads while chasing a third striaght state title.

▪ In 1A/2A, Gray Stone Day senior Hannah Lineberry, who finished seventh last season, shot a 3-over-par 75 to take first place. She has a six stroke lead.

▪ In the 3A race, Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter, who finished second last year, shot a 1-under-par 71 and has a six-shot lead.

▪ In 4A, Pinecrest’s Kaitlyn Kruczek and Northwest Guilford’s Leah Edwards, the defending champion, both shot rounds of even-par 70 to take the team. The 2022 champ and 2023 runner-up, Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill, is tied for eighth, just four shots back.

All three tournaments conclude Tuesday.

1A/2A leaderboard

3A leaderboard

4A leaderboard

Volleyball

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

CLASS 4A

West

Lake Jorman (20-3) at Reagan (22-5), 6:30 p.m.

Northern Guilford (21-5) at Marvin Ridge (32-2), 6 p.m.

East

Cardinal Gibbons (19-0) at Chapel Hill (27-1), 7 p.m.

Green Level (23-2) at D.H. Conley (26-1), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

West

Jesse Carson (20-5) at West Henderson (23-2), 6 p.m.

Kings Mountain (27-2) at North Iredell (6 p.m.

East

Orange (18-8) at J.H. Rose (21-4), 6 p.m.

Person (14-12) at West Carteret (19-6), 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

West

Community School of Davidson (24-4) at North Stanly (24-6), 6 p.m.

West Stanly (25-2) at McMichael (32-2), 6 p.m.

East

Manteo (21-4) at Midway (21-3), 5 p.m.

Seaforth (23-4) at Ayden-Grifton (29-1), 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

West

Cornerstone Charter (26-2) at Cherokee (24-1), 5 p.m.

Polk County (19-3) at Highland Tech (26-1), 6 p.m.

East

East Wake Academy (20-4) at Falls Lake Academy (24-2), 6 p.m.

Perquimans (24-1) at Pamlico County (23-3), 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Monday’s third round

CLASS 4A

West

Ardrey Kell 5, Hough 1

Charlotte Catholic (19-3) at Page (17-0)

Cuthbertson (13-4) at Providence (16-1)

Myers Park (19-0) at Marvin Ridge (11-5)

East

Leesville Road (11-5) at Green Level (16-2)

Millbrook (17-4) at Cardinal Gibbons (22-0)

New Bern (12-2) at Green Hope (19-0)

New Hanover (18-2) at Broughton (16-2)

CLASS 3A

West

Franklin (14-1) at East Lincoln (16-1)

North Buncombe (10-1) at Lake Norman Charter (18-0)

North Lincoln (15-3) at Atrkins (9-1)

West Henderson (9-2) at Ashe County (13-2)

East

Carrboro (11-56) at J.H. Rose (14-1)

C.B. Aycock (23-2) at Rocky Mount (14-1)

First Flight (12-1) at Terry Sanford (11-1)

Williams (15-0) at Fike (20-0)

CLASS 2A

West

Newton-Conover (10-4) at West Lincoln (10-2)

Providence Grove (12-3) at Burns (12-2)

Salisbury (14-1) at Hendersonville (10-2)

West Stanly (17-1) at Pine Lake Prep (11-1)

East

Greene Central (20-1) at Clinton (12-9)

Manteo (10-5) at Research Triangle (18-0)

N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (8-2) at Seaforth (18-4)

South Granville (6-5) at Roanoke Rapids (11-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Draughn (7-4) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (7-0)

East Wilkes (16-3) at Highland Tech (15-1)

Gray Stone Day (14-3) at Bishop McGuinness (15-1)

Piedmont Community Charter (7-2) at Mount Airy (17-2)

East

Bertie (7-10) at North Moore (8-4)

Eno River Academy (8-5) at Roxboro Community (10-0)

Gates County (6-11) at Rosewood (12-7)

Triangle Science & Math (4-6) at Chatham Charter (13-0)