NC high school update: First day golf results, tennis, volleyball schedule, scores
Day 1 of the NCHSAA state girls golf championships have concluded. Some highlights:
▪ Lake Norman Charter (3A) and Pine Lake Prep (1A/2A) earned Day 1 leads, while in 4A Pinecrest leads while chasing a third striaght state title.
▪ In 1A/2A, Gray Stone Day senior Hannah Lineberry, who finished seventh last season, shot a 3-over-par 75 to take first place. She has a six stroke lead.
▪ In the 3A race, Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter, who finished second last year, shot a 1-under-par 71 and has a six-shot lead.
▪ In 4A, Pinecrest’s Kaitlyn Kruczek and Northwest Guilford’s Leah Edwards, the defending champion, both shot rounds of even-par 70 to take the team. The 2022 champ and 2023 runner-up, Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill, is tied for eighth, just four shots back.
All three tournaments conclude Tuesday.
Volleyball
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
CLASS 4A
West
Lake Jorman (20-3) at Reagan (22-5), 6:30 p.m.
Northern Guilford (21-5) at Marvin Ridge (32-2), 6 p.m.
East
Cardinal Gibbons (19-0) at Chapel Hill (27-1), 7 p.m.
Green Level (23-2) at D.H. Conley (26-1), 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
West
Jesse Carson (20-5) at West Henderson (23-2), 6 p.m.
Kings Mountain (27-2) at North Iredell (6 p.m.
East
Orange (18-8) at J.H. Rose (21-4), 6 p.m.
Person (14-12) at West Carteret (19-6), 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
West
Community School of Davidson (24-4) at North Stanly (24-6), 6 p.m.
West Stanly (25-2) at McMichael (32-2), 6 p.m.
East
Manteo (21-4) at Midway (21-3), 5 p.m.
Seaforth (23-4) at Ayden-Grifton (29-1), 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
West
Cornerstone Charter (26-2) at Cherokee (24-1), 5 p.m.
Polk County (19-3) at Highland Tech (26-1), 6 p.m.
East
East Wake Academy (20-4) at Falls Lake Academy (24-2), 6 p.m.
Perquimans (24-1) at Pamlico County (23-3), 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Monday’s third round
CLASS 4A
West
Ardrey Kell 5, Hough 1
Charlotte Catholic (19-3) at Page (17-0)
Cuthbertson (13-4) at Providence (16-1)
Myers Park (19-0) at Marvin Ridge (11-5)
East
Leesville Road (11-5) at Green Level (16-2)
Millbrook (17-4) at Cardinal Gibbons (22-0)
New Bern (12-2) at Green Hope (19-0)
New Hanover (18-2) at Broughton (16-2)
CLASS 3A
West
Franklin (14-1) at East Lincoln (16-1)
North Buncombe (10-1) at Lake Norman Charter (18-0)
North Lincoln (15-3) at Atrkins (9-1)
West Henderson (9-2) at Ashe County (13-2)
East
Carrboro (11-56) at J.H. Rose (14-1)
C.B. Aycock (23-2) at Rocky Mount (14-1)
First Flight (12-1) at Terry Sanford (11-1)
Williams (15-0) at Fike (20-0)
CLASS 2A
West
Newton-Conover (10-4) at West Lincoln (10-2)
Providence Grove (12-3) at Burns (12-2)
Salisbury (14-1) at Hendersonville (10-2)
West Stanly (17-1) at Pine Lake Prep (11-1)
East
Greene Central (20-1) at Clinton (12-9)
Manteo (10-5) at Research Triangle (18-0)
N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (8-2) at Seaforth (18-4)
South Granville (6-5) at Roanoke Rapids (11-2)
CLASS 1A
West
Draughn (7-4) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (7-0)
East Wilkes (16-3) at Highland Tech (15-1)
Gray Stone Day (14-3) at Bishop McGuinness (15-1)
Piedmont Community Charter (7-2) at Mount Airy (17-2)
East
Bertie (7-10) at North Moore (8-4)
Eno River Academy (8-5) at Roxboro Community (10-0)
Gates County (6-11) at Rosewood (12-7)
Triangle Science & Math (4-6) at Chatham Charter (13-0)