NBC primetime Olympics schedule: What to watch tonight from Paris Games, including men's swimming

The 2024 Paris Olympics has reached Day 11 of competition in Paris.

Comprising NBC's primetime coverage schedule for Saturday, Aug. 3 will be the men's shot put final in track and field, the men's 100-meter butterfly final in swimming and the women's vault final in artistic gymnastics.

With that, here's the schedule for NBC's primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics for Saturday, Aug. 3:

NBC Olympics Primetime Schedule today

All times Eastern

NOTE: The schedule is subject to change according to NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Track and Field: Men's Shot Put Final | 8 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Swimming: Men's 100m Butterfly Final | 8 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Gymnastics: Women's Vault Final | 9 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Track and Field: Women's 100m Final | 9 p.m. | NBC (Fubo)

How to watch NBC's Olympic primetime coverage

TV channel: NBC

Streaming options: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

NBC will broadcast Saturday's primetime coverage of the Summer Games in Paris. The voice of the Olympics, Mike Tirico, will host NBC's Primetime coverage from the Trocadero in Paris. You can also stream it on the NBC app, on the NBC Olympics app and on NBCOlympics.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials.

Other options include Peacock or Fubo, the latter of which carries NBC and offers a free trial to select users.

