NBC primetime Olympics schedule: What to watch Tuesday from Paris, including women's gymnastics

More gold medals await to be handed out on Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And NBC's Olympic primetime coverage will be there to capture the competition.

2024 Paris Olympics: Follow USA TODAY's complete coverage here

Headlining Tuesday's slate of primetime coverage in Paris is women's gymnastics, as Simone Biles and Suni Lee look to lead USA women's gymnastics back to gold in the team final event after placing silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also on the docket will be the women's 100-meter backstroke final in swimming and Day 4 competition of women's surfing from the island of Tahiti. With that, here's the schedule for NBC's primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics for Tuesday, July 30:

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Fubo (free trial)

NBC Olympics primetime schedule today

NOTE: The schedule is subject to change according to NBCOlympics.com.

Tuesday, July 30

All times Eastern

8:06 p.m.: Gymnastics women's team final

8:44 p.m.: Men's 100m freestyle semifinals

8:58 p.m.: Women's 100m backstroke final

11:06 p.m.: Women's surfing final

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

How to watch NBC's Olympic Primetime coverage

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

You can watch primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC, the flagship station for the 2024 Paris Olympics. You can also stream it on the NBC app, on the NBC Olympics app and on NBCOlympics.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials. Other options include Peacock, which will broadcast the entire Olympics, or Fubo, which carries NBC and offers a free trial to select users.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Paris Olympic Games: NBC primetime schedule for today