NBA Twitter reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut: ‘It’s over… It’s Wemby’s league now’
The Victor Wembanyama experience for the San Antonio Spurs and NBA fans is officially underway.
Wemby made his Las Vegas Summer League tonight against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.
Here’s how NBA Twitter is reacting to Wembanyama’s first game live.
Spurs fans after Wemby first bucket pic.twitter.com/L0BGVVFa5g
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 8, 2023
Wemby’s rim protection is very very very real. as expected
— ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillo_) July 8, 2023
Wemby is going to be so fun for the league.
— Chris Manning 🏀 (@LD2K) July 8, 2023
I’ve seen enough Wemby is a bust
— rhex999☀️(like limit) (@rhex_rl) July 8, 2023
Mark Jones and Doris Burke on the call for Wemby’s debut
— Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) July 8, 2023
Yeah it’s over… it’s Wemby’s league
— LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) July 8, 2023
Yea Wemby gonna be absurd in transition, can catch it over everybody and easily rise for buckets or can put it on the floor and drive/pass.
— RB (Ringless Bitch) (@RyB_311) July 8, 2023
Wemby just dribbles and the crowd goes nuts for him oohing and ahhing 😂
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 8, 2023
Wemby misses his first three shots including a dunk attempt
Then he gets a block and a board before a lefty dish
Then he catches in the paint and turns around for a short jumper and-1
— Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 8, 2023
Yeah Wemby is sick
— Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) July 8, 2023
Wemby dribbling in one spot
— Der (@Yeaderrr) July 8, 2023
Wemby’s presence alone opens up so many opportunities for him to get easy assists
— ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillo_) July 8, 2023
It’s gonna get scary when Wemby gets comfortable and into the motions
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 8, 2023
Wemby in the post 😂 😳 pic.twitter.com/vkZiCUX23H
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2023
Wemby is going to be in the DPOY race this season
— DBG (@DBGyt_) July 8, 2023
It’s early but Victor Wembanyama is the best player in NBA history.
My column:
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 8, 2023
me literally saying “it’s ok!” out loud when wembanyama missed his first couple shots bc i cannot fathom having that amount of pressure at 19
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 8, 2023
Victor Wembanyama is very lucky that he's going to make a good living because if he didn't, there's no way he would be able to buy pants
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 8, 2023
This Victor Wembanyama guy is trash.. just missed a dunk 😂
— Davo Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) July 8, 2023
So far most impressed with Wemby's use of his left hand, shooting and passing. Obviously has extreme skill. EXTREME rim-protecting length. Only question to be answered in real games: Enough physicality?
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 8, 2023
Man I can’t wait for that LeBron vs Wemby game
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 8, 2023
Wemby gotta get his weight up cuz Jokic not moving on that post up
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 8, 2023
This Wemby game reminds me so much of the Lonzo 2017 year. Crowd on its feet at anything he does. Insane atmosphere.
— Raj C. (@RajChipalu) July 8, 2023
Wemby a freak ⏸️
It’s not fair lmao.
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 8, 2023
Wemby’s passing has been really high level
— Matthew (@sponhourm) July 8, 2023
Victor Wembanyama is 7’5 out there doing a Hesi crossover like Iverson!
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING AT?! 👽
— 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) July 8, 2023
If Victor Wembanyama is going to pass like this, I might have to upgrade my seat on the hype train.
— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 8, 2023
Victor Wembanyama's first quarter here in Las Vegas reminds me of Ante Zizic's summer league debut. Pretty clear immediately that Wembanyama is gassed after playing a long season overseas and just doesn't have what it takes to thrive in the NBA game.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 8, 2023
Every missed shot & turnover Wemby has is a victory for us Britney Spears fans.#JusticeForBritney#VictorMEHbanyama
— Barry (@BarryOnHere) July 8, 2023
Wemby getting hacked like crazy in the post
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 8, 2023
His teammates' inability to finish costing Wemby assists.
— Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) July 8, 2023
Wonder if Wemby asked to guard Brandon Miller? Appears that way. Love it. Even went out and blocked Miller's deep 3 attempt.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 8, 2023
Like Wemby's 3-point shooting mechanics. Looks natural, pure. If he can start making 35% of 3s, will start seeming unfair.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 8, 2023