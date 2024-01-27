Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic’s 73-point game vs. Hawks: ‘Somebody will score 100 before the season is over’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

Luka Doncic went off. Yes, he really went off. Dallas’ superstar put up a career-high and NBA season-high 73 points in the Mavericks’ 148-143 win over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Doncic became the fourth player in NBA history to score 73 points in a single game.

Here’s how NBA Twitter, including fans, players, and media members reacted to his historic performance.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype