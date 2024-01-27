NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic’s 73-point game vs. Hawks: ‘Somebody will score 100 before the season is over’

Luka Doncic went off. Yes, he really went off. Dallas’ superstar put up a career-high and NBA season-high 73 points in the Mavericks’ 148-143 win over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Doncic became the fourth player in NBA history to score 73 points in a single game.

Here’s how NBA Twitter, including fans, players, and media members reacted to his historic performance.

Somebody going to score a 100 before the season over! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 27, 2024

82 points right here💪🏽 Congrats brother that was special to witness it pic.twitter.com/P6MbW8Zuth — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 27, 2024

Can’t believe what I’m watching 2 70 point performances in one week the league is Insane right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 27, 2024

Damn I miss Defense in the NBA — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 27, 2024

Luka walking into Magic City after dropping 73 on the Hawks pic.twitter.com/K4ycr3mW17 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 27, 2024

Luka: has a chance to score 80 points Tim Hardaway:

pic.twitter.com/jos0NraR53 — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) January 27, 2024

LUKA DONCIC TONIGHT: 73 POINTS

10 REBOUNDS

7 ASSISTS

76% FG pic.twitter.com/g9tqe4YHkk — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 27, 2024

Luka after seeing Embiid and KAT go off this week pic.twitter.com/gCKxdViE0Y — Overtime (@overtime) January 27, 2024

Luka doncic highlights agains the hawks 😭pic.twitter.com/dcnekGiVtw — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 27, 2024

Luka went OFF tonight: 73 PTS (career-high; Mavs record)

10 REB

7 AST

25-33 FG

8-13 3P

15-16 FT Most points in a game since Kobe's 81. pic.twitter.com/OvVIsVxLCz — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2024

Luka Dončić just posted a Game Score of 64.0! That is the 2nd highest score in our database, behind only Michael Jordan in 1990 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FTkHDUgUzC — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 27, 2024

“Luka about to score 80” mavs role players:

pic.twitter.com/Ld3R6ifGlO — Bnz 🇵🇸 (@imnotBnzbtw) January 27, 2024

What’s going on in the NBA?! The league is on fire with another dominate performance. This time, Luka Doncic! 73 points, wow! 🤯Congrats to Luka on his amazing 73 point, 10 rebound game tonight, leading his Mavericks to a 148-143 win against the Hawks.👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 27, 2024

“Maybe going to see Chuck, Kenny, Shaq, and those guys got him inspired last night. Maybe we should see them a little bit more often!” Jason Kidd on Luka's historic 73-point night 😅 https://t.co/3TNnMJtlIK pic.twitter.com/YvyDVC91iL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2024

Luka Doncic created, assisted, or scored 100 points in the Mavericks' win over the Hawks. — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) January 27, 2024

I refuse to believe it is a coincidence that both Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have more than 60 points each, the same night, following the game Luka had an altercation with that fan in the Booker jersey. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 27, 2024

Luka literally said 'hold my beer, Joel' 😅 pic.twitter.com/3FVWqp9UT3 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) January 27, 2024

Just in the last 5 days: Luka 73-point game

Embiid 70-point game

Book 62-point game

KAT 62-point game Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/O7quRbjTCM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2024

This video being able to be used for Luka just four days after Embiid is crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/RTxsjBiOKH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 27, 2024

Wemby not fair, I just got mad. Book had 60 on some Kobe shhhh. Luka might have the slowest 40 yard dash in the NBA next to me killinggggggg us. I love the @NBA ❤️ — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) January 27, 2024

Wait how much Luka got???pic.twitter.com/qOmGTR4a9L — Overtime (@overtime) January 27, 2024

Luka looking at Devin Booker get 62 in a loss while he gets 73 in a win pic.twitter.com/9RhQcxQRyV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 27, 2024

Luka Unreal 😱😱😱😱! They traded Luka right? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 27, 2024

I guess Luka heard all that shyt… 😭😭💯 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 27, 2024

Most PTS + REB + AST in a game since 2000: 93 — Joel Embiid

91 — Luka Doncic

90 — Luka Doncic

90 — Donovan Mitchell Two of them happened this week. pic.twitter.com/OyZlfxLY2X — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2024

