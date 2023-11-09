NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers getting blown out by Rockets: ‘LeBron about to request a trade’

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t started the season as they hoped for. After getting blown out in Houston by the Rockets 128-94, they fell to a 3-5 record.

LA was without Anthony Davis in Houston, but still, NBA Twitter thrashed the Lakers for their blowout loss.

Lakers got BLOWN OUT by the Rockets 👀 pic.twitter.com/hDjX3rWdSF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2023

Final score: 128 — Rockets

94 — Lakers pic.twitter.com/Mq5kxqrbb3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 9, 2023

In each of the Lakers' games this season, they've: – Made fewer threes than their opponent

– Shot a worse percentage from three than their opponent They're the first team in NBA history to do that in each of the first 8 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/xLCEunO0s6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2023

The Lakers lost to the Rockets by 34 points tonight. 😳 pic.twitter.com/yeCRpqmUEY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 9, 2023

i know the lakers aren’t healthy but hear me out i also think the rockets just might be…. good? — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 9, 2023

"Lakers most depth and best off-season in the NBA" pic.twitter.com/gPdXHiylq1 — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) November 9, 2023

The word is out and teams are sending extra players at the glass when playing the Lakers, knowing LA is going to give them tons of offensive rebounds — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) November 9, 2023

Trading away KCP and letting Alex Caruso walk cost the Lakers another championship imo — Josh (@josh2saint) November 9, 2023

A fully healthy Lakers side probably runs a 10-man rotation. 40% of that rotation is out tonight and that’s WITH the Lakers getting Rui back today. — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) November 9, 2023

Lakers got embarrassed but the Clippers lost again pic.twitter.com/rdcU42cdfV — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) November 9, 2023

Lakers lost by 35 and Darvin ham said “i’m proud of my guys” pic.twitter.com/09Ugjbsl2T — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) November 9, 2023

summary of tonight's game pic.twitter.com/CSbz4fqRY3 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) November 9, 2023

Dillon Brooks is actually psychotic 😭 I love it pic.twitter.com/s4vpyCPBdw — 𝓝𝔂𝔁 (@NyxRockets) November 9, 2023

8 games in, how do you feel about the Lakers? What's good, what's not? — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) November 9, 2023

When the Lakers trash but so is everybody in Cali pic.twitter.com/ZbiwPIMDyz — Calenta (@NBAPaint1) November 9, 2023

Warriors, Clippers, Kings lose and the Lakers only 2 games below .500 #LeavingHereWithSomething pic.twitter.com/iMJiOMMLgL — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 〰️ (@MANOMAGlC) November 9, 2023

I will move heaven and earth to get Alex Caruso back in a Lakers uniform — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) November 9, 2023

Nothing to say about the Lakers. Sometimes you just gotta take the L and wonder what the fuck happened. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) November 9, 2023

Lakers are now 3-5 LMAOOOO imagine losing to the Rockets https://t.co/i6nkmub7Y4 — LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) November 9, 2023

Lakers are 3-5, yes. But half of our players are injured and remember that we started 2-10 last year and still made the WCF. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 9, 2023

The entire Lakers squad -LeBron and AD… pic.twitter.com/E5QxImRB4e — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 9, 2023

The Lakers will be alright. Not good start tho. — GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) November 9, 2023

My reaction watching my Rockets beat the Lakers by 50 today. pic.twitter.com/xLQBC46vBA — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) November 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype