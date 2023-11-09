Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers getting blown out by Rockets: ‘LeBron about to request a trade’

Dionysis Aravantinos
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t started the season as they hoped for. After getting blown out in Houston by the Rockets 128-94, they fell to a 3-5 record.

LA was without Anthony Davis in Houston, but still, NBA Twitter thrashed the Lakers for their blowout loss.

