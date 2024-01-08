NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Clippers in close game: ‘Even though the Lakers won, Darvin Ham’s days are numbered’

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their four-game losing streak with a close 106-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

LeBron James (25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) and Anthony Davis (22 points, ten rebounds) led the way for the Lakers, while Norman Powell missed the potential game-tying three-pointer for the Clippers.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another close battle between the two LA teams.

Just when I thought the Clippers were about to Stomp the Lakers tonight… here comes the 🐐 telling me to pump ya brakes big fella! Again he showed the world why you can never count him out, even against a stacked up Clippers squad! Good night and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 8, 2024

The Lakers snap their four-game skid and get in the win column for the first time in 2024 by beating the Clippers, 106-103, with Norm Powell's potential overtime-forcing 3 rimming out at the buzzer. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 8, 2024

Even tho the lakers won darvin hams days are numbered with all due respect pic.twitter.com/gIl07Gobpa — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) January 8, 2024

Lakers won!?! 🤣😭😳 — ╰☆☆ ʲẸ𝓷ᑎ𝕚 ☆☆╮ (@BrowBron_) January 8, 2024

📊 LeBron James 25 PTS, 8 REBS, 7 AST

Anthony Davis 22 PTS, 10 REBS, 3 STLS

Taurean Prince 13 PTS, 2 AST, 3-6 3PT

D’Angelo Russell 13 PTS, 6 AST

Christian Wood 9 PTS, 10 REBS, 2 BLK

Austin Reaves 8 PTS, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/3qhYGm3WKV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2024

Lakers win but Darvin Ham lives to see another day pic.twitter.com/YNHasYrYQE — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) January 8, 2024

"That was the dunk of the century" – James Worthy on LeBron's dunk tonight — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2024

The lakers are now undefeated against the suns and clippers with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) January 8, 2024

Lakers won AND they don't play again until Tuesday let's gooooooo — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 8, 2024

Who needs the King when you have a Prince? Taurean Prince made a huge late 3, then two clutch late free throws, as the Lakers survived a tying three by Norman Powell that did everything but go in. Lakers played their best D since the Cup final over Indiana. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2024

Lakers won but that means Darvin Ham isn’t getting fired💔 pic.twitter.com/Xi86ZSHxXL — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) January 8, 2024

The Lakers are the most exhausting team in basketball but at least they won. — Colb (@___Colb___) January 8, 2024

It’s still very fun when the Lakers win. — Matthew Peralta (@_MatthewPeralta) January 8, 2024

Lakers deserved that win. No one on the Clippers played well or smart besides Ivica Zubac. Would have been a double digit win for the Lakers if he didn't bail the Clippers numerous times tonight. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 8, 2024

How Lakers fans sleeping tonight pic.twitter.com/ZI6k35ij3M — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype