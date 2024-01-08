Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Clippers in close game: ‘Even though the Lakers won, Darvin Ham’s days are numbered’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their four-game losing streak with a close 106-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

LeBron James (25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) and Anthony Davis (22 points, ten rebounds) led the way for the Lakers, while Norman Powell missed the potential game-tying three-pointer for the Clippers.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another close battle between the two LA teams.

https://twitter.com/LADEig/status/1744223502339920130?s=20

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype