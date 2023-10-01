NBA Twitter reacts to Jrue Holiday’s trade to Boston: ‘Absolute madness’

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are trading Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and multiple picks.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Jrue Holiday landing in Boston.

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rOx1Hpwcpk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Jrue Holiday is being traded to the Celtics, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/afGZEO9mPX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023

Absolutely the right move for Boston. They will miss Robert Williams — and they really need another body in that frontcourt now— but they needed Holiday more. Regain the wing defender they lost in the Smart trade—one that’s going to be motivated to play Milwaukee. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 1, 2023

Wowowowow. That is a HAUL for Portland. Celtics need to add another big somehow. But Holiday is a huge addition for them. https://t.co/sHQxMetQWJ — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 1, 2023

A massive swing for the Celtics, who have now added both Kristaps Porzingis and Holiday this offseason in the hopes of finally breaking through & winning a title after years of knocking on the door. Celtics and Bucks already have lots of history. This adds a whole other layer. https://t.co/NufdIKTeRE — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 1, 2023

Celtics projected starting five: Jrue Holiday

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Kristaps Porzingis MADNESS. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/FDDEBoiYQA — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 1, 2023

