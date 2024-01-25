NBA Twitter reacts to Devin Booker’s 46-point game vs. Luka Doncic’s Mavs: ‘Best player rivalry in the league’
The Phoenix Suns are currently on a roll. After beating the Mavericks in Dallas 132-109, behind Devin Booker’s 46-point game, they extended their winning streak to seven games.
Book put up 46 points and seven rebounds on a super-efficient 74% from the field against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. He even outscored the Mavs 22-20 in the third quarter alone.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to his performance.
DEVIN BOOKER TONIGHT:
46 POINTS
7 REBOUNDS
3 ASSISTS
2 STEALS
74% FG
60% 3P pic.twitter.com/4YKVevcdrg
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 25, 2024
Booker with the .gif of the year https://t.co/fc5Kqc5Reu pic.twitter.com/s8f0Ndl8Vi
— Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 25, 2024
His Name is Devin %#%% Booker, anything else you wanna add. Let us know @Suns
— Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) January 25, 2024
I will never understand why Booker isn’t among the most popular NBA players. His game is as aesthetically pleasing as anyone in the league.
— Max (@maxmcc11) January 25, 2024
Devin Booker outscored the Mavericks in the third quarter 😳
D Book: 22 PTS
Mavs: 20 PTS
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/rtuXgMAlct
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 25, 2024
Booker and KD decide who will drop 40 before every game.#ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/giU0BlA7TW
— 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 (@Suns_Armband) January 25, 2024
😬 https://t.co/mHGS1chZZy pic.twitter.com/JJmMbmc7TF
— Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 25, 2024
Most games with 45+ PTS and 70+ FG% by a Sun:
3 — Devin Booker
4 — Every other player in franchise history combined pic.twitter.com/rlkss8Tpuq
— Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 25, 2024
"Wake up, babe. New Devin Booker meme just dropped." pic.twitter.com/sdqfXRQE68
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 25, 2024
The only players with multiple 40-point games on 70+ FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/PlKMukgCl7
— Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 25, 2024
Luka got 50 in the Suns building and beat them on National TV
Booker comes back with 46 in the Mavs building and beats them on National TV
Best player rivalry in the league 🔥
— RB (sunsrtrash) (@RyB_311) January 25, 2024
mavs fans: lol luka owns the suns and is book’s father
devin booker: pic.twitter.com/Z34OZ8EoFI
— Trevor Paxton (@trpaxton) January 25, 2024
Suns Big 3 during their 7-game winning streak:
vs Lakers — 86 points
vs Blazers — 78 points
vs Kings — 56 points
vs Pelicans — 91 points
vs Pacers — 91 points
vs Bulls — 77 points
vs Mavericks — 78 points
Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/4Y9dTUK6SL
— Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 25, 2024
I’m still taking Booker over Luka any day of the week
— 🦇 (@Shadowiscold) January 25, 2024
Booker’s 73.9% FG% is tied for the second most efficient 45+ point game this season after Giannis’s 54 point game.
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) January 25, 2024
Booker dropping 46 & beating Luka on Dallas home floor.. every Suns fans dream 😮💨
— Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) January 25, 2024
SUNS HAVE WON 12 OF THEIR LAST 15 GAMES 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRwb2SC4VV
— Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 25, 2024
Kevin Durant blocking Luka that leads into a Devin Booker 3 as he scores his 43rd point of the night as the Suns are up 23.
Perfection, shit I dreamt of.
— LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) January 25, 2024
Devin Booker in the 3Q:
22 points
Dallas in the 3Q:
20 points pic.twitter.com/zLCIpTzl6v
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 25, 2024