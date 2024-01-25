Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Devin Booker’s 46-point game vs. Luka Doncic’s Mavs: ‘Best player rivalry in the league’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Phoenix Suns are currently on a roll. After beating the Mavericks in Dallas 132-109, behind Devin Booker’s 46-point game, they extended their winning streak to seven games.

Book put up 46 points and seven rebounds on a super-efficient 74% from the field against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. He even outscored the Mavs 22-20 in the third quarter alone.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to his performance.

