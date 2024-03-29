Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Dejounte Murray’s game-winner vs. Celtics: ‘Kobe would be proud’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Atlanta Hawks have beaten the Boston Celtics 123-122 for the second time this week, after Dejounte Murray scored 44 points, and the game-winner for ATL.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to another overtime thriller in the league.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype