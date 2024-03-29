NBA Twitter reacts to Dejounte Murray’s game-winner vs. Celtics: ‘Kobe would be proud’

The Atlanta Hawks have beaten the Boston Celtics 123-122 for the second time this week, after Dejounte Murray scored 44 points, and the game-winner for ATL.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to another overtime thriller in the league.

"I don't want to take that many shots, but I know Kobe would be proud of me." Dejounte Murray after shooting 18-44 FG pic.twitter.com/q9Bglzb5zR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2024

DEJOUNTE MURRAY CALLS GAME 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ydfAiuppfq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2024

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Shoutout RUSS AND KOBE!!!! I’m Tired Dawg!!!! https://t.co/mpP0BC3NqH — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 29, 2024

I’ll address the Celtics and how Murray just gave them that work and I mean he STOOD on Business… dropping a 44 piece wing dinner lemon pepper style “All Flats” straight from Magic City!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 29, 2024

Dejounte tonight: 44 PTS (Career-high)

7 REB

7 AST

2 STL

44 FGA (!!!!) And a game-winner. https://t.co/J495zS2nss — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 29, 2024

Dejounte Murray tonight: — More PTS than Tatum

— More DREB than Kristaps

— More AST than Holiday

— More STL than White pic.twitter.com/p5pk1619nu — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 29, 2024

Points in overtime: 11 — Dejounte Murray

10 — Celtics pic.twitter.com/pBEGcLof5e — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 29, 2024

Dejounte Murray basically kept going 1 on 5, took 44 shots, scored 44 points, made so many crucial jumpers capped by the game-winning j over Holiday as the Hawks beat the full-strength Celtics in OT. That's twice in a week. Makes you wonder about Boston. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 29, 2024

I know most of y’all are watching college hoops but Dejounte Murray is having one of the most ridiculous games of the season — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) March 29, 2024

Now all Atlanta has to do is figure out how Trae Young can fit with Dejounte Murray. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 29, 2024

A few takeaways from the Celtics losing two in Atlanta: -They obviously aren't dialed in. The games mean nothing standings-wise and they seem to know it. -Something that does matter: Murray hunted Porzingis. Boston has to find a way around that. It will happen in the playoffs… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 29, 2024

Dejounte Murray took 44 shots to get 44 points and didn't give a damn about the percentages. Walked the best perimeter defender down for the game winner at the buzzer. Love it. Real hoopers do what needs to be done to win. Confidence is everything. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 29, 2024

Dejounte Murray every time he faces the Celtics…pic.twitter.com/lzUd1oR1QD — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 29, 2024

44 points on 44 shots from Dejounte Murray. Sometimes you just have to let if fly. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 29, 2024

dejounte murray 44 pts on 44 shots just made me shed a tear he rlly put the team on his back elite game winner — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) March 29, 2024

Dejountae Murray and DLo backcourt with Reaves as the 6th man next year pic.twitter.com/eo4PQJCZhI — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) March 29, 2024

Dejounte Murray has taken HOW MANY SHOTS? 😭 pic.twitter.com/dGfPdl7cTk — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) March 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype