Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers’ 22-point comeback win over Golden State: ‘Warriors blowing two huge leads in a week is crazy’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers were down 22 points to the Golden State Warriors at the beginning of the third quarter. They went on a crazy run to eventually beat the Dubs 113-112.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Clippers’ huge comeback win.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype