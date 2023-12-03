NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers’ 22-point comeback win over Golden State: ‘Warriors blowing two huge leads in a week is crazy’

The Los Angeles Clippers were down 22 points to the Golden State Warriors at the beginning of the third quarter. They went on a crazy run to eventually beat the Dubs 113-112.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Clippers’ huge comeback win.

THE CLIPPERS COMPLETE THE 22-POINT COMEBACK ON THE DUBS 😳 pic.twitter.com/shGxEhYnCk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 2, 2023

PAUL GEORGE GAME WINNER ‼️ Clippers comeback from down 22 to beat the Warriors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aUoFiMZ1UN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 2, 2023

Warriors fans after blowing a 22-point lead to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/bFDjkSACWK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 2, 2023

Clippers today: — Down by 19 at half

— Trailed for over 47 minutes And they won the game. pic.twitter.com/8bQddefYlI — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 2, 2023

The Warriors smoked their 2nd double digit lead this week and I’m supposed to believe in them? I say the writing is on the damn wall! And shout out to the Clippers on a big W.. it might be their turning point! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 2, 2023

Crazy thing is Clippers fans would have to be on suicide watch if Draymond hit that mf from the corner😭😭 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) December 3, 2023

Im just waiting for warriors fans to tell clippers fans this is their game 7😂😂😂 — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) December 2, 2023

Clippers trio vs. Warriors 🦾 PG: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, GW 3-pointer

Harden: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST

Kawhi: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/LoBnbkg7AF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2023

Final 70 seconds:

Klay missed 3

Clippers layup

Moody Split FTs

Clippers layup

Steph missed J

Clippers 3

Dray missed 3 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 2, 2023

Clippers announcers are the best in the business btw — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) December 2, 2023

Steph was being hunted by the Clippers wings. So you put in 6'3 Cory Joseph over 6'8 Kuminga out of a timeout for a critical defensive stand up 4 points? Kawhi scored at the rim in <3 seconds. lol https://t.co/JohVcUJitX pic.twitter.com/IfQRPBiHc8 — fakelogic (@fakelogic) December 2, 2023

Paul George went from almost costing the Clippers the game with that clear path foul, to winning the game with a three. Great redemption. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 2, 2023

That's the second blown 20+ point lead for the Warriors this week. Clippers come from 22 down, take only lead of the game with 8.9 seconds left. Warriors continue to sputter right when it seems like they might be gathering traction. Record: 9-11. Outscored 65-45 in 2nd half. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 2, 2023

Kerr ruined the warriors and Austin Reaves smh — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) December 3, 2023

Warriors need to start managing Curry mins if they want him at his best n March…36 is too many — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) December 3, 2023

After Warriors blow 22p lead in loss to Clippers, here's some Paul George:

"They don’t have a rim protector. Our advantage is we have size. We have wings that can get to the basket. That’s been our game plan, to get to the rim and find shooters on kick-outs." — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 3, 2023

Warriors have been playing the exact same game during the seasons 2020, 2021, and now 2023. We will always have 2022. Much love to our guys but this toxic relationship is hilarious — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) December 3, 2023

Warriors blowing a huge lead 2 times in the same week is crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZlVduN2uVb — ₅ (@RunWithFox) December 3, 2023

Steph passes to an open teammate in the corner: “Choker” “Scared to take the last shot” LeBron passes to an open teammate in the corner: “Goat” “Made the right play” https://t.co/4z0Jcqk4AC — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 3, 2023

