NBA trainer Joe Abunassar: 'Being great demands more sacrifice than most are willing to make'

Joe Abunassar, a name synonymous with elite basketball training, brings nearly three decades of expertise to the game. Over his 27-year career, Joe has trained over 300 NBA players, including Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Chauncey Billups.

As the founder of Impact Basketball, Joe revolutionized the field by integrating on-court skills, strength, nutrition, and mental performance into one comprehensive system.

Abunassar sat down with HoopsHype reflecting on his journey, his approach to blending drills with game readiness, the importance of building trust with players, and his plans for the future of Impact Basketball.

How do you take what you teach kids privately and ensure they can implement it in games?

Joe Abunassar: The landscape of youth basketball all the way through the NBA is much different. College basketball has changed a lot, particularly over the last couple of years and the NBA has changed a lot, and the youth stuff has changed a lot. I was with Chauncey Billups a lot lately with the Hall of Fame stuff, and he was one of my first guys. And we talk a lot about the stuff that we did back then. It's the development side of basketball that has changed.

What was it like training Kevin Garnett and Chauncey Billups?

JA: Seeing players like Chauncey go through their journey and finding success, like KG and others, resonates with me deeply – sometimes too much, to the point where I lose sleep over it. But the rewarding part now is watching players like Ziaire Williams, who I’ve known since he was 14, thrive despite challenges. He was a McDonald’s All-American and a Top 10 draft pick, had early success in Memphis, but struggled with injuries and competition. Now, in Brooklyn, he’s thriving.

The same goes for others I’ve worked with, like Kyle Lowry. He transitioned from Memphis to Houston before becoming the seven-time All-Star we know in Toronto. Or Al Harrington, who joined the NBA at 18 and spent two years barely playing before building a 17-year career.

The cool thing now is, with guys like Ziaire, Blake Wesley, and Josh Green, you see the progression. There were times when people asked, "What’s going to happen with this guy?" But I’ve been through it so many times before. First of all, you have to be good enough, right? That’s part of it. You can’t just do this with anybody. But if you’re good enough, keep working, do the right things, prepare, and take advantage of your opportunity, things will work out.

And I have those stories to share. Like, "Hey, Chauncey Billups was on six teams before he found his home in Detroit." And this guy’s in the Hall of Fame. Not everyone has a career like KG. Or look at a guy like Tyrese Haliburton. He got drafted to Sacramento, had an okay first year – they kind of had too many guards, him and Fox. He’s always been good, but it wasn’t until he got to Indiana that he became an All-Star. That’s early in his career, but his first two years weren’t perfect.

I have those experiences to draw on to talk to the young guys today and say, "Hey, this is what happens." Yes, it tugs at me [his player's success], but less than it used to because I see how it works out. I have a little more wisdom now than I did when I was 25 years old, living and dying on everything these guys did – emotionally, not financially. That’s where I’m at with that now.

Thoughts on Tyrese Haliburton's struggles as you are close with him?

JA: I mean, obviously, not feeling 100 percent, and, you know, I think when you have the summer where you play in the Olympics, it throws things off a little. Sometimes it just takes a bit longer to get started. But I think there’s no concern about him at all, and I think he’ll be fine. He’s a great player and, you know, mentally incredible. The guy has a joy for playing basketball that’s contagious. It helps him, and it helps everybody around him, so I think he’ll be good.

How has developing these athletes been like?

JA: There’s definitely more attention today to mental health and mental approach in our culture. Twenty-five years ago, it was more about “suck it up and get through it,” but now there are valuable outlets to help strengthen mental resilience.

From a basketball perspective, when we work with players – whether for the draft, pros, or high school – you can tell when someone has the right mindset. A player who understands how to improve, what coaches want, and how to handle different challenges is more likely to succeed. That’s what we focus on at our facility in Vegas: teaching that being great is never easy. From nutrition to body care, therapy, strength training, conditioning, and hours of skill drills, the mental side is a critical piece of the puzzle. So we have four pillars to what we teach and to our program. And, you know, one would be skill development, of course – you know, making people shoot the ball better, handle the ball better, and all the aspects of basketball. Two, would be the body, you know, just strength and conditioning and keeping guys faster, stronger, skinnier, lighter, whatever that goal might be. The third is our nutrition piece, which is really, really important to us. We have a really strong partnership with Herbalife, as we believe in nutrition. And then the fourth pillar is that mental side we talked about.

While the scope of player development has expanded – especially with increased focus on load management and career preservation – the fundamentals haven’t changed much. For example, what we do today isn’t drastically different from what I did with Kevin Garnett 25 years ago. That said, summers used to be tougher. Back in the day, players like Chauncey Billups and Tayshaun Prince worked harder through the offseason compared to today’s more cautious approaches.

What advice would you give aspiring athletes?

JA: The biggest lesson is understanding that being great is hard. It’s not glamorous – it’s inconvenient, uncomfortable, and demands more sacrifice than most are willing to make. Discipline, consistency, and pushing through setbacks are essential. I remind players that the lessons from sports extend beyond their playing careers. Whether it’s LeBron James dominating at 39 or a high school athlete, the ball stops bouncing eventually. But the discipline and mindset developed on the court are tools that apply to every part of life. I’ve stayed in this business because I love helping people grow on and off the court. Seeing someone like Al Harrington go from an 18-year-old rookie in my basement to a successful entrepreneur shows how far the right mindset can take you. Success isn’t just about talent – it’s about working harder than everyone else.

How do you stay ahead in such a competitive and fast-evolving industry?

JA: It starts with adopting the same mindset I expect from my players –approaching every day with focus and consistency. Even after 25 years, I’m always learning and adapting to new trends in training, nutrition, and player development. One benefit of being in this industry for so long is credibility. Players now seek us out, which wasn’t the case when I started. But that doesn’t mean I can relax – I hold myself to the same high standards I expect from my players. Whether it’s mastering new techniques or prioritizing my own health, I make sure to practice what I preach. Ultimately, relationships are everything. Over the years, I’ve built strong connections with scouts, coaches, and executives across the league. These relationships keep me sharp and allow me to keep doing what I love.

How do you get players to trust you?

JA: The most important part of getting results from players is earning their trust and understanding. For me, it’s a lot different now than it was 20 years ago because I have the background and credibility to show for it. I can point to two Hall of Famers I worked with throughout their careers, players like Kyle Lowry who transformed into a great shooter, and guys like Josh Green, who’s now shooting over 50 percent from three after struggling with his shot coming out of Arizona. That track record speaks volumes.

But at the core, it’s about building relationships. I care deeply about every shot my players take – whether they’re NBA stars, high school athletes, or anyone in between. It’s not just about knowing your craft; it’s about delivering it in a way that resonates. Players can sense when you truly care. Over the years, we’ve made every player – whether they’re an NBA rookie or a high school kid trying to make their team – a part of the Impact family, and that connection is what drives our success.

How do you balance drills with teaching game flow?

JA: Drills are essential for building skills, but they’re only one piece of the puzzle. A player can have perfect form in a drill but struggle to apply it in a real game. That’s why we spend so much time on situational play – 1-on-1, 3-on-3, all the way to 5-on-5. For example, we’ll teach a player how to space correctly when their teammate drives or how to read a defender’s foot positioning. These are the kinds of details that separate good players from great ones. By integrating drills with real-game scenarios, we make sure players are ready to perform when it matters.

Besides the Vegas facility, where else can people train with Impact Basketball?

JA: Right now, Vegas is our sole facility. We used to have locations in Florida and L.A., but we’ve streamlined everything to focus on making Vegas a destination. It’s a state-of-the-art facility with everything under one roof – nutrition, therapy, strength training, and courts. If you want the full Impact experience, Vegas is the place to be. It’s a beautiful setup, and it simplifies things for us and the players. Whether you’re a high schooler, a pro, or an international team, you’ll find everything you need there.

What are the long-term plans for Impact Basketball?

JA: We’re committed to expanding our programs globally and making a lasting impact. Currently, we’re working with youth basketball initiatives in Indonesia, India, and the Philippines to improve their national youth development systems. It’s rewarding to think that the 13- or 14-year-olds we’re helping today could one day play for their National Teams or even go pro. Domestically, our new facility in Vegas is a game-changer – a one-stop hub for nutrition, therapy, strength training, and basketball. We’re also growing our digital offerings, providing coaches and trainers worldwide with access to our expertise. Our mission is to share 25 years of experience with the next generation of players and coaches, building a foundation for long-term success.

