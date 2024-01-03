NBA trade deadline: Who could be on the move ahead of the league's Feb. 8 deadline?

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks kicked off the NBA’s trade deadline season with a deal on Dec. 30.

The Raptors sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round draft pick.

Given the quality of teams going for a title, the quality of players (possibly) available and the draft capital teams have to sweeten trades, there should be several more deals before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

While we wait for those moves to happen, here’s a look at players who could be dealt to another team move before the trade deadline:

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine shoots a free throw against the Utah Jazz during the second half at United Center.

Teams looking for offense, and that includes the Los Angeles Lakers, are interested in Zach LaVine and his availability. LaVine averages 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists and shoots 44.3% from the field, 33.6% on 3-pointers and 86.6% on free throws. A talented scorer, he has played in just 18 games this season – out since Nov. 28 with right foot inflammation. LaVine is in the second year of a five-year $215.1 million contract.

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan

At 34, DeMar DeRozan can still score, posting 22.2 points per game on 45.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% on 3s. Add his 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steal and nearly 1.0 block per game and DeRozan has value. He had 27 points on 12-for-16 shooting, nine assists and seven rebounds in Chicago’s Dec. 20 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. He is in the final season of a three-year, $81 million contract and is a free agent in the summer.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso's per 36 minutes stats are solid: 14.8 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 43.9% on 3-pointers plus 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He provides an impact defensively with the Bulls allowing just 109.8 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. Caruso is in the third season of a four-year, $36.9 million contract – a valuable deal.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls signed Nikola Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million in the offseason, so it’s not an onerous deal and a team would have Vucevic for two more seasons after this one. Though this isn’t his best scoring season (16.7 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the field, 28.1% on 3s), Vucevic provides offense.

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell

If the Cavaliers decide to trade All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, it will be a major move for the Cavs and the team acquiring him – perhaps Brooklyn, New York or Miami (the Heat have been looking for a combo guard and have long had their eyes on Mitchell). The Cavaliers traded for Mitchell with the hopes he would re-sign with them. But he has not signed an extension. He is under contract for 2024-25 at $34.8 million and has a player option 2025-26, allowing him to become a free agent in the summer of 2025 if he chooses.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

The Wizards are in the initial stages of what looks like a long but deliberate rebuild. It’s unlikely many players on the roster now will be on the roster in two, three seasons. Kyle Kuzma has championship with 2010 Lakers and is averaging a career-high 23.1 points and shooting a career-best 46.6% from the field while getting 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is in the first season of a four-year, $90 million contract.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole

For the right team in the right situation, Jordan Poole can be a valuable contributor. His 41.4% shooting from the field, 31.2% on 3s and uninspired play is not compelling teams to call the Wizards give up significant assets.

Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones

In the final year of a two-year, $29 million contract, Tyus Jones is putting together a solid season: 12.6 points and 5.5 assists per game and shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.5% on 3s. A team looking for depth a point guard will do well by acquiring Jones.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is sidelined with a strained left calf and is out for at least eight more days. But with Charlotte struggling and Hayward in the final season of his four-year, $120 million contract, he could be on his way to a playoff team seeking depth. He averages 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists and shoots 46.8% from the field and 36.1% on 3s.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has a four-year, $114 million extension that begins next season, and while Atlanta thought Murray and Trae Young could be its backcourt for years to come, it may be willing to listen to offers for Murray. He averages 20.5 points and is shooting 38.3% on 3s – his highest percentage since shooting 39.1% on just 0.6 attempts per game his rookie season in 2016-17.

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic has played in just 14 games since returning from a strained right calf. He averages 19.2 points and is shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.6% on 3-pointers. For a team looking for a 3-point shooter, Bogdanovic and his contract are attractive. He’s due $19 million next season but just $2 million of it guaranteed.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant wanted a team where he could showcase his offensive skills, and he has accomplished that with the Blazers. This season, he is averaging career highs in points (22.1) and 3-point shooting percentage (.471) and is shooting better than 80% from the foul line for the fourth consecutive season. In the offseason, Grant signed a five-year, $160 million contract, and a team has his rights through the 2026-27 season. He has a player option for 2027-28.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LaVert (3) defends at Scotiabank Arena.

Pascal Siakam turned into a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection with the Raptors. He is in the final season of his four-year, $136.9 million contract and is seeking one more big deal. That leaves Toronto with a decision to make: trade him now and get value in return or lose him in free agency for little or nothing. Siakam (22.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 51.8% shooting despite 28.5% on 3s) is the kind of two-way player who can help a contender.

Utah Jazz forward-center Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen, an All-Star for the first time last season, is having another strong season, but a slow start has the Jazz at 15-19 which prompts the prospect of the Jazz moving him for a haul in return – similar to what they got for Rudy Gobert when they traded him to Minnesota. However, Markkanen likes playing for the Jazz and isn’t a free agent until 2025. A Markkanen trade seems unlikely though not impossible.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris

This isn’t the first time Tobias Harris’ name has popped up in trade deadline chatter, and the strong veteran is having another solid season: 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game and shooting a career-best 51.3% from the field. In the end, it may just make sense for the Sixers to keep Harris, whose contract expires after this season.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is putting up points (24.1 per game on 46.8% shooting) and he’s under contract through 2025-26, giving a team acquiring him security against the assets they give up in a potential trade for Rozier.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges becomes a free agent after this season and because he signed his qualifying offer, he can veto any trade. Since returning from a suspension related to a domestic violence plea, Bridges averages 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline: Zach LaVine among who could be moved by Feb. 8