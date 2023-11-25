NBA trade candidates: Out of rotation players

We are deep into the 2023-24 NBA season and teams have just about established the rotations. Some teams like the Timberwolves had it mostly figured out before the season started, while others like the Suns needed time to figure out their guys. Every year there are a handful of players who are good enough to get regular minutes but for one reason or another aren’t playing. Below is a list of players that are either out of their team’s rotation, or don’t project to be in it when their team is fully healthy and could become trade candidates this season.

It seemed like the writing was on the wall for Hyland in the Clippers rotation when they traded for James Harden. He kept playing while Russell Westbrook remained in the starting lineup but now he is the primary backup point guard. Hyland still has another year remaining on his deal so there’s no rush to move him. They could look to extend him on a long-term deal next summer given their lack of youth on the roster. But if the Clippers feel the need to make a trade to bolster their rotation, Hyland is one of their best assets remaining. Amir Coffey is another player who could be moved for similar reasons.

It appears that the Thunder have moved on from Pokusevski and it’s unfortunate considering the strong start he had last season prior to a major injury ending it. He has only logged 31 minutes in 5 games and for the first time in years, Mark Daignault has a tighter and more consistent rotation now that they’re competing for a playoff spot. Unless Pokusevski is able to break into the rotation over the next few months, it seems like an inevitability that the Thunder will get an asset for him ahead of the trade deadline. There should be plenty of teams willing to take a flier on him ahead of restricted free agency. Tre Mann is another player worth monitoring, but there’s still time with another year left on his deal.

Morris hasn’t played a game yet for the Pistons and isn’t expected to return for a while. But once he and the rest of the Pistons roster are healthy, there’s no guarantee he will have a regular role. They already have four point guards in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, and Marcus Sasser who are in the rotation and have played well enough to warrant minutes. The deeper we get into the season, the less Morris projects to have a role with this exact iteration of the roster. His $9.8 million salary could be easily moved to a contender that needs an additional playmaker.

Wiseman makes this list for the second year in a row which is a troubling state of affairs for the former second-overall pick. The acquisition was head-scratching from the Pistons’ perspective, especially since they already had so many centers. But if he was going to get regular minutes on any team, you’d think it would be with them. Marvin Bagley is the primary backup center in Detroit, leaving Wiseman minutes only when there’s an injury. If he cannot get into the rotation by the trade deadline, he could potentially be moved again to a team that could take a flier at center.

Konchar has always been a solid third guard for the Grizzlies and an underrated rebounder. He didn’t play much early on despite their many injuries and now as a starter is having the worst shooting splits of his career. He’s still a good player to have off the bench at just $6.2 million over the next 3 years, but the Grizzlies will need to reduce a roster spot once Ja Morant’s suspension is over. It seems unlikely it will be a big man given their lack of size, and Konchar doesn’t project to be in the rotation once Morant, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard return to the lineup. Konchar could be the odd man out in that scenario.

It seemed like Bol turned a corner last year in Orlando and became a real NBA player. It surprised us when they waived him in July and it felt like the Suns were getting a good rotation player on a bargain. Unfortunately, he has only logged 7 minutes in three games, and couldn’t even get on the floor when Drew Eubanks missed time. The Suns are finally starting to realize the 9-10 guys in their regular rotation, and Bol doesn’t appear to be one of them. If they make some trades on the margins, he could be included.

It goes without saying that Ball would be playing for the Bulls if he were healthy. He’s not expected to play this season but it might not matter if the Bulls end up blowing up their roster. And as we get closer to the end of Ball’s contract in 2024-25 it gets easier for the Bulls to trade him. They’re already off to a dreadful start and Zach LaVine could eventually get traded. If that happens, that could escalate trades for other veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. This could lead to a cost-savings move involving Ball, though that could come regardless of their direction.

