NBA teams in history with super long rotations

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches his team take on the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Warriors are trying a new approach this season with their rotation, featuring 13 players averaging between 14 and 30 minutes per game so far.

The strategy seemed to work well early on, with 12 wins in the first 15 games, but not so lately, as evidenced by four straight losses and Stephen Curry suggesting they may need to make some changes.

Steve Kerr is hardly the first coach to employ a deep rotation in the NBA. Here we have listed all the teams in league history with no players averaging 32 minutes per game and how that approach worked for them.

2017-18 Sacramento Kings

Dec 29, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Willie Cauley-Stein (28.0 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Garrett Temple, George Hill, Justin Jackson, Nigel Hayes, Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein, Zach Randolph)

Regular season record: 27-55

2016-17 Los Angeles Lakers

Dec 29, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) chases down a loose ball in the first half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Jordan Clarkson (29.2 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr, Louis Williams, Luol Deng, Nick Young, Timofey Mozgov)

Regular season record: 26-56

2013-14 San Antonio Spurs

Dec 31, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (right) and forward Tim Duncan (left) smile on the bench during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at AT&T Center. The Spurs won 113-92. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Tony Parker (29.4 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, Marco Belinelli, Tiago Splitter, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker)

Regular season record: 62-20

Playoffs result: Champion

2014-15 Indiana Pacers

Dec 2, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indiana Pacers guard C.J. Miles (0) against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: George Hill (29.5 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (CJ Miles, CJ Watson, David West, Donald Sloan, George Hill, Luis Scola, Rodney Stuckey, Roy Hibbert, Solomon Hill)

Regular season record: 38-44

2016-17 Brooklyn Nets

Dec 26, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Randy Foye (2) watches the replay after his game winning three point shot at the buzzer against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Barclays Center. The Nets won 120 -118. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Brook Lopez (29628.0 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Bojan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead, Jeremy Lin, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Sean Kilpatrick, Spencer Dinwiddie, Trevor Booker)

Regular season record: 20-62

2017-18 Brooklyn Nets

Dec 9, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) is double teamed by Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Allen Crabbe (33) at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jorge Nunez-EFE via USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: DeMarre Carroll (29.9 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, Dante Cunningham, DeMarre Carroll, Jarrett Allen, Jeremy Lin, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Trevor Booker)

Regular season record: 28-54

2018-19 Brooklyn Nets

Dec 23, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) and guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) react in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: D'Angelo Russell (30.2 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, Jared Dudley, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Treveon Graham)

Regular season record: 42-40

Playoffs result: First round

2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks

Dec 19, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with forward Khris Middleton (22) after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 7 (Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews)

Regular season record: 56-17

Playoffs result: Conference Semifinals

2018-19 Atlanta Hawks

Dec 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Trae Young (30.9 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Alex Len, DeAndre Bembry, Dewayne Dedmon, John Collins, Kent Bazemore, Kevin Huerter, Taurean Prince, Trae Young)

Regular season record: 29-53

2019-20 Memphis Grizzlies

Dec 21, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Ja Morant (31.0 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 6 (Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, Jae Crowder, Jaren Jackson Jr, Jonas Valanciunas)

Regular season record: 34-39

2017-18 Atlanta Hawks

Dec 29, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks forward Marco Belinelli (3) and guard Dennis Schroder (second from left) and forward Taurean Prince (middle) and guard Kent Bazemore (right) sit on the bench in the final minute of the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Dennis Schroeder (31.0 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (Damion Lee, Dennis Schroeder, Dewayne Dedmon, Ersan Ilyasova, John Collins, Kent Bazemore, Marco Belinelli, Mike Muscala, Taurean Prince)

Regular season record: 24-58

2012-13 Sacramento Kings

December 16, 2012; Sacramento, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets point guard Andre Miller (24, center) argues with Sacramento Kings point guard Aaron Brooks (3) during the first quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Miller and Brooks received technical fouls. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Tyreke Evans (31.0 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Aaron Brooks, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, Jason Thompson, John Salmons, Marcus Thornton, Patrick Patterson, Tyreke Evans)

Regular season record: 28-54

2009-10 San Antonio Spurs

December 16, 2009; Oakland, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (right) and forward Tim Duncan (left) sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena. The Spurs defeated the Warriors 103-91. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Tim Duncan (31.3 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 6 (Antonio McDyess, George Hill, Manu Ginobili, Richard Jefferson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker)

Regular season record: 50-32

Playoffs result: Conference Semifinals

2017-18 Chicago Bulls

Dec 18, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and forward Nikola Mirotic (44) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Justin Holiday (31.5 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 12 (Bobby Portis, Cameron Payne, David Nwaba, Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant, Justin Holiday, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez, Sean Kilpatrick, Zach LaVine)

Regular season record: 27-55

1977-78 Atlanta Hawks

Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Eddie Johnson (3) in action against the Washington Bullets at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: John Drew (31.5 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Armond Hill, Charlie Criss, Fast Eddie Johnson, John Brown, John Drew, Kenny Charles, Ollie Johnson, Ron Behagen, Steve Hawes, Tom McMillen, Tree Rollins)

Regular season record: 41-41

Playoffs result: First round

2003-04 Memphis Grizzlies

DENVER - DECEMBER 22: James Posey #41 of the Memphis Grizzlies stretches out in an attempt to block a shot by Voshon Lenard #1 of the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter December 22, 2003 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets won 106-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Most used player: Pau Gasol (31.5 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Bonzi Wells, Earl Watson, James Posey, Jason Williams, Lorenzen Wright, Mike Miller, Pau Gasol, Shane Battier)

Regular season record: 50-32

Playoffs result: First round

1999-00 Orlando Magic

25 Oct 1999: Michael Doleak #51 of the Orlando Magic high fives teammate Charles Outlaw #45 during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Mavericks 109-97. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Most used player: Darrell Armstrong (31.6 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Ben Wallace, Bo Outlaw, Chris Gatling, Darrell Armstrong, John Amaechi, Monty Williams, Ron Mercer, Tariq Abdul-Wahad)

Regular season record: 41-41

2016-17 Philadelphia 76ers

Dec 29, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27), and Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) wait for the rebound during the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah Jazz win 100-83. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Robert Covington (31.6 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 14 (Alex Poythress, Dario Saric, Ersan Ilyasova, Gerald Henderson, Jahlil Okafor, Jerami Grant, Jerryd Bayless, Joel Embiid, Justin Anderson, Nik Stauskas, Richaun Holmes, Robert Covington, Sergio Rodriguez, TJ McConnell)

Regular season record: 28-54

1984-85 Cleveland Cavaliers

Getty Images

Most used player: World B. Free (31.7 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Ben Poquette, Jeff Cook, John Bagley, Johnny Davis (1955), Lonnie Shelton, Mel Turpin, Paul Thompson, Phil Hubbard, Roy Hinson, World B. Free)

Regular season record: 36-46

Playoffs result: First round

2021-22 Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic celebrates a dunk with teammates against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Amway Center on December 30, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Most used player: Cole Anthony (31.7 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Chuma Okeke, Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Hassani Gravett, Jalen Suggs, Mo Bamba, RJ Hampton, Terrence Ross, Wendell Carter Jr)

Regular season record: 22-60

1978-79 Atlanta Hawks

Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Armond Hill (24) in action against the Washington Bullets at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Dan Roundfield (31.7 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 7 (Armond Hill, Butch Lee, Dan Roundfield, Fast Eddie Johnson, John Drew, Steve Hawes, Tree Rollins)

Regular season record: 46-36

Playoffs result: Conf Semis

2014-15 San Antonio Spurs

Dec 30, 2014; Memphis, TN, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Marco Belinelli (3) and Manu Ginobili (20) and Cory Joseph (5) talk during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 95 - 87. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Kawhi Leonard (31.8 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 7 (Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, Marco Belinelli, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker)

Regular season record: 55-27

Playoffs result: First round

1991-92 Milwaukee Bucks

1990-1991: Guard Dale Ellis of the Milwaukee Bucks in action with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Most used player: Jay Humphries (31.8 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Alvin Robertson, Dale Ellis, Frank Brickowski, Fred Roberts, Jay Humphries, Jeff Grayer, Larry Krystkowiak, Moses Malone)

Regular season record: 31-51

2018-19 Indiana Pacers

Dec 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) reacts with guard Victor Oladipo (4) after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Victor Oladipo (31.9 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (Bojan Bogdanovic, Cory Joseph, Darren Collison, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young, Tyreke Evans, Victor Oladipo, Wesley Matthews)

Regular season record: 48-34

Playoffs result: First round

2021-22 Houston Rockets

Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Most used player: Jalen Green (31.9 mpg)

Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Alperen Sengun, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Dennis Schroeder, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae'Sean Tate, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter, KJ Martin)

Regular season record: 20-62

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: NBA teams in history with super long rotations