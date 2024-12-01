NBA teams in history with super long rotations
The Warriors are trying a new approach this season with their rotation, featuring 13 players averaging between 14 and 30 minutes per game so far.
The strategy seemed to work well early on, with 12 wins in the first 15 games, but not so lately, as evidenced by four straight losses and Stephen Curry suggesting they may need to make some changes.
Steve Kerr is hardly the first coach to employ a deep rotation in the NBA. Here we have listed all the teams in league history with no players averaging 32 minutes per game and how that approach worked for them.
2017-18 Sacramento Kings
Most used player: Willie Cauley-Stein (28.0 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Garrett Temple, George Hill, Justin Jackson, Nigel Hayes, Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein, Zach Randolph)
Regular season record: 27-55
2016-17 Los Angeles Lakers
Most used player: Jordan Clarkson (29.2 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr, Louis Williams, Luol Deng, Nick Young, Timofey Mozgov)
Regular season record: 26-56
2013-14 San Antonio Spurs
Most used player: Tony Parker (29.4 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, Marco Belinelli, Tiago Splitter, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker)
Regular season record: 62-20
Playoffs result: Champion
2014-15 Indiana Pacers
Most used player: George Hill (29.5 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (CJ Miles, CJ Watson, David West, Donald Sloan, George Hill, Luis Scola, Rodney Stuckey, Roy Hibbert, Solomon Hill)
Regular season record: 38-44
2016-17 Brooklyn Nets
Most used player: Brook Lopez (29628.0 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Bojan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead, Jeremy Lin, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Sean Kilpatrick, Spencer Dinwiddie, Trevor Booker)
Regular season record: 20-62
2017-18 Brooklyn Nets
Most used player: DeMarre Carroll (29.9 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, Dante Cunningham, DeMarre Carroll, Jarrett Allen, Jeremy Lin, Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Trevor Booker)
Regular season record: 28-54
2018-19 Brooklyn Nets
Most used player: D'Angelo Russell (30.2 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, Jared Dudley, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Treveon Graham)
Regular season record: 42-40
Playoffs result: First round
2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks
Most used player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 7 (Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews)
Regular season record: 56-17
Playoffs result: Conference Semifinals
2018-19 Atlanta Hawks
Most used player: Trae Young (30.9 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Alex Len, DeAndre Bembry, Dewayne Dedmon, John Collins, Kent Bazemore, Kevin Huerter, Taurean Prince, Trae Young)
Regular season record: 29-53
2019-20 Memphis Grizzlies
Most used player: Ja Morant (31.0 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 6 (Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, Jae Crowder, Jaren Jackson Jr, Jonas Valanciunas)
Regular season record: 34-39
2017-18 Atlanta Hawks
Most used player: Dennis Schroeder (31.0 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (Damion Lee, Dennis Schroeder, Dewayne Dedmon, Ersan Ilyasova, John Collins, Kent Bazemore, Marco Belinelli, Mike Muscala, Taurean Prince)
Regular season record: 24-58
2012-13 Sacramento Kings
Most used player: Tyreke Evans (31.0 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Aaron Brooks, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, Jason Thompson, John Salmons, Marcus Thornton, Patrick Patterson, Tyreke Evans)
Regular season record: 28-54
2009-10 San Antonio Spurs
Most used player: Tim Duncan (31.3 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 6 (Antonio McDyess, George Hill, Manu Ginobili, Richard Jefferson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker)
Regular season record: 50-32
Playoffs result: Conference Semifinals
2017-18 Chicago Bulls
Most used player: Justin Holiday (31.5 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 12 (Bobby Portis, Cameron Payne, David Nwaba, Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant, Justin Holiday, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez, Sean Kilpatrick, Zach LaVine)
Regular season record: 27-55
1977-78 Atlanta Hawks
Most used player: John Drew (31.5 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Armond Hill, Charlie Criss, Fast Eddie Johnson, John Brown, John Drew, Kenny Charles, Ollie Johnson, Ron Behagen, Steve Hawes, Tom McMillen, Tree Rollins)
Regular season record: 41-41
Playoffs result: First round
2003-04 Memphis Grizzlies
Most used player: Pau Gasol (31.5 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Bonzi Wells, Earl Watson, James Posey, Jason Williams, Lorenzen Wright, Mike Miller, Pau Gasol, Shane Battier)
Regular season record: 50-32
Playoffs result: First round
1999-00 Orlando Magic
Most used player: Darrell Armstrong (31.6 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Ben Wallace, Bo Outlaw, Chris Gatling, Darrell Armstrong, John Amaechi, Monty Williams, Ron Mercer, Tariq Abdul-Wahad)
Regular season record: 41-41
2016-17 Philadelphia 76ers
Most used player: Robert Covington (31.6 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 14 (Alex Poythress, Dario Saric, Ersan Ilyasova, Gerald Henderson, Jahlil Okafor, Jerami Grant, Jerryd Bayless, Joel Embiid, Justin Anderson, Nik Stauskas, Richaun Holmes, Robert Covington, Sergio Rodriguez, TJ McConnell)
Regular season record: 28-54
1984-85 Cleveland Cavaliers
Most used player: World B. Free (31.7 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Ben Poquette, Jeff Cook, John Bagley, Johnny Davis (1955), Lonnie Shelton, Mel Turpin, Paul Thompson, Phil Hubbard, Roy Hinson, World B. Free)
Regular season record: 36-46
Playoffs result: First round
2021-22 Orlando Magic
Most used player: Cole Anthony (31.7 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 11 (Chuma Okeke, Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Hassani Gravett, Jalen Suggs, Mo Bamba, RJ Hampton, Terrence Ross, Wendell Carter Jr)
Regular season record: 22-60
1978-79 Atlanta Hawks
Most used player: Dan Roundfield (31.7 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 7 (Armond Hill, Butch Lee, Dan Roundfield, Fast Eddie Johnson, John Drew, Steve Hawes, Tree Rollins)
Regular season record: 46-36
Playoffs result: Conf Semis
2014-15 San Antonio Spurs
Most used player: Kawhi Leonard (31.8 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 7 (Boris Diaw, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, Marco Belinelli, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker)
Regular season record: 55-27
Playoffs result: First round
1991-92 Milwaukee Bucks
Most used player: Jay Humphries (31.8 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 8 (Alvin Robertson, Dale Ellis, Frank Brickowski, Fred Roberts, Jay Humphries, Jeff Grayer, Larry Krystkowiak, Moses Malone)
Regular season record: 31-51
2018-19 Indiana Pacers
Most used player: Victor Oladipo (31.9 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 9 (Bojan Bogdanovic, Cory Joseph, Darren Collison, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young, Tyreke Evans, Victor Oladipo, Wesley Matthews)
Regular season record: 48-34
Playoffs result: First round
2021-22 Houston Rockets
Most used player: Jalen Green (31.9 mpg)
Players averaging 20-plus minutes: 10 (Alperen Sengun, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Dennis Schroeder, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae'Sean Tate, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter, KJ Martin)
Regular season record: 20-62
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: NBA teams in history with super long rotations