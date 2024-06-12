NBA stars mourn the loss of Jerry West, 'a basketball genius'

Fred Carter, Philadelphia 76er guards Laker Jerry West as they race down court on Dec.19, 1971, at the Forum in Inglewood. (Associated Press)

LeBron James joined NBA teams and players saluting Jerry West, who became a star as a Lakers player and later transformed the league as an executive. West died Wednesday morning at the age of 86.

James posted on social media platform X Wednesday morning: "My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! You're already missed!"

Michael Jordan said West was "like an older brother to me" in a statement to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

The Clippers, the final NBA team that employed West, broke the news of his death.

Their tribute was soon followed by a statement released by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Tributes began to flow in this morning as news of West's death spread. The Lakers, the team West is most associated with, shared a photo of him in front his retired jersey.

The Dodgers called him "an indelible figure on the Los Angeles sports landscape" in their tribute.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, where West was slated to be inducted for an unprecedented third time (this time as a contributor), also posted its tribute.

The Golden State Warriors, for whom West worked for as an executive board member who reported directly to ownership, called him "an incredible and unique individual."

