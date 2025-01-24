NBA All-Star Game starters: All 10 starting in 2025, including a very surprising Jalen Brunson pick

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's already that time of year, folks. The NBA's Christmas Day showcase was less than a month ago, but we're already on the precipice of the All-Star game coming on February 16th.

With the game comes the discussion of which players will be participating. The debates can get heated — especially when you're talking about All-Star game starters.

That discussion ends today. The final tally is in. The NBA's All-Star Game starters have been decided.

You know how it goes. Every year fans vote on who they think the starters in the All-Star game should be. That fan vote accounts for 50 percent of the tally. Another 25 percent goes to the players and the final 25 percent goes to media. The NBA adds all that together and brings you the All-Star game starting rosters.

Things will be a bit different with the NBA's change in format this year. The starters here aren't exactly the starters — they're just the first 10 players added to the pool for picking.

Still, being named an All-Star starter is an honor for most players. Here's who made the cut this here.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

LeBron James

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

