NBA All-Star Game: Who are the starters for the East and the West?

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers' four-time MVP, was named an NBA All-Star starter for a record 21st consecutive time. Three-time Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic earned another All-Star start, two-time Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a starter for the ninth consecutive season, one-time MVP Kevin Durant becomes the seventh player to earn at least 15 All-Star selections, and two-time MVP Steph Curry is an All-Star for the 11th time.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is an All-Star starter for the fifth consecutive season and is an All-Star for the sixth time in his eight seasons.

And perhaps the NBA’s next MVP, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is an All-Star starter for the second consecutive season.

The starters, who are selected by a weighted vote from fans, players and media, were announced Thursday on TNT. The 14 reserves, who are selected by NBA coaches, will be announced Jan. 30 on TNT.

Here are the 2025 NBA All-Star starters for the Feb. 16 game in San Francisco at Golden State’s Chase Center:

2025 NBA Western Conference All-Star starters

Backcourt

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 statistics: 32 ppg, 6.1 apg, 5.4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.1 bpg, 53% FG, 34.8% 3PT, 90.2% FT

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

2024-25 statistics: 22.6 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 spg, 44.9% FG, 40.7% 3PT, 94% FT

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

2024-25 statistics: 27.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.4 bpg, 52.3% FG, 38.4% 3PT, 82.9% FT

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 statistics: 23.7 ppg, 9.0 apg, 7.5 rpg, 51.3% FG, 39.8% 3PT, 76.3% FT

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

2024-25 statistics: 30.1 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 9.9 apg, 1.9 spg, 56.3% FG, 47.5% 3PT, 81% FT

2025 NBA Eastern Conference All-Star starters

Backcourt

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

2024-25 statistics: 26 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.0 rpg, 48.6% FG, 39.1% 3PT, 81.7% FT

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 statistics: 23.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg 4.5 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.3% FG, 39.6 3PT, 83.2% FT

Frontcourt

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

2024-25 statistics: 25.1 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 54.5% FG, 43.3% 3PT, 83.6% FT

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 statistics: 31.5 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.4 bpg, 60.5% FG, 58.7% FT

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

2024-25 statistics: 27.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 45.7% FG, 35.5% 3PT, 79.8% FT

How are All-Star starters chosen?

Starting in 2017, NBA All-Star starters have been selected by a weighted vote from fans (50%), NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). From each conference, there are two backcourt starters and three frontcourt starters. If there's a tie, the fan vote is the tiebreaker.

Per the NBA, "the formula to determine a player’s score is (Fan Rank * 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank)/4." For example, if Player A is second in fan voting, third in player voting and third in media voting, his weighted score is 2.5.

Last year, Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson were tied for second with a weighted score of 3.75, but because Lillard was No. 3 in fan voting and Brunson No. 5, Lillard got the starting nod.

Jeff Zillgitt’s All-Star starters

Eastern Conference

Backcourt

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, New York’s Jalen Brunson

Frontcourt

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns

Western Conference

Backcourt

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards

Frontcourt

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Lorenzo Reyes’ All-Star starters

Eastern Conference

Backcourt

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, New York’s Jalen Brunson

Frontcourt

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns

Western Conference

Backcourt

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards

Frontcourt

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis

