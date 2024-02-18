NBA All-Star Game live updates: What you need to know about tonight’s East vs West matchup

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game returns to its East-West format for Sunday night's game in Indianapolis.

The West squad will feature LeBron James in his record 20th All-Star appearance, 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. The East's roster includes Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as well as Tyrese Haliburton, who will play in front of his own Indiana Pacers fans in his first game as a starter. The MVP of the game will be given the Kobe Bryant Trophy.

What time does the NBA All-Star Game start?

Tipoff for Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game on TV

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be televised on TNT.

Where is 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

This year's All-Star Game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the home arena of the Indiana Pacers.

Here are the starters for each side:

East: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, Boston’s Jayson Tatum

West: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic

