Sixers' Danny Green to miss at least 2 weeks with calf strain

The Philadelphia 76ers gave their official timetable for Danny Green's calf strain on Saturday, and it's probably not what Sixers fans wanted to hear. Green, who left Friday night's Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter, will be out "approximately two weeks," which is when his injury will be reevaluated.

Philadelphia won Game 3 127-111 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Sixers' starting lineup of Green, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry was lethal in the regular season. The team went 27-5 when all five started, and have looked great with all five on the floor during the playoffs. There was a close call recently with Embiid, who suffered a small meniscus tear in Game 4 against the Washington Wizards. While he's bounced back and been able to play through the injury with no problems, the same will not be true for Green.

Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, and Tyrese Maxey all spent time subbing for Green after he left Friday's game. They'll be the players head coach Doc Rivers will consider to fill Green's spot while he's out. Rivers said after Friday's game that he knew he'd have to do that not long after Green left the floor.

“Just the next guy has to step up,” Rivers said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m not sure who that’s going to be yet. We’ll go back and watch film and decide who will that be. I’m not ruling Danny out, but I’m pretty much ruling him out. I doubt he plays in the next game.”

Unfortunately for Rivers and the Sixers, it's going to be much more than just the next game.

