NBA schedule release: What are the most anticipated games of the 2024-25 season?

The full 2024-25 NBA schedule was released by the league Thursday, starting with an opening night slate on Oct. 22 that features the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics facing one of the Eastern Conference teams best positioned to take their throne (New York Knicks), as well as a game between LeBron James and Anthony Edwards.

But after another NBA offseason of comings and goings, which followed a postseason that saw new contenders emerge, there are an abundance of storylines and matchups to look forward to over 82 regular-season games spanning seven months.

Here's a look at some of the most anticipated games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule:

All times ET

Oct. 22 – New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. on TNT

The defending champion Celtics get their rings before the game and then face an Eastern Conference rival that added Mikal Bridges this offseason.

Nov. 1 – Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves: 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Nuggets get their first shot at revenge against the team that knocked them out of the Western Conference playoffs.

Nov. 4 – Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

The NBA returns to Mexico City for a regular-season game at Arena CDMX in conjunction with Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Nov. 6 – Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Celtics star Jayson Tatum faces Golden State coach Steve Kerr in front of a Boston crowd for the first time since he hardly played during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nov. 6 – Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers: 10 p.m. on ESPN

Paul George, the 76ers' prized free agent acquisition this offseason, returns to Los Angeles to face his former team for the first time.

Nov. 12 – New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers: 7:30 p.m. on TNT

These two rivals meet for the first time since their entertaining first-round playoff series last spring.

Nov. 12 – Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors: 10 p.m. on TNT

Klay Thompson returns to Golden State for the first time since signing the Mavericks in what's sure to be an emotional night.

Nov. 22 – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

These two teams had a simmering rivalry last season and then the Pacers knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs when Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt.

Dec. 2 – New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks: 7:30 p.m.

Dejounte Murray returns to Atlanta to face former teammate Trae Young after Murray was traded to New Orleans this offseason.

Dec. 25 – Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: 5 p.m. on ABC

A potential Eastern Conference Finals preview highlights the NBA's Christmas day slate.

Jan. 12 – Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls: 3:30 p.m.

DeMar DeRozan plays in Chicago for the first time since being traded to Sacramento this offseason.

Jan. 20 – Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies: 2:30 p.m. on TNT

The annual MLK Day game is a big deal in Memphis, the Grizzlies should be much improved, and a healthy Ja Morant going up against Anthony Edwards will be a lot of fun.

Jan. 21 – Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets: 10 p.m. on TNT

Joel Embiid goes head-to-head against Nikola Jokic (hopefully) in a matchup of the league's most recent MVP winners.

Jan. 23 – San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: 2 p.m. on NBA TV

The Spurs and Pacers play the first of two games in three days at Accor Arena in Paris. It will be a homecoming for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Jan. 23 – Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder: 8 p.m.

Dallas ended OKC's season in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals and both teams will be contenders again.

Jan. 25 – Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks: 5 p.m. on ABC

A rematch of last year's NBA Finals.

Feb. 5 – San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Victor Wembanyama faces fellow Frenchman Zaccharie Riscacher in a nationally-televised matchup of the past two No. 1 picks.

Feb. 22 – Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets: 8:30 p.m. on ABC

The first of two late-season meetings between the Lakers and the team that knocked them out of the playoffs the past two years.

March 2 – Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics: 1 p.m. on ABC

A late-season game between the two teams many predicted would play in the NBA Finals before last year's playoffs began.

March 12 – Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boston and Oklahoma City had the two best records in the NBA last season.

March 16 – Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

The last game of the regular season between LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and who knows how many more we have left at this point in their careers?

March 31 – Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder: 8 p.m.

Josh Giddey returns to Oklahoma City after the offseason trade that also sent Alex Caruso from Chicago to the Thunder.

