Raptors don't seem ready to part ways with Pascal Siakam just yet

While the Toronto Raptors continue to receive calls from multiple teams interested in acquiring all-star forward Pascal Siakam, it seems unlikely that a deal will be made anytime soon.

As reported by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster have been listening to offers coming their way, but it’s no different from how they’ve handled these types of situations in the past.

The Siakam trade rumours began shortly after Toronto drafted Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick on July 29. Webster downplayed the trade speculation while appearing on TSN 1050’s OverDrive on Aug. 9.

“Don’t put a ton of stock in the rumours; obviously, it’s the teams who want him that are trying to drum things up,” he told Bryan Hayes and Carlo Colaiacovo. “We’re out here in Las Vegas for Summer League. We sat down with him and talked with him for a bit, and that relationship is strong. There’s a level of trust both ways.”

Raptors GM Bobby Webster says not to put stock in the Pascal Siakam trade rumors. 👀🤔 https://t.co/ADDthio3J5 pic.twitter.com/GQppFnKWHA — theScore (@theScore) August 10, 2021

Amick also reports that sources say Ujiri was transparent with Siakam’s side and reassured them that the 27-year-old forward wasn’t being shopped. The article further states that there's a “clear basketball vision here for how these pieces — old and new — can work,” and that Siakam remains adamant about staying in Toronto.

Since playing an instrumental role during the Raptors championship run in 2019, Siakam continued to improve his game. But despite winning NBA Most Improved Player in 2019, and becoming an All-Star and making All-NBA Second team in 2020, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for him over the last two seasons.

Story continues

After struggling in the second round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics in 2020, Siakam was scrutinized by fans for his disappointing performance in comparison to the 2019-20 regular season.

Unfortunately, his struggles carried over into next season as Siakam experienced a tumultuous 2020-21 campaign, including an altercation with head coach Nick Nurse in March, which led to him being benched for a game.

However, according to Amick, the relationship between Nurse and Siakam has been on the mend with the two reportedly in “semi-regular communication during the offseason.”

As the Raptors close out their summer league run on Tuesday and prepare for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, the team will be without Siakam, who is expected to be out until November after undergoing shoulder surgery in June.

More from Yahoo Sports