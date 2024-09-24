NBA preseason schedule: Key dates as 2024-25 regular season rapidly approaches

The 2024 NBA playoffs morphed into the NBA draft, which dove into free agency, which led into the 2024 Paris Olympics – and just like that, the end of one season and the offseason zoomed by and the 2024-25 NBA season is here.

The Boston Celtics are the defending champs, free agency – as usual – reshaped teams and possibly the standings, the U.S. men's team won gold with memorable performances in the semifinal and gold-medal games, and the Celtics start the season as favorites to repeat, which is something that hasn't happened in the NBA since the Golden State Warriors won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.

Here are key dates and information for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after Boston won the 2024 NBA Finals against the Mavericks at TD Garden in Boston on June 17, 2024.

When do NBA training camps start?

Most teams have media day Sept. 30 with practice beginning the following day – except for the Celtics and Denver Nuggets, who are participating in the Abu Dhabi preseason games. The Celtics have media day Tuesday and begin practice Wednesday, and the Nuggets hold media day Thursday and start practice Friday.

When are the NBA Abu Dhabi games?

Boston and Denver play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi – Oct. 4 (noon ET) and Oct. 6 (10 a.m. ET) at Etihad Arena.

NBA preseason schedule

The preseason games for teams not traveling outside of North America also begin on Oct. 4 with the Utah Jazz playing the New Zealand Breakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Los Angeles Lakers. Each team plays four or five preseason games.

When does 2024-25 NBA season start?

The NBA regular season begins Oct. 22 with two games – the New York Knicks at Boston (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) in what should be the start of a fantastic season series between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Timberwolves at the Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT).

The remaining 26 teams open Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

NBA championship odds 2025

According to BetMGM, here are the favorites to win the the NBA title in 2024-25:

Boston Celtics +310

Oklahoma City Thunder +675

New York Knicks +900

Philadelphia 76ers +900

Dallas Mavericks +1100

Denver Nuggets +1100

Minnesota Timberwolves +1100

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA preseason 2024-25: Training camp, exhibition, season schedule