NBA Power Rankings: Cavaliers-Thunder is a battle of the best two teams, but who's No. 1?

There is a lot of average basketball being played in the NBA’s regular season. Do not get me wrong: Average for this league is pretty damn good. But 11 teams are within two games of .500.

You wonder who is winning. The Minnesota Timberwolves are as average as it gets. No Jimmy Butler. No Ja Morant. No Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Everyone on the Orlando Magic is injured. The Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers cannot decide if they want to be good. LeBron James is 40 years old. Even the Boston Celtics are slumping.

There are only a handful of truly good teams, if that, and two incredible ones. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder are on pace to win 73 and 70 games, respectively, and they will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

But more on them later. First from the bottom, the internet’s greatest power rankings …