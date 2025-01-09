NBA postpones Thursday's Hornets-Lakers game due to Los Angeles wildfires

Thursday's Lakers game against the Hornets at Crypto.com Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced that the Thursday evening game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The Lakers were set to host the Hornets at Crypto.com Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT. The date for the rescheduled game has not been decided, and will be announced at a later date.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said in a press release. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

The Lakers also released a statement on X.

Other games have been and may continue to be affected by the wildfires. The L.A. Kings postponed their Wednesday night home game against the Calgary Flames, and the NFL has a contingency plan in place for Monday's playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Tuesday from Dallas that his family had to evacuate their home in Pacific Palisades. According to Shams Charania, Redick's home has been lost in the fire.