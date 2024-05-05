NBA playoffs: Timberwolves put Nuggets on notice with Game 1 win sparked by Anthony Edwards' heroics

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 04: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after defeating the Denver Nuggets in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman via Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards punched the Denver Nuggets in the mouth on Saturday.

The Nuggets punched back, but Naz Reid delivered the knockout blow in a 106-99 Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Nuggets in Game 1 of their second-playoff series.

Billed as the continued coming-out party for one of the game's brightest young stars against the reigning champs, Saturday's contest lived up to the hype. Each team took its turn in the driver's seat before the Timberwolves ultimately prevailed in a tense win on the road to put the Nuggets on notice.

Edwards scored 16 first-quarter points including 13 of Minnesota's first 18 as the Timberwolves jumped out to an 18-4 lead. The Nuggets answered with a 21-5 run to close out the first quarter with a 25-23 lead.

From there it was a slugfest until a late Minnesota run sparked by the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. Reid scored 10 straight Timberwolves points in the fourth quarter including a pair of 3 pointers to put the Timberwolves on top, 94-88.

The Nuggets never recovered as Minnesota held on down the stretch to stun the champion Nuggets in their own building. The loss marks the first time since 2022 that the Nuggets have trailed in a playoff series. They never faced a series deficit in their run to the title last year.

Edwards finished with 43 points, marking his third straight playoff game with 35 or more points. He added seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. He did his scoring from inside and out while shooting 17 of 29 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point distance. Denver had no answer on defense.

Outside of a 15-point effort in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns, Edwards has now scored 33 or more points in four of Minnesota's five playoff games this postseason. The Timberwolves improve to 5-0 in the playoffs after a first-round sweep of the Suns. Saturday's 43-point effort marked a new career playoff high for Edwards.

The spotlight belonged to Edwards from the opening tip. He started the scoring with a contested 3 from the right wing with Denver's top perimeter stopper Kentavious Caldwell Pope in tight coverage.

Moments later, his and-1 floater in traffic increased the Minnesota lead to 9-0, and the Nuggets were in trouble early.

But the Nuggets composed themselves to take a two-point lead at the first-quarter break thanks to nine points each from Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr. Despite the first scoreless playoff half of Jamal Murray's career, Denver took a 44-40 lead into the break.

Minnesota's league-best defense slowed the Denver attack, but the Nuggets held Timberwolves players not named Edwards in check through the first half. Edwards tallied 25 of Minnesota's 40 first-half points as the Timberwolves shot 36.3% from the field.

