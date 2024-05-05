NBA Playoffs: Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis

The Cavaliers and Magic face off on Sunday in a winner-take-all Game 7. The victor will move on to face the Celtics in Round 2. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have saved us. From what, you may ask? From a Round 1 without a single Game 7. Every other series in Round 1 ended without a winner-take-all contest, but the Magic and Cavs are going the distance.

Both teams are trying to reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a few years. The Cavs haven't been to Round 2 since 2017-2018. But the Magic haven't been to the second round since 2009-2010, and have four first-round exits since.

The Magic have an even taller mountain to climb today than the Cavs. They're playing the Cavs in Cleveland, and home teams have an advantage not just in general, but in this series specifically: all six games in this series have been by the home team.

Can the Magic beat the Cavs at home for the first time in this series? Can the Cavs beat a young, hungry Magic team? Follow along here for all the action from Game 7.