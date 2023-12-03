NBA players who are most outperforming their preseason rankings

A fun aspect of NBA preseason rankings is looking back on them to see what predictions have aged well and which have aged poorly.

Today, we’re taking a look at the latter, as we check out the NBA players in 2023-24 who are making the consensus player rankings from before the season look bad.

To do so, we’re checking out our own Global Rating data to see where the metric actually ranks every player currently to find out who is most outperforming preseason expectations.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: No. 46

Global Rating ranking: No. 7

The consensus aggregate rankings had Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey at No. 46 overall, a spot he has outperformed by 40 spots so far, according to Global Rating. Maxey is averaging 27.0 points and 6.7 assists per game this season and has performed at an All-NBA level, more than making up for the departure of James Harden.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: No. 91

Global Rating ranking: No. 20

Houston’s Alperen Sengun is blowing preseason projections for him out of the water, as his numbers – 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists – have him looking like a first-time All-Star this season. The Turkish big man is Top 20 in global rating while the consensus aggregate rankings him barely Top 100.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: No. 9

Global Rating ranking: No. 2

The consensus aggregate rankings thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be an All-NBA candidate this season. He’s been an MVP candidate instead, putting up 29.9 points, 6.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals per contest while ranking as the third-best player in the NBA, according to our own Global Rating metric.

D'Angelo Russell (LA Lakers)

Preseason ranking: Unranked

Global Rating ranking: No. 38

While many have questioned D’Angelo Russell in the past – poor shot selection, decision-making and lack of defense being the primary reasons why – he has stepped up to the plate in a huge way this season for the Lakers, silencing his many doubters along the way. Russell is averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting a pristine 40.9 percent from three.

Story continues

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Preseason ranking: No. 61

Global Rating ranking: No. 22

Outside of the Top 60 in the consensus aggregate rankings, former Florida State standout Scottie Barnes has been performing at nearly a Top 20 player level, per Global Rating, averaging 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game to go with 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks, filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis for the Toronto Raptors. The fact he’s also up to 38.2 percent from three has been huge for his development and efficiency, too.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Preseason ranking: No. 76

Global Rating ranking: No. 29

In a season when not many expected it, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has easily the best rookie so far in 2023-24, using his unique blend of skills for a big – shooting, ball-handling, shot-blocking, playmaking – to post a Top 30 player campaign so far, per Global Rating, far and away better than the No. 76 spot he was at in the consensus aggregate rankings.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: No. 62

Global Rating ranking: No. 24

It may have taken him a season to acclimate to his new team but Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has been nothing short of dominant this year, looking like his prime self and a potential All-Star for 2023-24, if not an All-NBA player. The French center is averaging 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor, helping lead Minnesota to its 15-4 record.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: No. 23

Global Rating ranking: No. 10

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has put up monstrous numbers this season, averaging 27.0 points and a league-leading 11.8 assists to go with a ridiculous 44.7 percent shooting mark from three. He is at the helm of a Pacers offense that will go down as the highest scoring per 100 possessions ever if they maintain their current rate (123.8).

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: Unranked

Global Rating ranking: No. 53

A player who wasn’t on anyone’s radar nearly enough before the season, Hornets big man Mark Williams has been a Top 10 center this year for Charlotte thanks to him putting up 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on a 65.3 percent shooting mark. Williams is a beast finishing around the basket and very tough to keep off the glass. We recently broke down his game more closely, which you can check out here.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: Unranked

Global Rating ranking: No. 56

Raptors guard Dennis Schroeder has been performing well in his first season with the team, averaging 15.9 points and 7.0 assists as Toronto’s starting point guard, filling in well in the absence of Fred VanVleet, now with the Rockets, ranking 56th overall in Global Rating after not receiving a single Top 100 finish preseason rankings.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: Unranked

Global Rating ranking: No. 57

One of the big surprises of the season is Orlando, who sit at 14-6 and No. 2 in the East. Part of the reason for that has been the stellar play of Cole Anthony, who is the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year right now, as our own Alberto de Roa wrote recently. Anthony is averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds nightly while shooting 37.2 percent from three, leading a nasty Magic bench that is pushing Orlando to impressive heights so far this season.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason ranking: No. 85

Global Rating ranking: No. 39

The model of consistency for Philadelphia this season, swingman Tobias Harris is putting up 18.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, performing well at the 4 next to reigning MVP Joel Embiid and like a Top 40 player overall, per Global Rating.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Preseason ranking: No. 26

Global Rating ranking: No. 12

The consensus aggregate rankings were high on Kings center Domantas Sabonis before the season but not high enough, as he’s been the No. 12 player in the NBA this campaign, per Global Rating. The do-everything (on offense) big man is putting up 18.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype