NBA play-offs 2024: Who has qualified and what are the first-round fixtures

Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics have been the standout team during the NBA regular season [Getty Images]

After seven months the NBA's regular season is over and all eyes turn to the play-offs.

With the play-in tournament done, 16 teams will now battle to reach the NBA Finals in June, with some games to be shown live on the BBC.

Which teams have secured a spot in the NBA play-offs?

Eastern Conference: Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Western Conference: Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets (defending champions), Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

How do the NBA play-offs work?

Play-off rounds are decided by a best-of-seven series.

In each conference, the match-ups are decided by seedings.

Eastern Conference: Boston Celtics (1) v Miami Heat (8); NY Knicks (2) v Philadelphia 76ers (7); Milwaukee Bucks (3) v Indiana Pacers (6); Cleveland Cavaliers (4) v Orlando Magic (5)

Western Conference: Oklahoma City Thunder (1) v New Orleans Pelicans (8); Denver Nuggets (2) v Los Angeles Lakers (7); Minnesota Timberwolves (3) v Phoenix Suns (6); LA Clippers (4) v Dallas Mavericks (5)

The first round is followed by the conference semi-finals, then the conference finals, with the winners of each conference meeting in the NBA Finals.

When does the NBA Finals series take place?

The opening game of the NBA Finals takes place on 6 June.

Games are then scheduled every three days after that and, if all seven games are required, game seven will be on 23 June.

Can standout Celtics end title drought?

The Celtics had the best regular season record, winning 64 of their 82 games.

Boston are looking to win their first NBA title since 2008, having lost the 2022 finals.

Another championship for the Celtics would take them clear of the Lakers for the most NBA titles, with both franchises level on 17.

The Nuggets are looking to become the first side since the Warriors in 2018 to win back-to-back titles.