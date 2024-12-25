NBA on Christmas Day: Spurs-Knicks live results, updates, highlights, analysis

The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks aren't happy about getting snubbed on the holiday schedule, there are still plenty of quality matchups for professional basketball fans:

Spurs-Knicks, noon ET: Victor Wembanyama takes Manhattan in his first Christmas Day game.

Timberwolves-Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. ET: You never know what Anthony Edwards might say.

76ers-Celtics, 5 p.m. ET: The champs are the champs.

Lakers-Warriors, 8 p.m. ET: Let's enjoy LeBron vs. Steph while we still can.

Nuggets-Suns, 10:30 p.m. ET: Nikola Jokić is the best player on Earth, and Kevin Durant is still getting it done.

To get you fully prepped for the big day, here's Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine with the 5 most interesting players to watch on NBA Christmas Day.