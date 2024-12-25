NBA on Christmas Day live results, updates, highlights, analysis: Knicks triumph despite Victor Wembanyama show

All the talk before the Christmas Day leadoff game was Victor Wembanyama taking Manhattan.
And the second-year sensation certainly delivered.
Wembanyama scored 42 points to come close to breaking the Christmas Day debut scoring record of 45 set by a rookie Wilt Chamberlain in 1959, but the Knicks persevered down the stretch to win 117-114 on Wednesday.
Mikal Bridges had his best game of the season, scoring 41 on 17-of-25 shooting with six 3s to power the Knicks, and Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 41 points.
Wembanyama added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for San Antonio.
The Knicks, who were 9.5-point favorites at BetMGM, improved to 20-10, while San Antonio dropped to 15-15.
Christmas day games are in full swing, and the first of five did NOT disappoint 🍿👀
The Dallas Mavericks, on the heels of losing Luka Dončić and being down by 28 points, dug deep and found a way to not just get back into this one, but actually create a real chance to come away with a win.
Super, super impressive second-half effort by Dallas.
Morten Stig Jensen
Kyrie Irving has been an absolute late-game monster. 37 points, and Dallas has cut Minnesota's lead all the way down to five.
Morten Stig Jensen
Alright, alright, alright, Mavs.
Dallas turned up the defense as Edwards was out, and climbed back to within nine points after having been down by a whopping 28.
I may have to retract my "dud" comment from earlier!
Morten Stig Jensen
Mavs finally showing life. Now down 14. Kyrie Irving is lifting Dallas' offense (30 points), and Anthony Edwards is at the scorer's table, ready to check in.
Morten Stig Jensen
Wolves lead the Mavericks 90-68 after three quarters. Anthony Edwards with a cool, calm, and collected 20/5/5 line with two steals and stellar defense all throughout.
Might not be a bad idea to call his night early, and let the reserves handle the rest of this one.
Mavs are hitting 39% as a team, and their defense is in shambles. One of those games where you burn the game tape afterwards.
Morten Stig Jensen
We're quickly approaching blow-out territory with the Wolves up 26.
This has been an unfortunate dud on the schedule, obviously not aided by the injury to Luka Dončić.
Morten Stig Jensen
With Dončić out, Dallas will need to find offense elsewhere than just Kyrie Irving. Dereck Lively could be an interesting candidate to go to, simply to see what the second-year center has to offer in an enhanced role.
Morten Stig Jensen
Luka Dončić has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a calf strain.
The 25-year-old superstar's night ends with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes.
Morten Stig Jensen
Minnesota up at the half
Wolves are going to head into the halftime with a 57-40 lead on their hands. Encouraging game from them so far. Offense has been a rough watch this season, but things have flowed well.
Randle and Edwards have combined for 11 assists, and the Wolves are 10-21 from three.
Morten Stig Jensen
Oh no. Luka Dončić is headed to the locker room, walking gingerly. He's dealt with a heel contusion recently.
He couldn't even run back on the defense. Bad news for the Mavericks, who are already down 13.
Morten Stig Jensen
Anthony Edwards has been phenomenal in this first half.
13 points and four assists isn't a box score stuffer, but he's been excellent at choosing his spots, and has moved the ball at the right time.
We have a scuffle between Daniel Gafford and Rudy Gobert, both of whom failed to remember the real meaning of Christmas.
Morten Stig Jensen
The Mavericks are making questionable decisions. Offense looking less than crisp, and their defense is slipping. Seven early turnovers, and they look discombobulated when rotating on the other end.
Donte DiVincenzo has come in and cashed three triples in nine minutes off Minnesota's bench, which has itself cooking.
Dončić leading the way for Dallas with 14 points and 5 rebounds.
Yahoo Sports Staff
T'wolves lead after 1 quarter
Minnesota leads 26-24 after the first quarter with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle each scoring 8 points. Luka Doncic has 11 and Kyrie Irving has 8 for Dallas
Morten Stig Jensen
Strong start by the Wolves. Up 26-24 after the first quarter. Julius Randle took over creation duties in the final few minutes, and now sits on 8 points and 3 assists.
He and Edwards have been the heart of the offense.
On Dallas' side, Dončić and Irving (19 points total) are leading the way. Not getting anything out of PJ Washington and Klay Thompson so far. Both have had moments of inconsistency this season.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Washington's positioning is off on this switch once he takes a step towards Ant on the switch, he opens up the driving lane to Ant's left. Needed to be more squared on Ant. What a great nice drive and finish. pic.twitter.com/qoXvk1QdBF
Dončić with yet another three, this time of the catch-and-shoot variety, which historically hasn't been a strength of his.
The addition of Kyrie Irving a few years ago has been crucial in that specific development of his game.
Morten Stig Jensen
Everything going through Edwards right now. Wolves offense has been a bit of a mess this year. They lack a real secondary guy who can produce and create at a high level, when defenses commit to double-teams on Ant.
Will be interesting to see where they get their offense from today, outside of Edwards.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Wide action for Luka -- nothing fancy or new about the design, but noteworthy he's starting off-ball -- that flows into a PnR.
Luka does a great job of running Jaden McDaniels into the screen, leads the dance on the drive, tosses the lob w no low help (Conley attached to Klay). pic.twitter.com/1asH4uIjkA
Edwards on one early. Eight points, and has assisted on all other field goals. Wolves are going to need a huge game from him.
Morten Stig Jensen
Dončić is dialed in. That's two three's and a mid-range pull-up in four minutes.
Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels finally makes his first shots. He's 1-5 early.
Morten Stig Jensen
Luka Dončić vs Anthony Edwards.
Two super productive players. Two super different approaches.
This should be a good one!
Morten Stig Jensen
Knicks hang on
Knicks win in a thriller!
OG Anunoby and Josh Hart with key offensive rebounds, and that's the game.
Here's hoping we get a similar quality game in Dallas.
Morten Stig Jensen
Knicks up three, 117-114, with 38.6 seconds to go. They have possession.
Bridges, Towns, and Brunson have combined for 82 of New York's points today. And they've needed every single one of them.
42/18 for Wembanyama, and 21/9 for Sochan.
Fans got their money's worth today. Fantastic start to the Christmas Day game slate!
Morten Stig Jensen
Mikal. Bridges.
41 points, getting whatever he wants in the mid-range area all game long.
17-24 shooting, including 6-8 from three. Spectacular performance.
Morten Stig Jensen
This game is officially nuts. Knicks and Spurs constantly trading buckets, and leads. Knicks getting major boost from the supporting cast. Hart with 11, Miles McBride with 8 off the bench.
For the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan has quietly put up 21 with 8 rebounds.
Morten Stig Jensen
Would not hate overtime here. What a game!
Morten Stig Jensen
Bridges just canned his sixth triple, and has 35 points. He's fully back to being one of the most devastating plug-and-play guys in the league, after a rough start to the season. Major performance for him.
Meanwhile, Towns just picked up his fifth foul. Tough timing. He's played just 29 minutes in this one.
Yahoo Sports Staff
And just like that, the Knicks are back up, with Towns leading the way. He's up to 21 points now. Hasn't been hitting well from the outside (1-5), but is ferociously attacking the rim, and forcing the issue for an otherwise lifeless Knicks offense.
Reminiscent of how he played in Minnesota before the Rudy Gobert acquisition.
Morten Stig Jensen
Jeremy Sochan is in his third NBA season, and remains a bit of a wild child. He's unpolished, and questions about his shooting linger.
That said, he's becoming a major component of how the Spurs play. Crashes the glass, adept playmaker, probes defenses relentlessly, and is an improving scorer.
Even if he isn't the long-term option at power forward, you can keep him, and play him as a positionless supersub.
Morten Stig Jensen
Towns looking far more aggressive to start the third. Just attacked Wembanyama head-on, and got the bucket. Towns has made himself available for most of the game. Knicks finally finding him, and letting him create.
Morten Stig Jensen
Abysmal shooting (4-21 from three) by New York in the first half. But they're right there. Bridges (16 points) has been an off-ball deity so far, but Towns, Anunoby, and Brunson have combined for just 21 points.
Bound to change in the second half. Knicks have second-best offense in the league.
Morten Stig Jensen
Wemby, Spurs lead at the half
Halftime in New York, Spurs up 58-51.
The story is, unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama.
In his first-ever Christmas Day game, the 20-year-old (yes, 20-year-old) has 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
... in 19 minutes.
Hundred of players around the league just shook their heads in frustration of having to go up against this guy for the next 15 years.
Morten Stig Jensen
Oooof. Stephon Castle just ripped the soul out of Jalen Brunson on a breakaway dunk.
Yahoo Sports Staff
