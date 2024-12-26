NBA on Christmas Day live results, updates, highlights, analysis: 76ers present a holiday surprise

The Boston Celtics had a tough day at the office on Christmas Day.
The Celtics committed 12 turnovers to the 76ers’ six as Philadelphia won 118-114 at TD Garden
Despite outrebounding Philadelphia 51-39 and shooting 40.8% (20-of-49) from 3, Boston got to the free-throw line just 13 times, making eight, and struggled to contain Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting and had 12 assists and three steals.
Joel Embiid had 27 points (8-of-15 shooting) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes, and Caleb Martin had 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting (7-of-9 from 3) for the 76ers, who were 10.5-point underdogs at BetMGM.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for eight turnovers as the Celtics just couldn’t find their rhythm, and the dynamic duo went long stretches without having a great impact. The pair combined for 55 points, 22 rebounds and eight assists but were definitely missing the contributions of Jrue Holiday, who was out with a shoulder injury.
The Celtics did post an 11-0 run over a two-minute span that cut the 76ers’ lead to 108-105 with 2:25 left after some sloppy play from Philadelphia. But the 76ers hung on and hit their free throws to put the game away.
Wemby puts on a show
All the talk before the Christmas Day leadoff game was Victor Wembanyama taking Manhattan.
And the second-year sensation certainly delivered.
Wembanyama scored 42 points to come close to breaking the Christmas Day debut scoring record of 45 set by a rookie Wilt Chamberlain in 1959, but the Knicks persevered down the stretch to win 117-114 on Wednesday.
Mikal Bridges had his best game of the season, scoring 41 on 17-of-25 shooting with six 3s to power the Knicks, and Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 41 points.
Wembanyama added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for San Antonio.
The Knicks, who were 9.5-point favorites at BetMGM, improved to 20-10, while San Antonio dropped to 15-15.
Christmas day games are in full swing, and the first of five did NOT disappoint
Tatum cans his fourth triple, and the Celtics score the first seven points of the second half.
Jaylen Brown is attempting to find his rhythm, but is just 3-11 from the field with four turnovers.
Morten Stig Jensen
76ers lead at the half
Halftime in Boston.
Sixers up 66-58.
Embiid with 18 points, and six rebounds. Maxey also with 18 points, and 8 assists.
Jayson Tatum finally came alive late, finishing the first half with 16 points and three made triples.
Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard have both struggled. A combined 2-of-14 shooting.
Morten Stig Jensen
This is, by far, the best we've seen the Sixers this season.
Ball is moving, defense on a string, excellent shot-profile, and top-tier individual execution by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Boston have some adjustments to make for the second half.
Morten Stig Jensen
It's unfair to say the Celtics rely on the three too much, especially as the long ball helped them win a championship last season, but there are games where they flat-out need to generate more paint touches.
This, it appears, is one of those games.
Yahoo Sports Staff
This is good defense from Pritchard but Maxey is too slithery, and Porzingis leaves a small window for Maxey to squeeze through. pic.twitter.com/CCFzbiVj9a
Strong first quarter from Philly, who lead the Celtics 30-25.
Sloppy ball-handling by Boston, who has committed 6 turnovers.
Boston does have seven made triples, but needs to mix it up in the second quarter. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have not gotten downhill a ton.
Morten Stig Jensen
Sixers getting a real lift from Tyrese Maxey, who has been the heart of the offense early. 10 points, and four assists. Looks the like ankle twist pre-game hasn't influenced Joel Embiid much either. 7/4 in eight minutes.
Philly looking surprisingly competent in this first quarter.
Morten Stig Jensen
The Celtics open the game with a three-pointer, much to the surprise of everyone.
Morten Stig Jensen
You can't make this up. Joel Embiid, during pre-game warmups, stumbled and fell, tweaking his ankle.
Embiid is expected to play, but this is yet another unfortunate moment for the 7'2 center, who has struggled with odd injuries for a while now.
The Dallas Mavericks, on the heels of losing Luka Dončić and being down by 28 points, dug deep and found a way to not just get back into this one, but actually create a real chance to come away with a win.
Super, super impressive second-half effort by Dallas.
Morten Stig Jensen
Kyrie Irving has been an absolute late-game monster. 37 points, and Dallas has cut Minnesota's lead all the way down to five.
Morten Stig Jensen
Alright, alright, alright, Mavs.
Dallas turned up the defense as Edwards was out, and climbed back to within nine points after having been down by a whopping 28.
I may have to retract my "dud" comment from earlier!
Morten Stig Jensen
Mavs finally showing life. Now down 14. Kyrie Irving is lifting Dallas' offense (30 points), and Anthony Edwards is at the scorer's table, ready to check in.
Morten Stig Jensen
Wolves lead the Mavericks 90-68 after three quarters. Anthony Edwards with a cool, calm, and collected 20/5/5 line with two steals and stellar defense all throughout.
Might not be a bad idea to call his night early, and let the reserves handle the rest of this one.
Mavs are hitting 39% as a team, and their defense is in shambles. One of those games where you burn the game tape afterwards.
Morten Stig Jensen
We're quickly approaching blow-out territory with the Wolves up 26.
This has been an unfortunate dud on the schedule, obviously not aided by the injury to Luka Dončić.
Morten Stig Jensen
With Dončić out, Dallas will need to find offense elsewhere than just Kyrie Irving. Dereck Lively could be an interesting candidate to go to, simply to see what the second-year center has to offer in an enhanced role.
Morten Stig Jensen
Luka Dončić has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a calf strain.
The 25-year-old superstar's night ends with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes.
Morten Stig Jensen
Minnesota up at the half
Wolves are going to head into the halftime with a 57-40 lead on their hands. Encouraging game from them so far. Offense has been a rough watch this season, but things have flowed well.
Randle and Edwards have combined for 11 assists, and the Wolves are 10-21 from three.
Morten Stig Jensen
Oh no. Luka Dončić is headed to the locker room, walking gingerly. He's dealt with a heel contusion recently.
He couldn't even run back on the defense. Bad news for the Mavericks, who are already down 13.
Morten Stig Jensen
Anthony Edwards has been phenomenal in this first half.
13 points and four assists isn't a box score stuffer, but he's been excellent at choosing his spots, and has moved the ball at the right time.
We have a scuffle between Daniel Gafford and Rudy Gobert, both of whom failed to remember the real meaning of Christmas.
Morten Stig Jensen
The Mavericks are making questionable decisions. Offense looking less than crisp, and their defense is slipping. Seven early turnovers, and they look discombobulated when rotating on the other end.
Donte DiVincenzo has come in and cashed three triples in nine minutes off Minnesota's bench, which has itself cooking.
Dončić leading the way for Dallas with 14 points and 5 rebounds.
Yahoo Sports Staff
T'wolves lead after 1 quarter
Minnesota leads 26-24 after the first quarter with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle each scoring 8 points. Luka Doncic has 11 and Kyrie Irving has 8 for Dallas
Morten Stig Jensen
Strong start by the Wolves. Up 26-24 after the first quarter. Julius Randle took over creation duties in the final few minutes, and now sits on 8 points and 3 assists.
He and Edwards have been the heart of the offense.
On Dallas' side, Dončić and Irving (19 points total) are leading the way. Not getting anything out of PJ Washington and Klay Thompson so far. Both have had moments of inconsistency this season.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Washington's positioning is off on this switch once he takes a step towards Ant on the switch, he opens up the driving lane to Ant's left. Needed to be more squared on Ant. What a great nice drive and finish. pic.twitter.com/qoXvk1QdBF
Dončić with yet another three, this time of the catch-and-shoot variety, which historically hasn't been a strength of his.
The addition of Kyrie Irving a few years ago has been crucial in that specific development of his game.
Morten Stig Jensen
Everything going through Edwards right now. Wolves offense has been a bit of a mess this year. They lack a real secondary guy who can produce and create at a high level, when defenses commit to double-teams on Ant.
Will be interesting to see where they get their offense from today, outside of Edwards.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Wide action for Luka -- nothing fancy or new about the design, but noteworthy he's starting off-ball -- that flows into a PnR.
Luka does a great job of running Jaden McDaniels into the screen, leads the dance on the drive, tosses the lob w no low help (Conley attached to Klay). pic.twitter.com/1asH4uIjkA
