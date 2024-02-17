'Like NBA Jam': LED court makes debut to mixed reviews at NBA All-Star weekend's celebrity game

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Natasha Cloud (9) of Team Stephen A controls the ball against Team Shannon in the second quarter during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend kicked off Friday night with the Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. ESPN's "First Take" hosts Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith coached squads featuring actors, athletes, musicians, content creators, and even an Olympian in high-jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi.

But one of the biggest draws of the Celebrity Game isn't the players. It's the debut of the LED court.

The court, developed by the German company ASB GlassFloor, included design and color changes, location-based player tracking animations, and countdowns for extra point periods.

Tristan Jass (22) of Team Stephen A controls the ball against Puka Nacua (17) and Quincy Isaiah (72) of Team Shannon in the first quarter during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The first-ever LED court for the #NBAAllStar Celebrity Game 🤩



🍿 NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qCJaqRlH1g — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2024

It's the first time a fully LED court's been used for an NBA event and basketball fans took to social media to comment on it. Some of them enjoyed the unique look.

this All Star celebrity game court is cool as hell. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 17, 2024

The all star celebrity game court lookin like nba jam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mWLBvrLEN7 — Mystery Benjamin 🤧 (@illionaire_Myst) February 17, 2024

The guy working the LED court at the celebrity game pic.twitter.com/DeEaIRvjjm — NBA Memes (@tatumsruffles) February 17, 2024

I hope y’all know these crazy digital courts are EXACTLY what Adam Silber wants to turn the NBA game experience into.



The logos on court in the pandemic were step 1.



Then the crazy colored IST courts…



And now this celebrity game court…



Get ready, NBA fans. 👀 — Zena Keita (@itszenakeita) February 17, 2024

Others weren't quite so sold on it.

This celebrity game feels less about the celebrities or basketball and more about showcasing the LED basketball court — Vinay K. (@vkillem) February 17, 2024

This celebrity game court is really catering to our broken attention spans. 😵‍💫 — MercerJersey (@DTram87) February 17, 2024

I wonder how many seizures this LED court will cause during the celebrity game — ChiseledAdonis (@chiseledadonis) February 17, 2024

The LED court will be a key part of NBA All-Star weekend. Saturday night's Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina shooting contest, and Slam Dunk Contest will all use it.

After four quarters, Team Shannon won against Team Stephen A. 100-91. Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons won Celebrity Game MVP honors with 37 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals.

