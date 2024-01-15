What NBA games are on MLK Day 2024? Time, TV info for Monday's games
The NBA is once again celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a slate of games throughout the day, including three that will be televised on national TV.
The Rockets and Sixers get things started with an early afternoon game from Philadelphia, followed by locally televised games that make way for the Spurs and Hawks and Warriors at Grizzlies that will get the TNT treatment.
Coming and going: NBA trade tracker: Wizards, Pistons make deal; who else is on the move ahead of deadline?
2024 NBA MLK Day game schedule
Here's the schedule for the 11 MLK Day NBA games this season:
How to watch: Catch NBA action with a Fubo subscription
Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET, NBA TV
New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. ET
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, 3:00 p.m. ET
Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards, 3:00 p.m. ET
San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET
Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 p.m. ET
Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET
Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET
NBA news: Nearly a week after suspension lifted, Warriors' Draymond Green expected to play Monday
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA MLK Day 2024 schedule: Time, TV and streaming info for holiday