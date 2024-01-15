What NBA games are on MLK Day 2024? Time, TV info for Monday's games

Jan 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dr. Martin Luther King is honored before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on MLK Day at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is once again celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a slate of games throughout the day, including three that will be televised on national TV.

The Rockets and Sixers get things started with an early afternoon game from Philadelphia, followed by locally televised games that make way for the Spurs and Hawks and Warriors at Grizzlies that will get the TNT treatment.

Coming and going: NBA trade tracker: Wizards, Pistons make deal; who else is on the move ahead of deadline?

2024 NBA MLK Day game schedule

Here's the schedule for the 11 MLK Day NBA games this season:

How to watch: Catch NBA action with a Fubo subscription

NBA news: Nearly a week after suspension lifted, Warriors' Draymond Green expected to play Monday

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA MLK Day 2024 schedule: Time, TV and streaming info for holiday