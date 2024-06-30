NBA free agency: Tracker, live updates, trades as LeBron James, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey headline 2024 class

The NBA Draft is in the books and while the 30 NBA franchises prep their new young additions for Summer League in Las Vegas, a slew of big-name NBA veterans could be on the move in free agency.
The 2024 class is headlined by the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, who recently opted out of his player option with the expectation of signing a new deal with the Lakers. Last season, James posted the best numbers in league history for a player in his age-39 season, with averages of 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game on 54% shooting in 71 games played. On the second day of the NBA Draft, James got more incentive to stay with the Lakers when the club drafted his son, Bronny, with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round. The four-time NBA MVP has said for years that he'd like the opportunity to play with his eldest son before retiring.
Morten Stig Jensen
NBA free agent big board: The top 40 players on the market
The free agency negotiating window opens 6 p.m. ET Sunday, when each NBA team can negotiate with players on the market and perhaps even reach a deal. Those deals can't be signed until July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, but there will be plenty of transactional action until then and beyond.
Here is our big board of the top free agents on the market.
James Harden to sign $70 million deal to return to the Clippers
Another big free agent is sticking with his team: James Harden is reportedly signing a $70 million deal to stay with the Clippers, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harden's deal include a player option for the second year, per Charania.
Ten-time All-Star and former league MVP played 72 games for the Clippers this season, his healthiest season yet, in a third scoring role behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. George opted out of his contract on Saturday.
The 12-time All-Star will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Golden State made the move ahead of a Sunday deadline that would have guaranteed Paul's contract for $30 million next season. The Warriors reportedly sought trade suitors for Paul ahead of Sunday's deadline and released him after failing to secure a trade partner.
Detroit has more spending power in free agency than any team outside of Philadelphia, where the Pistons hold upward of $51.5 million in space. Detroit, however, has been signaling to the rest of the NBA a willingness to hold off any commitments in the early stretch of free agency, according to league personnel, in order to continue absorbing contracts from other teams in exchange for draft capital. The Pistons already landed three second-round picks for taking on Tim Hardaway Jr. this week.
Miles Bridges, the Michigan State product long-speculated as a possibility to join Detroit, is no longer considered an option for the Pistons, sources said, in addition to his unlikely path to joining the Sixers.
Jake Fischer
PG, KCP, Klay holding up the market
There might not be such an early rush out of the gates of NBA free agency, as plenty of teams and agents of wing players seem to be patient in their approach of waiting out the consequential decisions of Paul George, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Klay Thompson.
Miles Bridges’s free agency, for one, could be delayed based on the above players’ outcomes, sources said, to better establish a sign-and-trade market for Bridges and allow the Michigan State product to explore his options outside of Charlotte.
After playing on the veteran’s minimum last season in Milwaukee, Malik Beasley is expected to seek as much of the full mid-level exception as he can obtain, sources said, which could be directly dependent on certain teams’ successes and failures approaching players above him on their boards. Buddy Hield and Gary Trent Jr. are two other veteran wings vying for above the mid-level, sources said, and their landing spots and price points could very well be dependent on what happens with George, KCP and Thompson as well. Kyle Anderson is another forward who will pursue the full mid-level exception, sources said, and the Timberwolves are prepared to lose their versatile veteran on the open market.
Yahoo Sports Staff
ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent G Max Christie intends to sign a four-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers. Deal includes player option. Christie — 35th pick in the 2022 draft — has shown promise as a future LA rotation player. pic.twitter.com/75Y86oszJa
New Orleans’ trade to acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks added a two-way playmaker and former All-Star to the Pelicans’ backcourt, but left a further hole of veteran talent in the frontcourt. New Orleans is not expected to retain Jonas Valančiūnas, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and sent out small-ball five Larry Nance Jr. to the Hawks. The Pelicans selected Baylor freshman Yves Missi with the No. 21 pick in Wednesday’s draft, but there are starter’s minutes that still need to be filled in the Smoothie King center.
The Pelicans, sources said, continue to look around the trade market for centers. New Orleans has long had an idea for Cavaliers shot blocker Jarrett Allen, sources said, and would covet the Cleveland big man in any potential trade that sent Brandon Ingram to the Cavs. Other bigs that have been on New Orleans’ radar for several transaction cycles: the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart and the Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr., sources said.
The decision on how much of Murray’s 15% trade kicker he’ll receive has been left open-ended, sources said, to provide greater flexibility as the Pelicans proceed with their offseason.
Jake Fischer
Inside LeBron’s pay cut
Word of LeBron James being open to less salary, after James opted out of his $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season to become a free agent, took many rival executives by surprise over the weekend. James has taken his ultimate maximum average annual value ever since he left Miami in the summer of 2014. But at age 40, entering year 22, James has the utmost incentive to earn less on the Lakers’ cap sheet, while he generates millions off the court, in order to help Los Angeles free flexibility to pursue someone such as Klay Thompson with the full mid-level exception.
League personnel with knowledge of the situation believe Thompson is the Lakers’ top target at this juncture, and Jonas Valančiūnas continues to be mentioned as a veteran center on Los Angeles’ radar. The Lakers have also been exploring trade scenarios with the contracts of D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, sources said, and Brook Lopez has been one of the primary options on the Lakers’ board of hopeful acquisitions, sources said.
It’s important here to note James’ appetite for a pay cut and the overall structure on a possible three-year deal for one of the game’s greatest will be dependent on what type of talent Los Angeles is able to acquire, sources said, and at what cost of the salary cap.
Yahoo Sports Staff
B/R Sources: There’s growing optimism the Philadelphia 76ers will land Paul George in free agency.
We wrote back in May that Isaiah Harenstein could very well be the best big man available in free agency. New York remains an option for the 26-year-old Knicks center, sources said, while the team’s front office works through all scenarios stemming from New York’s open-ended blockbuster deal for Mikal Bridges last week. Should the Knicks figure out how to finalize their Bridges acquisition without getting hard-capped, Hartenstein could receive up to four years and $72.5 million from New York.
Should he reach the open market, Hartenstein is still expected to draw interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hartenstein could also receive an offer from the Pistons, sources said, where Detroit has upward of $55 million in cap space and new president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon is known to be a fan of Hartenstein, sources said. Orlando has plenty of money to spend as well, and the Magic were nearly Hartenstein's’ home the last time he was an unrestricted free agent — when Hartenstein chose the Knicks over the Magic in 2022.
Jake Fischer
What’s next for Memphis?
The Grizzlies have been a team scouring the big-man market this offseason. From attempting to trade up for Donovan Clingan during Wednesday night’s draft to checking in with Toronto about the asking price for Jakob Poeltl, sources said, Memphis explored various options before selecting mammoth center Zach Edey out of Purdue with the No. 9 pick.
Agents who represent centers willing to take the veteran’s minimum have maintained belief the Grizzlies could provide a home for some players out of that free agency bucket, sources said. There’s also the matter of Luke Kennard’s future to figure out in Memphis, after the Grizzlies declined his $14.8 million team option for 2024-25. However, rival executives are not preparing for the opportunity that Kennard will truly reach the open market, sources said, as both sides appear interested in extending Kennard’s time with the Grizzlies.
Jake Fischer
Opportunity on the mid-level market
The mid-level market is one of the more interesting aspects of this offseason, where it appears the majority of NBA teams plan to use less than the entirety of the $12.8 million MLE amount. Another aspect of the new CBA allows front offices to not spend that MLE this summer, and then use it as a traded-player exception to acquire any new piece whose salary falls under that number. A player’s appetite for taking $6 million could even be the difference in someone such as Buddy Hield making above the $5.2 million taxpayer MLE. If Hield were to take that from Golden State, for example, the Warriors could sign another $4 million player above the NBA’s veteran minimum salary, or pocket that leftover space as a TPE.
Plenty of teams with access to their full mid-level will either wait to see how the top-billing players fall first — which could leave an opportunity for one team or several to jump from the starting gun and sign their mid-level guy of choice. The profile for such a player could change depending on a team’s perspective, too. Hield does remain one of the hottest shooters in the league. Does your front office want to steal Haywood Highsmith from Miami? What about throwing a long-term, non-guaranteed deal at Saddiq Bey? A team could feasibly swipe Nicolas Batum from Philadelphia with a richer payday above the minimum. How about a younger wing, like Isaac Okoro, if you’re a team that once hoped to lure Patrick Williams to an offer sheet. Mid-level fortune could favor the bold.
Morten Stig Jensen
Patrick Williams for $90M? Bulls get restricted free agency right, but it does come at a cost
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly come to terms with restricted free agent forward Patrick Williams on a five-year contract worth $90 million, with the final year being a player option.
This is a quality piece of business for the Bulls, who are locking up a 22-year-old two-way wing, who can play both forward spots, provide quality defense and is sporting a career efficiency of 41% from downtown.
Williams hasn't grown much as an all-around player since getting drafted fourth overall in 2020, to the point where you could almost pencil him in for about 10 points and four rebounds before the beginning of each season.
While those numbers are indeed underwhelming, Williams is a legitimate 3-and-D piece for the Bulls, and because the going rate for such an archetype in today's league has grown astronomically, signing him to $18 million per year is noteworthy.
Restricted free agent F Obi Toppin agrees to 4-year, $60M deal to remain with Indiana
ESPN Sources: Restricted free agent F Obi Toppin intends to sign a four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers. Toppin emerged as a top bench contributor for the Eastern Conference finalists. pic.twitter.com/sJP8q5prJe
How Paul George remains the key to the free agent market
Whatever NBA theatrics do come — once the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET, once free agents can begin contact with prospective teams, once several more trades shake the league’s landscape like a snow globe — this July will present the first case study of just how front offices and agents will navigate the new math and restrictions that come with the imposing second apron of the collective bargaining agreement.
That is the ultimate context of Paul George declining his player option and testing the open market. That is the cold, hard truth underscoring Denver’s plight to retain Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after already losing Bruce Brown a year ago. That is why the Warriors have attempted to find trades — such as landing George — with Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed salary, sources said, as Golden State could still retain his valuable salary slot and further improve the roster around Stephen Curry.
It does not matter if Steve Ballmer or Joe Lacob has limitless pockets and is willing to pay the penalties that come with wading into the NBA’s new second apron like the luxury tax of yesteryear. The ability to front that bill doesn’t hand front offices get-out-of-jail-free cards that suddenly grant access to any mid-level spending power, the ability to aggregate salary in trade, send out cash or use traded player exceptions — let alone the frozen draft picks that looms like the bogeyman. It’s one thing if the Boston Celtics have six of their top eight players all under contract and under the age of 30. The Knicks’ threatening core is even younger and more team-controlled. It’s another thing building around aging star veterans all likely looking at the final contracts of their illustrious careers.
The Clippers, then, have made it clear to this point they have no intention of awarding any player — not Kawhi Leonard, not George, not James Harden — with a contract beyond three years, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in order to permit Los Angeles the future flexibility to evade the penalties of the second apron. The two sides have had months to find an extension similar to Leonard’s three-year, $153 million agreement in January, exchanging various proposals, sources said, but that critical lack of a fourth year from the Clippers, what could be the difference of some $60 million, is what’s prompted George to listen to offers from the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic once free agency begins, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports, in addition to George’s incumbent Clippers. The reality that dealing George to Golden State would have netted back 75 cents on the dollar — yet still cost a dollar and would still bring those second-apron challenges — were key deterrents in those fizzled trade discussions.
Both the 76ers and Magic, sources said, are prepared to lavish George with four-year maximum contracts, as were the Warriors if George would have exercised his $48.7 million player option for this upcoming 2024-25 season.
Center Alex Len to sign a one-year, $3.3 million deal to stay with the Sacramento Kings
Alex Len intends to sign a one-year, $3.3 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Len will enter his fourth straight season as a reserve center in Sacramento.
Smith, 24, averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 61 games with Indiana. In 2 1/2 seasons with the Pacers, he scored 10.2 points with six rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-10 Smith was the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick (No. 10 overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Maryland. Phoenix traded him to Indiana in 2022 for Torrey Craig and a second-round pick. After the season, he signed a two-year deal for $9.6 million with that player option.
Wizards decline Tristan Vukcevic's $2.4 million team option
The Wizards will decline the $2.42 million team option on center Tristan Vukcevic, league sources told @hoopshype. Washington is prioritizing flexibility ahead of free agency and possible trades. Vukcevic, drafted 42nd in 2023, averaged 8.5 points in 15.3 minutes last season. pic.twitter.com/uBq1mDcSLk
In 43 games with Phoenix, Bol averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. He also shot 42% on 3s with 52 attempts.
Wizards big man Richaun Holmes signing 2-year, $25.9 million deal after declining player option
Wizards center Richaun Holmes has declined his $12.8 million player option in order to sign a new two-year, $25.9 million deal with the team through 2025-26 season, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Only $250,000 out of $13.3M is guaranteed for 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/b03sax7OwJ
The Warriors have reportedly had close to zero communication over the past two weeks, when they could have negotiated a return. With Thompson set to become a free agent, the Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks are reportedly suitors for his talents.
Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard to hit free agency after $14.8 million option declined
ESPN Sources: The Memphis Grizzlies are declining guard Luke Kennard’s $14.8M option, but both sides are eager to pursue a restructured deal. Kennard’s a career 44 percent 3-point shooter and key floor spacer for Western contender. pic.twitter.com/CYIA7JYFBj
Paul George opts out of option and will enter free agency
Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George declined his $48.8 million option to play for the Los Angeles Clippers next season, making himself one of the league's most coveted free agents, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
George will now meet with the Clippers as well as other high-cap teams, with the Philadelphia 76ers as a top contender to land the 34-year-old forward.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining 2024-25 team options on Isaiah Joe ($2.1 million) and Aaron Wiggins ($2 million), clearing the way for the team to work with both players on long-term deals in July, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.
Detroit Pistons decline Evan Fournier's $19 million team option and clear $50 million in cap space
The Detroit Pistons are declining Evan Fournier's $19 million team option, sources tell ESPN. This opens up $50 million in cap room for the franchise. New President Trajan Langdon is eager to use the team's space to take on contracts with future draft assets.
Royce O'Neale to sign 4-year, $44 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns
Free agent forward Royce O'Neale is reportedly planning to sign a new four-year, $44 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. O'Neal was traded to Phoenix in February from the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through the rest of the season.
Free agent F Royce O’Neale intends to sign a new four-year, $44 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NaBcMJyiuV
Saddiq Bey will become an unrestricted free agent after Atlanta Hawks choose to not deliver a qualifying offer
Bey averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds before suffering a torn left ACL in late March. He’s expected to make a full recovery. He’s averaged 14 points with Pistons and Hawks since arriving as 19th pick in 2020 Draft. https://t.co/vewhusPaQ6
LeBron James reportedly intends to opt out of Lakers contract but expected to sign new deal with L.A.
LeBron James is reportedly planning to opt out of his player option for next season and become a free agent but he isn't planning to go anywhere.
In advance of the Saturday deadline on his decision, the 39-year-old superstar declined his $51.4 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, but is expected to return to the with a new deal in free agency, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Two more teams are picking up player options on Saturday, with the Houston Rockets picking up forward Jae'sean Tate's $7.6 million option for next season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the Boston Celtics picking up a $2.1 million option for forward Sam Hauser, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.
The Houston Rockets are picking up Jae'sean Tate's $7.6 million option for the 2024-2025 season, sources tell ESPN.
Kevin Love declines player option but leaves both sides open for negotiating a new deal
Kevin Love has declined his $4 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the two sides are "enthusiastic" to reach a deal during free agency.
Love signed with the Heat in February 2023 after becoming a free agent mid-season, and re-signed with the team last July. The 35-year-old forward, who is a five-time All-Star, averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games with Miami.
ESPN Sources: Miami Heat F/C Kevin Love is declining his $4M player option, but both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency. The five-time All-Star has played the past two seasons with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/uXU3bR8xPP
Russell Westbrook picks up $4 million option to stay with Clippers
Veteran guard Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option to stay with the Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, and signed a two-year, $7.8 million with the team last summer. The 35-year-old guard averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 68 games with the Clippers last season, largely coming off the bench as a backup point guard behind James Harden.
ESPN Sources: Nine-time All-Star G Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option and returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a season ago. pic.twitter.com/p1sIeJy2tk
Magic declining Joe Ingles’ $11 million team option
ESPN Sources: The Orlando Magic are declining forward Joe Ingles’ $11 million team option but sides are expected to continue dialogue in free agency next week. Ingles, 36, will be entering his 11th NBA season. pic.twitter.com/QZbE0Bq5ec
Clippers will not tender qualifying offer to G/F Brandon Boston Jr.
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers will not tender a qualifying offer to G/F Brandon Boston Jr., clearing the way for him to join unrestricted free agency. Boston was the 51st overall draft pick in 2021. pic.twitter.com/aicR6Xk4Sr
Starting 69 games, the 27-year-old Russell shot a career-best 41.5% from three-point range last season. He finished the 2023-24 season third on the Lakers in average points (18) and second in assists per game (6.3).
Along with Russell, Jaxson Hayes is expected to opt into the last year of his deal and will make $2.4 million next season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Josh Richardson's $3 million player option for 2024-25 is being picked up by the Miami Heat, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Heat guard Josh Richardson is picking up his $3 million player option to return for the 2024-25 season, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Richardson was a key part of Miami's rotation before shoulder injury in February. He is expected to make a full recovery for next season. pic.twitter.com/xMFzbVULqx
Atlanta Hawks reportedly trade Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks have traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, per multiple reports. In return, the Hawks receive first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Dyson Daniels.
The Hawks acquired Murray in 2022, but trade hasn't worked out quite as well as Atlanta might have hoped. Murray will get a fresh start in New Orleans, with a chance to make an impact in the backcourt and on defense.
Ben Rohrbach
Why would LeBron James enter free agency?
LeBron James also holds an option to play in Los Angeles next season at the age of 40 for the Lakers. Opting out would allow him to a) convince the Lakers to improve the roster and b) negotiate a no-trade clause in L.A.
All of that may be worth the $1 million he would sacrifice from his $1 billion net worth by opting out.
DeRozan has long been one of the league's most underrated stars. He is a professional scorer who has developed into a productive playmaker, and that has made him one of the game's great clutch players. He should be the consolation prize for teams that fail to land George. Beyond them, it is a crapshoot.
Speaking of crapshoots. Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season upon pleading no contest to felony domestic violence. When he returned to the Hornets last season, he was immediately accused of violating a resulting protective order — charges that were later dropped for insufficient evidence.
James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
Harden orchestrated his way to L.A. last season because Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was one of the few people who could pay him as if he were still performing at an MVP level. So how much do you pay a soon-to-be 35-year-old who had no other suitors but the Clippers when he was available via trade last season?
Kari Anderson
Charlotte Hornets waive Seth Curry...but might try to work out a deal this summer
Charlotte Hornets have decided to waive Seth Curry ahead of his contract deadline today, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Although the Hornets did not want to finalize a contract for the 2024-2025 season, both sides are still interested in negotiating a new deal in July.
Curry, who was traded to Charlotte in February, averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across eight games with the team.
ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Seth Curry but interest exists on both sides to keep talking on a new deal in July free agency. Team had a deadline today on guaranteeing Curry’s contract for the 2024-2025 season. pic.twitter.com/o1qIwpanIy
PJ exercises player option to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers
PJ Tucker has reportedly exercised his player option for next season and will be staying with the Los Angeles Clippers for another year, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. With the option, he'll earn $11.5 million for the 2024-2025 season.
The 39-year-old forward has bounced around the NBA, but landed with the Clippers in 2023. In February, Tucker was fined $75,000 for publicly requesting a trade away from Los Angeles after riding the bench for several months. However, it seems he has chosen to stick around for the time being.
Ian Casselberry
Raptors pick up Bruce Brown's $23 million option
The Toronto Raptors had until midnight Friday to decide whether or not to pick up Bruce Brown's $23 million option or let him go as a free agent. Now that the Raptors have picked up that option, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the expectation is that Brown will be traded to a team looking to add an expiring contract and help on the wing.
The Toronto Raptors are picking up the $23 million option on guard Bruce Brown’s contract, sources tell ESPN. Brown will be a valuable trade asset on an expiring contract for the Raptors.
After joining the Raptors, Brown's numbers took a slight dip in with Toronto. In 34 games, Brown scored 9.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. However, Brown told reporters after the season ended that he was struggled with a knee injury he suffered before getting traded to Toronto.