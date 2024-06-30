Advertisement
NBA free agency: Tracker, live updates, trades as LeBron James, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey headline 2024 class

Where will Paul George end up?

yahoo sports staff
The NBA Draft is in the books and while the 30 NBA franchises prep their new young additions for Summer League in Las Vegas, a slew of big-name NBA veterans could be on the move in free agency.

The 2024 class is headlined by the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, who recently opted out of his player option with the expectation of signing a new deal with the Lakers. Last season, James posted the best numbers in league history for a player in his age-39 season, with averages of 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game on 54% shooting in 71 games played. On the second day of the NBA Draft, James got more incentive to stay with the Lakers when the club drafted his son, Bronny, with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round. The four-time NBA MVP has said for years that he'd like the opportunity to play with his eldest son before retiring.

Clippers two-way All-Star wing Paul George has opted out of his player option with the Clippers, and has become a free agent. He will now field offers from multiple suitors, including Philadelphia, which is likely to re-sign restricted free agent guard Tyrese Maxey (this season's Most Improved Player).

Yahoo Sports has you covered for NBA free agency from the top 40 available players to the top players at each position who are available this summer.

Keep up with all of the signings and deals with Yahoo Sports' NBA free agency tracker.

    Morten Stig Jensen

    NBA free agent big board: The top 40 players on the market

    The free agency negotiating window opens 6 p.m. ET Sunday, when each NBA team can negotiate with players on the market and perhaps even reach a deal. Those deals can't be signed until July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, but there will be plenty of transactional action until then and beyond.

    Here is our big board of the top free agents on the market.

    Top free agents by position: point guards | shooting guards | small forwards | power forwards | centers

    See the full big board here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Klay Thompson's suitors early in free agency

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kevin Love finalizing 2-year, $8 million deal to return to Miami

  • Kari Anderson

    James Harden to sign $70 million deal to return to the Clippers

    Another big free agent is sticking with his team: James Harden is reportedly signing a $70 million deal to stay with the Clippers, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harden's deal include a player option for the second year, per Charania.

    Ten-time All-Star and former league MVP played 72 games for the Clippers this season, his healthiest season yet, in a third scoring role behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. George opted out of his contract on Saturday.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jake Fischer

    Jonas Valančiūnas market

    With Jonas Valančiūnas already believed to have a potential home in Los Angeles, league sources have indicated Washington is another possible landing spot to monitor for the veteran big man.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Warriors waiving Chris Paul ahead of start of free agency

    The Golden State Warriors are waiving point guard Chris Paul ahead of the start of free agency, according to multiple reports.

    The 12-time All-Star will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Golden State made the move ahead of a Sunday deadline that would have guaranteed Paul's contract for $30 million next season. The Warriors reportedly sought trade suitors for Paul ahead of Sunday's deadline and released him after failing to secure a trade partner.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jake Fischer

    Pistons maximizing cap space

    Detroit has more spending power in free agency than any team outside of Philadelphia, where the Pistons hold upward of $51.5 million in space. Detroit, however, has been signaling to the rest of the NBA a willingness to hold off any commitments in the early stretch of free agency, according to league personnel, in order to continue absorbing contracts from other teams in exchange for draft capital. The Pistons already landed three second-round picks for taking on Tim Hardaway Jr. this week.

    Miles Bridges, the Michigan State product long-speculated as a possibility to join Detroit, is no longer considered an option for the Pistons, sources said, in addition to his unlikely path to joining the Sixers.

  • Jake Fischer

    PG, KCP, Klay holding up the market

    There might not be such an early rush out of the gates of NBA free agency, as plenty of teams and agents of wing players seem to be patient in their approach of waiting out the consequential decisions of Paul George, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Klay Thompson.

    Miles Bridges’s free agency, for one, could be delayed based on the above players’ outcomes, sources said, to better establish a sign-and-trade market for Bridges and allow the Michigan State product to explore his options outside of Charlotte.

    After playing on the veteran’s minimum last season in Milwaukee, Malik Beasley is expected to seek as much of the full mid-level exception as he can obtain, sources said, which could be directly dependent on certain teams’ successes and failures approaching players above him on their boards. Buddy Hield and Gary Trent Jr. are two other veteran wings vying for above the mid-level, sources said, and their landing spots and price points could very well be dependent on what happens with George, KCP and Thompson as well. Kyle Anderson is another forward who will pursue the full mid-level exception, sources said, and the Timberwolves are prepared to lose their versatile veteran on the open market.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jake Fischer

    What will the Pelicans do at center?

    New Orleans’ trade to acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks added a two-way playmaker and former All-Star to the Pelicans’ backcourt, but left a further hole of veteran talent in the frontcourt. New Orleans is not expected to retain Jonas Valančiūnas, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and sent out small-ball five Larry Nance Jr. to the Hawks. The Pelicans selected Baylor freshman Yves Missi with the No. 21 pick in Wednesday’s draft, but there are starter’s minutes that still need to be filled in the Smoothie King center.

    The Pelicans, sources said, continue to look around the trade market for centers. New Orleans has long had an idea for Cavaliers shot blocker Jarrett Allen, sources said, and would covet the Cleveland big man in any potential trade that sent Brandon Ingram to the Cavs. Other bigs that have been on New Orleans’ radar for several transaction cycles: the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart and the Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr., sources said.

    The decision on how much of Murray’s 15% trade kicker he’ll receive has been left open-ended, sources said, to provide greater flexibility as the Pelicans proceed with their offseason.

  • Jake Fischer

    Inside LeBron’s pay cut

    Word of LeBron James being open to less salary, after James opted out of his $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season to become a free agent, took many rival executives by surprise over the weekend. James has taken his ultimate maximum average annual value ever since he left Miami in the summer of 2014. But at age 40, entering year 22, James has the utmost incentive to earn less on the Lakers’ cap sheet, while he generates millions off the court, in order to help Los Angeles free flexibility to pursue someone such as Klay Thompson with the full mid-level exception.

    League personnel with knowledge of the situation believe Thompson is the Lakers’ top target at this juncture, and Jonas Valančiūnas continues to be mentioned as a veteran center on Los Angeles’ radar. The Lakers have also been exploring trade scenarios with the contracts of D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, sources said, and Brook Lopez has been one of the primary options on the Lakers’ board of hopeful acquisitions, sources said.

    It’s important here to note James’ appetite for a pay cut and the overall structure on a possible three-year deal for one of the game’s greatest will be dependent on what type of talent Los Angeles is able to acquire, sources said, and at what cost of the salary cap.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jake Fischer

    I-Hart in Demand

    We wrote back in May that Isaiah Harenstein could very well be the best big man available in free agency. New York remains an option for the 26-year-old Knicks center, sources said, while the team’s front office works through all scenarios stemming from New York’s open-ended blockbuster deal for Mikal Bridges last week. Should the Knicks figure out how to finalize their Bridges acquisition without getting hard-capped, Hartenstein could receive up to four years and $72.5 million from New York.

    Should he reach the open market, Hartenstein is still expected to draw interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hartenstein could also receive an offer from the Pistons, sources said, where Detroit has upward of $55 million in cap space and new president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon is known to be a fan of Hartenstein, sources said. Orlando has plenty of money to spend as well, and the Magic were nearly Hartenstein's’ home the last time he was an unrestricted free agent — when Hartenstein chose the Knicks over the Magic in 2022.

  • Jake Fischer

    What’s next for Memphis?

    The Grizzlies have been a team scouring the big-man market this offseason. From attempting to trade up for Donovan Clingan during Wednesday night’s draft to checking in with Toronto about the asking price for Jakob Poeltl, sources said, Memphis explored various options before selecting mammoth center Zach Edey out of Purdue with the No. 9 pick.

    Agents who represent centers willing to take the veteran’s minimum have maintained belief the Grizzlies could provide a home for some players out of that free agency bucket, sources said. There’s also the matter of Luke Kennard’s future to figure out in Memphis, after the Grizzlies declined his $14.8 million team option for 2024-25. However, rival executives are not preparing for the opportunity that Kennard will truly reach the open market, sources said, as both sides appear interested in extending Kennard’s time with the Grizzlies.

  • Jake Fischer

    Opportunity on the mid-level market

    The mid-level market is one of the more interesting aspects of this offseason, where it appears the majority of NBA teams plan to use less than the entirety of the $12.8 million MLE amount. Another aspect of the new CBA allows front offices to not spend that MLE this summer, and then use it as a traded-player exception to acquire any new piece whose salary falls under that number. A player’s appetite for taking $6 million could even be the difference in someone such as Buddy Hield making above the $5.2 million taxpayer MLE. If Hield were to take that from Golden State, for example, the Warriors could sign another $4 million player above the NBA’s veteran minimum salary, or pocket that leftover space as a TPE.

    Plenty of teams with access to their full mid-level will either wait to see how the top-billing players fall first — which could leave an opportunity for one team or several to jump from the starting gun and sign their mid-level guy of choice. The profile for such a player could change depending on a team’s perspective, too. Hield does remain one of the hottest shooters in the league. Does your front office want to steal Haywood Highsmith from Miami? What about throwing a long-term, non-guaranteed deal at Saddiq Bey? A team could feasibly swipe Nicolas Batum from Philadelphia with a richer payday above the minimum. How about a younger wing, like Isaac Okoro, if you’re a team that once hoped to lure Patrick Williams to an offer sheet. Mid-level fortune could favor the bold.

  • Morten Stig Jensen

    Patrick Williams for $90M? Bulls get restricted free agency right, but it does come at a cost

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 2: Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 110-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Patrick Williams signed a value deal with the Chicago Bulls. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

    The Chicago Bulls have reportedly come to terms with restricted free agent forward Patrick Williams on a five-year contract worth $90 million, with the final year being a player option.

    This is a quality piece of business for the Bulls, who are locking up a 22-year-old two-way wing, who can play both forward spots, provide quality defense and is sporting a career efficiency of 41% from downtown.

    Williams hasn't grown much as an all-around player since getting drafted fourth overall in 2020, to the point where you could almost pencil him in for about 10 points and four rebounds before the beginning of each season.

    While those numbers are indeed underwhelming, Williams is a legitimate 3-and-D piece for the Bulls, and because the going rate for such an archetype in today's league has grown astronomically, signing him to $18 million per year is noteworthy.

    Why this deal is great for the Bulls.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Restricted free agent F Obi Toppin agrees to 4-year, $60M deal to remain with Indiana

  • Jake Fischer

    How Paul George remains the key to the free agent market

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers waits during a 96-93 Dallas Mavericks win in game two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Paul George is the top attraction in free agency. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Whatever NBA theatrics do come — once the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET, once free agents can begin contact with prospective teams, once several more trades shake the league’s landscape like a snow globe — this July will present the first case study of just how front offices and agents will navigate the new math and restrictions that come with the imposing second apron of the collective bargaining agreement.

    That is the ultimate context of Paul George declining his player option and testing the open market. That is the cold, hard truth underscoring Denver’s plight to retain Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after already losing Bruce Brown a year ago. That is why the Warriors have attempted to find trades — such as landing George — with Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed salary, sources said, as Golden State could still retain his valuable salary slot and further improve the roster around Stephen Curry.

    It does not matter if Steve Ballmer or Joe Lacob has limitless pockets and is willing to pay the penalties that come with wading into the NBA’s new second apron like the luxury tax of yesteryear. The ability to front that bill doesn’t hand front offices get-out-of-jail-free cards that suddenly grant access to any mid-level spending power, the ability to aggregate salary in trade, send out cash or use traded player exceptions — let alone the frozen draft picks that looms like the bogeyman. It’s one thing if the Boston Celtics have six of their top eight players all under contract and under the age of 30. The Knicks’ threatening core is even younger and more team-controlled. It’s another thing building around aging star veterans all likely looking at the final contracts of their illustrious careers.

    The Clippers, then, have made it clear to this point they have no intention of awarding any player — not Kawhi Leonard, not George, not James Harden — with a contract beyond three years, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in order to permit Los Angeles the future flexibility to evade the penalties of the second apron. The two sides have had months to find an extension similar to Leonard’s three-year, $153 million agreement in January, exchanging various proposals, sources said, but that critical lack of a fourth year from the Clippers, what could be the difference of some $60 million, is what’s prompted George to listen to offers from the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic once free agency begins, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports, in addition to George’s incumbent Clippers. The reality that dealing George to Golden State would have netted back 75 cents on the dollar — yet still cost a dollar and would still bring those second-apron challenges — were key deterrents in those fizzled trade discussions.

    Both the 76ers and Magic, sources said, are prepared to lavish George with four-year maximum contracts, as were the Warriors if George would have exercised his $48.7 million player option for this upcoming 2024-25 season.

    Read the full story here.

  • Kari Anderson

    Center Alex Len to sign a one-year, $3.3 million deal to stay with the Sacramento Kings

  • Patrick Williams to sign 5-year, $90 million deal to remain with Bulls

  • DeAndre Jordan returning to Nuggets on $3.6 million deal

  • Jalen Smith declines $5.4 million player option with Indiana Pacers

    Fourth-year forward/center Jalen Smith is declining his $5.4 million player option with the Indiana Pacers, reports Scott Agness. He will be an unrestricted free agent.

    Smith, 24, averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 61 games with Indiana. In 2 1/2 seasons with the Pacers, he scored 10.2 points with six rebounds per game.

    The 6-foot-10 Smith was the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick (No. 10 overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Maryland. Phoenix traded him to Indiana in 2022 for Torrey Craig and a second-round pick. After the season, he signed a two-year deal for $9.6 million with that player option.

  • Wizards decline Tristan Vukcevic's $2.4 million team option

    The Washington Wizards are declining the $2.4 million option on center Tristan Vukcevic for salary cap flexibility, reports HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 21-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent.

    In his rookie season, the 7-footer Vukcevic averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games. He joined the Wizards in March after playing most of the season with KK Partizan in Serbia.

  • Paul George to reportedly speak with Clippers, Sixers and Magic after opting out

  • Phoenix Suns to re-sign Bol Bol to a one-year deal

    Bol Bol, a 7-foot-2 forward/center, is set to stay with the Suns on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. His salary for 2024-25 is estimated at $2.4 million by Spotrac.

    In 43 games with Phoenix, Bol averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. He also shot 42% on 3s with 52 attempts.

  • Wizards big man Richaun Holmes signing 2-year, $25.9 million deal after declining player option

  • Warriors reportedly preparing for Klay Thompson exit

    Warriors fans have had plenty of reason to expect Klay Thompson's exit for the past several months, but the possibility became very real on Saturday, when the Athletic reported the team is bracing for Thompson's exit.

    The Warriors have reportedly had close to zero communication over the past two weeks, when they could have negotiated a return. With Thompson set to become a free agent, the Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks are reportedly suitors for his talents.

  • Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard to hit free agency after $14.8 million option declined

  • Magic declining $8 million option for Moritz Wagner, who could still return

  • Kari Anderson

    Cam Reddish will reportedly exercise $2.5 million option and return to the Lakers

  • Kari Anderson

    Paul George opts out of option and will enter free agency

    Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George declined his $48.8 million option to play for the Los Angeles Clippers next season, making himself one of the league's most coveted free agents, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    George will now meet with the Clippers as well as other high-cap teams, with the Philadelphia 76ers as a top contender to land the 34-year-old forward.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Kari Anderson

    Detroit Pistons decline Evan Fournier's $19 million team option and clear $50 million in cap space

  • Kari Anderson

    Royce O'Neale to sign 4-year, $44 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns

    Free agent forward Royce O'Neale is reportedly planning to sign a new four-year, $44 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. O'Neal was traded to Phoenix in February from the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through the rest of the season.

  • Kari Anderson

    Saddiq Bey will become an unrestricted free agent after Atlanta Hawks choose to not deliver a qualifying offer

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    LeBron James reportedly intends to opt out of Lakers contract but expected to sign new deal with L.A.

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    LeBron James intends to re-sign with the Lakers. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

    LeBron James is reportedly planning to opt out of his player option for next season and become a free agent but he isn't planning to go anywhere.

    In advance of the Saturday deadline on his decision, the 39-year-old superstar declined his $51.4 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, but is expected to return to the with a new deal in free agency, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Full story here.

  • Kari Anderson

    Two more options for the Rockets and Celtics

    Two more teams are picking up player options on Saturday, with the Houston Rockets picking up forward Jae'sean Tate's $7.6 million option for next season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the Boston Celtics picking up a $2.1 million option for forward Sam Hauser, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

  • Kari Anderson

    Kevin Love declines player option but leaves both sides open for negotiating a new deal

    Kevin Love has declined his $4 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the two sides are "enthusiastic" to reach a deal during free agency.

    Love signed with the Heat in February 2023 after becoming a free agent mid-season, and re-signed with the team last July. The 35-year-old forward, who is a five-time All-Star, averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games with Miami.

  • Kari Anderson

    Russell Westbrook picks up $4 million option to stay with Clippers

    Veteran guard Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option to stay with the Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, and signed a two-year, $7.8 million with the team last summer. The 35-year-old guard averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 68 games with the Clippers last season, largely coming off the bench as a backup point guard behind James Harden.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Blazers picking up option for G/F Dalano Banton

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Magic declining Joe Ingles’ $11 million team option

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clippers will not tender qualifying offer to G/F Brandon Boston Jr.

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    D'Angelo Russell reportedly picks up his player option to stay in L.A.

    Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is opting into the final year of his contract, per multiple reports. The deal is worth $18.7 million.

    Starting 69 games, the 27-year-old Russell shot a career-best 41.5% from three-point range last season. He finished the 2023-24 season third on the Lakers in average points (18) and second in assists per game (6.3).

    Along with Russell, Jaxson Hayes is expected to opt into the last year of his deal and will make $2.4 million next season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • Heat pick up Josh Richardson's $3 million option

    Josh Richardson's $3 million player option for 2024-25 is being picked up by the Miami Heat, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Richardson, who turns 31 in September, averaged 9.9 points and shot 35% on three-pointers last season. In addition to the Heat, he's played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans in nine NBA seasons.

  • Kari Anderson

    Atlanta Hawks reportedly trade Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans

    The Atlanta Hawks have traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, per multiple reports. In return, the Hawks receive first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Dyson Daniels.

    The Hawks acquired Murray in 2022, but trade hasn't worked out quite as well as Atlanta might have hoped. Murray will get a fresh start in New Orleans, with a chance to make an impact in the backcourt and on defense.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Why would LeBron James enter free agency?

    LeBron James also holds an option to play in Los Angeles next season at the age of 40 for the Lakers. Opting out would allow him to a) convince the Lakers to improve the roster and b) negotiate a no-trade clause in L.A.

    All of that may be worth the $1 million he would sacrifice from his $1 billion net worth by opting out.

    Of course, James could sign anywhere for any price, though his agent, Rich Paul, all but ruled out the possibility that he would sign a veteran minimum contract with, say, the Phoenix Suns. James is still a member of the All-NBA third team and still worth every penny of the $50 million he will command as a starting salary. But because signing James means tailoring an entire roster to a 40-year-old, it is unlikely we will see him on any other team but the Lakers. They did just hire his podcast partner as their coach and draft his son.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Free agency names to watch

    DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

    DeRozan has long been one of the league's most underrated stars. He is a professional scorer who has developed into a productive playmaker, and that has made him one of the game's great clutch players. He should be the consolation prize for teams that fail to land George. Beyond them, it is a crapshoot.

    Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

    Speaking of crapshoots. Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season upon pleading no contest to felony domestic violence. When he returned to the Hornets last season, he was immediately accused of violating a resulting protective order — charges that were later dropped for insufficient evidence.

    James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

    Harden orchestrated his way to L.A. last season because Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was one of the few people who could pay him as if he were still performing at an MVP level. So how much do you pay a soon-to-be 35-year-old who had no other suitors but the Clippers when he was available via trade last season?

  • Kari Anderson

    Charlotte Hornets waive Seth Curry...but might try to work out a deal this summer

    Charlotte Hornets have decided to waive Seth Curry ahead of his contract deadline today, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Although the Hornets did not want to finalize a contract for the 2024-2025 season, both sides are still interested in negotiating a new deal in July.

    Curry, who was traded to Charlotte in February, averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across eight games with the team.

  • Kari Anderson

    PJ exercises player option to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers

    PJ Tucker has reportedly exercised his player option for next season and will be staying with the Los Angeles Clippers for another year, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. With the option, he'll earn $11.5 million for the 2024-2025 season.

    The 39-year-old forward has bounced around the NBA, but landed with the Clippers in 2023. In February, Tucker was fined $75,000 for publicly requesting a trade away from Los Angeles after riding the bench for several months. However, it seems he has chosen to stick around for the time being.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Raptors pick up Bruce Brown's $23 million option

    The Toronto Raptors had until midnight Friday to decide whether or not to pick up Bruce Brown's $23 million option or let him go as a free agent. Now that the Raptors have picked up that option, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the expectation is that Brown will be traded to a team looking to add an expiring contract and help on the wing.

    Brown's biggest role last season was probably being part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. He signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers after being part of the Denver Nuggets' 2024 NBA championship team, then declining his $6.8 million player option for 2023-24.

    After joining the Raptors, Brown's numbers took a slight dip in with Toronto. In 34 games, Brown scored 9.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. However, Brown told reporters after the season ended that he was struggled with a knee injury he suffered before getting traded to Toronto.

