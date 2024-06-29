NBA free agency tracker: LeBron opting out of contract but expected to return to Lakers

The silly season in the NBA continues with the opening of the free agency period Sunday.

Teams already have begun reshaping their rosters with last week's draft, which concluded Thursday with the second round. Now, they can begin talking and reaching deals with players who are restricted or unrestricted free agents.

The New York Knicks didn't wait, locking up OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212 million contract and adding Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Similarly, the Indiana Pacers - who acquired Pascal Siacom from Toronto in January - are bringing him back on a four-year, $189.5 million contract.

LeBron James is expected to make a decision about his free agent designation soon. The Lakers drafted his son Bronny in the second round, so it's no surprise that the 20-time All-Star will stay in L.A.

But there's plenty of talent on the market.

Key deals before free agency opened

LeBron intends to opt-out of contract

As expected, LeBron James will opt out of his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season and become a free agent. James, 39, is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for a fifth season, after the team selected his son, Bronny, in the second round of the NBA Draft. James is eligible to sign a three-year, $162 million deal when free agency starts.

Raptors retain Bruce Brown

The Toronto Raptors exercised the team option on the final season of guard Bruce Brown’s contract, which will pay him $23 million in 2024-25, a person familiar with the team’s decision told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the team makes an official announcement. The Raptors acquired Brown from Indiana in a trade last season, and Toronto may look to trade Brown.

Lakers' Russell picks up player option

Los Angeles Lakers point D’Angelo Russell exercised the player option on the final season of his contract and will remain with team, Russell told ESPN. Russell is due $18.6 million for the 2024-25 season, and he may be part of trade talks as the Lakers explore roster opportunities.

OG Anunoby headed back to Knicks

The New York Knicks plan to sign OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212 million contract, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official. The Knicks, who won 50 games last season, are keeping their core together with Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo while adding Mikal Bridges in a trade with Brooklyn.

Anunoby earlier this week declined his player option, which allowed him to become a free agent, and the Knicks and Anunoby took advantage of a new rule that allows teams to negotiate with their own free agents after the Finals and before free agency begins on June 30.

Siakam staying with Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam reached a deal to stay with Pacers on a four-year, $189.5 million contract, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official. This was expected – even as far back as January when the Pacers acquired Siakam from Toronto.

Kings secure Monk

Shooting guard Malik Monk, one of the league’s top reserves, will remain with the Sacramento Kings, agreeing to a four-year, $78 million deal. Monk was expected to receive strong interest from other team in free agency, but the Kings made sure that didn’t happen.

Claxton, Nets agree to deal

Center Nic Claxton intends to sign a four-year, $100 million contract and remain with the Brooklyn Nets, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official.

Top free agents available

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, forward, unrestricted free agent, player option

James, who has $51.4 million for 2024-25 left on his contract, indicated at the All-Star Game he wants to remain with the Lakers. But he could opt out and re-sign for more years and more money.

2. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers, guard, restricted free agent

An All-Star for the first time in 2023-24 and a vital part of the Sixers, Maxey, who averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists, is headed for a massive salary increase, and the Sixers have no plans to let him go.

3. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers, forward, unrestricted, player option

Under contract for $48.7 million in 2024-25, George can become a free agent. Amid a successful season, it will be interesting to see if the Clippers can keep George, a nine-time All-Star at 33 years old who averaged 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds and shot 47.1% from the field last season.

4. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers, guard, unrestricted

Harden was good for the Clippers at 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game and at 38.1% shooting on 3s. Money and years on a new deal are key factors on his next contract.

5. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls, guard, unrestricted

Turning 35 in August, DeRozan was fantastic last season, averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds and shooting 48% from the field and 85.3%on free throws.

6. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors, guard, restricted

After the Knicks traded Quickley, he produced with the extra playing time, increasing his scoring, assists and rebounds.

7. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, guard, unrestricted, player option

A vital member of Denver’s 2023 championship squad, Caldwell-Pope can take the $15.4 million for 2024-25 or seek a longer deal for more money – with the Nuggets or another team.

8. Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks, center, unrestricted

Another valuable contributor to the Knicks’ success, Hartenstein averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds against Philadelphia in the first round and 6.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists against Indiana in the conference semifinals.

9. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers, unrestricted

Harris just finished his 13th season and his fifth-plus season with the Sixers. Will his 14th season be with a team other than Philadelphia?

10. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors, unrestricted

Thompson in a uniform other than Golden State’s is strange to consider but that’s a possibility for the game’s all-time great 3-point shooter.

11. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets, unrestricted

If a team is looking for a forward who averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, Bridges can fill that role.

12. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards, unrestricted

Jones had the best assist-turnover ratio in the league (7.3:1.0), shot 48.9% from the field and 41.4% on 3-pointers. He wants to start, and Washington may be the best place for him to do that and get the contract he wants.

13. Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors, unrestricted

Trent averaged 13.7 points and 1.1 steals and shot 39.3% on 3s last season and can be a sly acquisition for a contender in need of bench scoring.

14. Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers, restricted

Okoro had his best all-around season, including a career-best 39.1% on 3s, with the Cavs whose offseason roster decisions will be interesting to follow.

15. Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers, restricted

Toppin played a significant role for the Pacers – mostly off the bench – and was reliable, appearing in all 82 regular-season games. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds and was efficient with his scoring, shooting 57.3% from the field, including 70.6% on 2-pointers and 40.3% on 3-pointers.

16. Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans, unrestricted

Massive big men still have a place in today’s game, and Valanciunas delivers at 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 55.9% from the field – in just 23.5 minutes per game.

17. De'Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers, unrestricted

Melton played in just 38 games due to injury (back), but he is a strong defensive guard who also can supply double-digits in points per game.

18. Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers, unrestricted

The Sixers acquired Hield at the trade deadline. He alternated between starting and coming off the bench, averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists and shooting 28.9% on 3s. Another shooter who will get attention from teams in need of that specialty.

19. Caleb Martin, Miami Heat, unrestricted, player option

The Heat develop players – sometimes they retain them and sometimes they end up elsewhere.

20. Kelly Oubre, Philadelphia 76ers, unrestricted

The Sixers’ roster decisions are adding up, from Harris to Melton to Hield to Oubre who was dependable in heavy minutes for Philadelphia in the playoffs. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds last season.

21. Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves, unrestricted

The Timberwolves had Anderson on a deal that was friendly for the team. Will the Timberwolves, who are facing financial decisions in coming seasons, be able to retain Anderson on a deal that both sides like?

