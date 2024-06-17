NBA Finals Game 5 live updates: How to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks, predictions, odds

The Dallas Mavericks are still breathing – barely.

The Mavs kept the Boston Celtics from a sweep and – for the moment – their 18th NBA championship with a lopsided 122-84 win in Game 4 on Friday. Dallas' star guard Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, including 25 in the first half, with five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The Mavericks still have to overcome long odds. No team down 3-0 in a series has come back to win it, and only four teams have forced a Game 7. The last time it happened was last season when the Celtics pushed the Eastern Conference finals to seven games after losing the first three to the Miami Heat, but Boston lost Game 7.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Celtics during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 14, 2024.

What time is NBA Finals Game 5?

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston.

How to watch NBA Finals Game 5

ABC will broadcast every game of the 2024 NBA Finals.

How to stream NBA Finals Game 5

Each game of the 2024 NBA Finals can be streamed on ESPN+ or on Fubo.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89 (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 2: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98 (Boston leads 2-0)

Game 3: Celtics 106, Mavericks 99 (Boston leads 3-0)

Game 4: Mavericks 122, Celtics 84 (Boston leads 3-1)

Monday, June 17: Game 5 at Boston, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

*Thursday, June 20: Game 6 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

*Sunday, June 23: Game 7 at Boston, 8 p.m. on ABC

