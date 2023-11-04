NBA fans react to jarring jerseys, court designs for inaugural in-season tournament

Nov 3, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; a view of the tournament court before the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA's inaugural in-season tournament tipped off Friday night with teams wearing their NBA City Edition jerseys. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers played one of the first games of the night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

For the tournament, teams are rolling out new designs for their home courts. The Pacers' court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse swapped the typical brown hardwood color for bright blue and yellow to complement the team's city jerseys.

The city jerseys this year were designed to pay homage to the street art throughout the city but a combination of black, white, blue, and yellow are a departure from the standard uniforms.

It was a drastic visual change for viewers tuning in to the first NBA Cup action of the season this week and has basketball fans divided.

Many viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the new look.

Wow, check out this highlight from the Cavs at Pacers game! pic.twitter.com/DqHkSRJ7DT — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) November 3, 2023

The Pacers Jersey at least has to match the court somewhat is my only issue https://t.co/UUDszgTnWR — Nate Pegues (@NatePegues) November 3, 2023

Pacers court and jerseys are so bad 🤮 pic.twitter.com/IMLUCc7jww — Jai (@Jai_305_) November 3, 2023

Pacers got that “Graphic design is my passion” court pic.twitter.com/ks6Lf9A4iE — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) November 3, 2023

The reaction wasn't limited to just Indiana, either.

The Bulls court has SO MUCH red 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wMa4PYzOjZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Looks like an electoral map of Utah pic.twitter.com/bZwWuQT5tA — Andy Molitor (@AndyMSFW) November 3, 2023

Some fans liked the change of pace for teams.

I’m loving everything about these Pacers jerseys and the entire court right now at GainBridge Fieldhouse #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/GPUyOKgqXl — Josh Dorsey (@J_Dorsey3) November 4, 2023

Others are looking forward to other court designs coming later in the season.

When they play on this though 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8U8NOrMfGF — Mohammad Ali (@PettyFlipper) November 3, 2023

