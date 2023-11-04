Advertisement

NBA fans react to jarring jerseys, court designs for inaugural in-season tournament

Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Nov 3, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; a view of the tournament court before the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA's inaugural in-season tournament tipped off Friday night with teams wearing their NBA City Edition jerseys. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers played one of the first games of the night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

For the tournament, teams are rolling out new designs for their home courts. The Pacers' court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse swapped the typical brown hardwood color for bright blue and yellow to complement the team's city jerseys.

The city jerseys this year were designed to pay homage to the street art throughout the city but a combination of black, white, blue, and yellow are a departure from the standard uniforms.

It was a drastic visual change for viewers tuning in to the first NBA Cup action of the season this week and has basketball fans divided.

Social media reacts to in-season tournament jerseys, courts

Many viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the new look.

The reaction wasn't limited to just Indiana, either.

Some fans liked the change of pace for teams.

Others are looking forward to other court designs coming later in the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fans roast NBA's in-season tournament courts, City Edition jerseys