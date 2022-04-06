NBA DFS: Yes, we're banking on Rudy Gobert on Wednesday

With the NBA regular season winding down, it’s really tough to figure out who’s playing full minutes or even who’s playing at all. I’m trying to target players in good matchups with reasons to play. This could be personal incentives or playoff seeding as well.

$34 UTA C Rudy Gobert vs. OKC

I am a little nervous about this one considering Rudy Gobert is on the second leg of a back to back. However, Gobert is a rebound machine and he’s up against the worst rebounding defense in the NBA. The Thunder allow the most rebounds per game to their opponents. Gobert is averaging 15.3 points and 14.7 rebounds this season. He’s had at least 16 rebounds in four straight games with a double double in five of his last six. The matchup is great and the Jazz are still fighting for better playoff positioning, two games behind Dallas and three games behind Golden State.

$25 DET SF Saddiq Bey vs. DAL

With Pistons guard Cade Cunningham day to day with a back injury, Saddiq Bey has really stepped up for the Pistons offensively. Bey is averaging 19.7 ppg in the last three games without Cunningham. For $25, it’s a good price on a player who has been shooting the ball well.

$15 DAL C Dwight Powell at DET

The Mavericks are out of big men. They traded Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline and Maxi Kleber has been injured. Powell is the only other option. It’s a great matchup for a team running out of bigs as the Mavs get a Pistons team that doesn’t have any big men. In the last game without Kleber, Powell put up 22 points grabbing 13 boards. He’s a great value play with no one on the other side protecting underneath.