NBA denies pressuring Dwight Howard on 'Free Palestine' tweet

Dwight Howard isn’t telling the truth, at least according to the NBA. The eight-time NBA All Star recently said he was told to delete a 2014 tweet supporting Palestine during a call with league commissioner Adam Silver. That claim is “categorically false” and Silver did not contact the former Orlando Magic star, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in an email on Wednesday. Howard, who was a member of the Houston Rockets at the time, said the tweet jeopardized his playing career.

Source: Sportico

More on this storyline

“I tweeted Free Palestine,” Howard said during a recent appearance on The Gauds Show podcast. “Less than 10 minutes (later), I get a call from the commissioner of the NBA, agents, people working with my foundation at the time … [telling me] ‘you have to erase this tweet, you have to take it down’.” Howard and his media rep didn’t immediately respond for comment when contacted on Wednesday. -via Sportico / January 8, 2025

