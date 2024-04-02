NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one with a couple West tiebreakers on the line

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco put a bow on a remarkable week. In a span of seven days, the Houston right-hander welcomed a new daughter, made his first opening day roster — and then threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season. Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The 30-year-old, who didn't play in the majors until he was 28, was making just his eighth career start. He wouldn't even be in Houston's rotation if not