Advertisement

NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one with a couple West tiebreakers on the line

Ben Rohrbach
·Senior NBA writer
·6 min read

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22)

Clinched playoff berth

2. Denver Nuggets (52-23)

Clinched playoff berth

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23)

Clinched playoff berth

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
The Clippers have an important matchup with the Kings on a busy Tuesday night in the NBA. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman via Getty Images)

4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-27)

5. Dallas Mavericks (45-29)

6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)

7. Phoenix Suns (44-31)

8. Sacramento Kings (43-31)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (42-33)

10. Golden State Warriors (40-34)

11. Houston Rockets (38-36)

Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Lakers at Raptors (7 p.m.)

Thunder at 76ers (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Rockets at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)

Spurs at Nuggets (9 p.m.)

Clippers at Kings (10 p.m.)

  • LAC clinches tiebreaker over SAC with a win

Mavericks at Warriors (10 p.m., TNT)

  • DAL clinches tiebreaker over GSW and at least a play-in tournament berth with a win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (59-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-27)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30)

4. New York Knicks (44-30)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks controls the ball against Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Knicks and Heat are both fighting for playoff positioning in the East. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff via Getty Images)

5. Orlando Magic (44-31)

6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)

7. Miami Heat (41-33)

8. Philadelphia 76ers (40-35)

9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)

11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)

Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Bucks at Wizards (7 p.m.)

Thunder at 76ers (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Knicks at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Cavaliers at Jazz (9 p.m.)