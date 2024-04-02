NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one with a couple West tiebreakers on the line
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-22)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 7.3
Remaining schedule: @PHI, @BOS, @IND, @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
2. Denver Nuggets (52-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 5.0
Remaining schedule: SAS, @LAC, ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM
Remaining strength of schedule: .426 (easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Pelicans
3. Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 6.4
Remaining schedule: HOU, TOR, @PHX, @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans
4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-27)
Projected record: 52-30
Net rating: 3.7
Remaining schedule: @SAC, DEN, UTA, CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Warriors
5. Dallas Mavericks (45-29)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 2.2
Remaining schedule: @GSW, ATL, GSW, HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed
6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 4.9
Remaining schedule: ORL, SAS, @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings
7. Phoenix Suns (44-31)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 2.9
Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors
8. Sacramento Kings (43-31)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 1.3
Remaining schedule: LAC, @NYK, @BOS, @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Timberwolves, Lakers
9. Los Angeles Lakers (42-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 0.2
Remaining schedule: @TOR, @WAS, CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns
10. Golden State Warriors (40-34)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 1.9
Remaining schedule: DAL, @HOU, @DAL, UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Rockets
11. Houston Rockets (38-36)
Projected record: 42-40
Net rating: 1.4
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @MIN, GSW, MIA, @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC
Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Kings
Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Lakers at Raptors (7 p.m.)
Thunder at 76ers (7:30 p.m., TNT)
Rockets at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)
Spurs at Nuggets (9 p.m.)
Clippers at Kings (10 p.m.)
LAC clinches tiebreaker over SAC with a win
Mavericks at Warriors (10 p.m., TNT)
DAL clinches tiebreaker over GSW and at least a play-in tournament berth with a win
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Boston Celtics (59-16)
Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-27)
Projected record: 52-30
Net rating: 3.5
Remaining schedule: @WAS, MEM, TOR, NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)
Own tiebreakers against: Heat
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 3.0
Remaining schedule: @UTA, @PHX, @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
No relevant tiebreakers
4. New York Knicks (44-30)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 5.0
Remaining schedule: @MIA, SAC, @CHI, @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Heat, 76ers
5. Orlando Magic (44-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 2.4
Remaining schedule: POR, @NOP, @CHA, CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers
6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.4
Remaining schedule: @BKN, OKC, MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers
7. Miami Heat (41-33)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 1.5
Remaining schedule: NYK, PHI, @HOU, @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
8. Philadelphia 76ers (40-35)
Projected record: 44-38
Net rating: 2.2
Remaining schedule: OKC, @MIA, @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Magic, Hawks
9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 39-43
Net rating: -1.9
Remaining schedule: NYK, @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks
10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)
Projected record: 38-44
Net rating: -1.1
Remaining schedule: DET, @DAL, @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)
Projected record: 32-50
Net rating: -2.6
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: IND, DET, SAC, TOR, @NYK, @PHI
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Bulls, Hawks