NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where Brooklyn's playoff life is on the line

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (53-23)

Clinched playoff berth

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (52-23)

Clinched playoff berth

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-23)

Clinched playoff berth

4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-28)

5. Dallas Mavericks (45-30)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) react as the Sacramento Kings call for a timeout late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
The Mavs currently have the easiest remaining schedule in the West. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)

7. Sacramento Kings (44-31)

8. Phoenix Suns (44-31)

9. Los Angeles Lakers (43-33)

10. Golden State Warriors (41-34)

11. Houston Rockets (38-37)

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Lakers at Wizards (7 p.m.)

Thunder at Celtics (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

  • OKC clinches home playoff seed with a win

Raptors at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)

  • MIN clinches home playoff seed with a win

Magic at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

  • NOP clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win

Cavaliers at Suns (10 p.m., ESPN)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (59-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-28)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30)

4. Orlando Magic (44-31)

5. New York Knicks (44-31)

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) hopes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers could eliminate the Nets from playoff contention. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)

7. Miami Heat (42-33)

8. Philadelphia 76ers (41-35)

9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)

Clinched play-in berth

10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)

11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Pistons at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)

  • ATL clinches play-in tournament berth with a win or BKN loss

Pacers at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

  • BKN will be eliminated from the postseason with a loss or ATL win

Grizzlies at Bucks (8 p.m.)

  • MIL clinches playoff berth with a win and IND loss

Magic at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

Cavaliers at Suns (10 p.m., ESPN)