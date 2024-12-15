NBA Cup: Thunder to face Bucks in championship game after big nights in Las Vegas

Which team will join the Bucks and make it to the NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday?

It will be the Milwaukee Bucks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup championship game.

The top seeds from the East and West both enjoyed semifinal wins on Saturday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks to a win over the Atlanta Hawks and the Thunder outlasting the Houston Rockets in a clash of defensive-minded squads.

The championship is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, with a prize pool of more than $500,000 per player up for grabs. The game will not count for regular season standings or stats.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander goes off while Thunder grind down Rockets

The No. 1 NBA team in defensive rating is the Thunder. The No. 2 NBA team in defensive rating is the Rockets.

They certainly looked the part at T-Mobile Arena. It wasn't pretty at times, but the Thunder will take it after outlasting Houston in a 111-96 win.

The first half was slow in particular, which ended with the Rockets up 42-41 and both teams shooting below 33% from the field. It was OKC that woke up first, taking a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter and eventually expanding it to 15 points.

The defensive intensity didn't stop Shai Gilegous-Alexander from hitting 32 points, his 13th 30-point game of the season, plus eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

SGA THREE FOR 30 🔥



OKC go up 11 in the #EmiratesNBACup Semifinals 👀



🏆 HOU-OKC on ABC pic.twitter.com/Yaz8pWNo9D — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2024

Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams also contributed at least 19 points each, with Hartenstein getting the better of Rockets standout big man Alperen Şengün (13 points on 6-of-16 shooting, four turnovers, five fouls).

Giannis Antetokounmpo overwhelm the Hawks

Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the win. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, too. Damian Lillard wasn’t far behind with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, though he went just 5-of-14 from behind the arc.

Trae Young did everything possible to keep the Hawks in it in the third quarter after a tight opening half in Las Vegas. He shot 6-of-7 from the field in the period and put the Hawks in the lead entering the final period.

Finally, though, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks surged ahead down the stretch. They mounted a quick 7-1 run late in the fourth quarter, powered by three short buckets from Antetokounmpo, to finally separate from the Hawks. Antetokounmpo sealed the deal in the final minutes, too, with a wild block on Clint Capela at the rim to break up an alley-oop.

Young led the Hawks with a near-triple-double of his own. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Atlanta, which dropped to 14-13 on the season with the loss. Jalen Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

How to watch NBA Cup championship game in Las Vegas

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Here's how it all went down at Yahoo Sports: