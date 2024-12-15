Advertisement

NBA Cup: Thunder to face Bucks in championship game after big nights in Las Vegas

Which team will join the Bucks and make it to the NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday?

ryan young · jack baer

It will be the Milwaukee Bucks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup championship game.

The top seeds from the East and West both enjoyed semifinal wins on Saturday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks to a win over the Atlanta Hawks and the Thunder outlasting the Houston Rockets in a clash of defensive-minded squads.

The championship is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, with a prize pool of more than $500,000 per player up for grabs. The game will not count for regular season standings or stats.

The No. 1 NBA team in defensive rating is the Thunder. The No. 2 NBA team in defensive rating is the Rockets.

They certainly looked the part at T-Mobile Arena. It wasn't pretty at times, but the Thunder will take it after outlasting Houston in a 111-96 win.

The first half was slow in particular, which ended with the Rockets up 42-41 and both teams shooting below 33% from the field. It was OKC that woke up first, taking a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter and eventually expanding it to 15 points.

The defensive intensity didn't stop Shai Gilegous-Alexander from hitting 32 points, his 13th 30-point game of the season, plus eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams also contributed at least 19 points each, with Hartenstein getting the better of Rockets standout big man Alperen Şengün (13 points on 6-of-16 shooting, four turnovers, five fouls).

Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the win. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, too. Damian Lillard wasn’t far behind with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, though he went just 5-of-14 from behind the arc.

Trae Young did everything possible to keep the Hawks in it in the third quarter after a tight opening half in Las Vegas. He shot 6-of-7 from the field in the period and put the Hawks in the lead entering the final period.

Finally, though, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks surged ahead down the stretch. They mounted a quick 7-1 run late in the fourth quarter, powered by three short buckets from Antetokounmpo, to finally separate from the Hawks. Antetokounmpo sealed the deal in the final minutes, too, with a wild block on Clint Capela at the rim to break up an alley-oop.

Young led the Hawks with a near-triple-double of his own. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Atlanta, which dropped to 14-13 on the season with the loss. Jalen Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Here's how it all went down at Yahoo Sports:

    Vincent Goodwill

    'I want us to put our names on it'

    Among concerns the league has a competition problem, the veteran coach made his stance known after the Bucks advanced past the Hawks to the NBA Cup final: "There's nothing wrong with saying you want to win something."

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks gestures in the first half of a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup against the Atlanta Hawks at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bucks defeated the Hawks 110-102.
    Click the photo to read more about the Bucks' win to advance them into the NBA Cup championship. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Up Next: Bucks vs. Thunder

  • Ryan Young

    West Semifinals Stats

    Thunder: 111

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 points (8-21 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists

    Isaiah Hartenstein: 21 points, 8 rebounds

    Jalen Williams: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

    Rockets: 96

    Amen Thompson: 19 points, 7 rebounds

    Jabari Smith Jr.: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

    Dillon Brooks: 14 points, 5 rebounds

  • Ryan Young

    FINAL: Thunder 111, Rockets 96

    The Thunder are headed to the NBA Cup championship game. They’ll take on the Bucks on Tuesday night.

  • Ryan Young

    We had a brief "tussle" between Sengun and Wallace, who got into a brief shoving match, but it ended without much happening. Double technicals have been handed out after a review, and we carry on.

  • Ryan Young

    That’s a 10-3 run from the Thunder, and their lead is suddenly up to 13 at the midway point of the fourth quarter. They’re just six minutes away from securing a spot in the title game against the Bucks.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    We talk a lot about Jabari Smith not filling those early expectations but man, that kid plays hard and goes after it on defense. I’m taking stock on anyone who’s selling.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    If there is one critique of SGA, and there won’t be many, sometimes he’s looking for the foul more than the bucket,

  • Vincent Goodwill

    The shooting hasn’t improved, with Houston at 34% and OKC at 41%. Super competitive game in terms of feel.

  • Ryan Young

    End of 3: Thunder 75, Rockets 69

    Both teams finally seem to have settled in. SGA is up to 24 points to lead the Thunder, and Amen Thompson has 15 for Houston off the bench. Alperen Sengun is still at just four points for the Rockets while shooting 2-of-10 from the field.

  • Ryan Young

    Steven Adams is headed to the locker room now after an awkward fall under the rim.

  • Ryan Young

    That's an 11-0 run for Oklahoma City over the last 90 seconds or so, and it looks like we finally have some movement. SGA, Dort and Williams all hit 3-pointers for the Thunder.

  • Ryan Young

    Hartenstein tipped in a bucket for the Thunder, and the third quarter is officially underway. We'll see if the offense picks up across the board here soon.

  • Ryan Young

    HALF: Rockets 42, Thunder 41

    Amen Thompson leads all scorers with 13 points off the Rockets’ bench, and SGA has 12 points to lead the Thunder. He’s shot 3-of-12 from the field.

    Both teams have combined for six 3-pointers, and neither team is shooting better than 33%. This is also the fewest points that the Thunder have put up in a half all season.

  • Ryan Young

    SGA is still struggling to get anything to fall. He just missed a layup, but drew a pretty weak foul to get to the line. He then split his free throws.

    It’s a rough night for him. He’s just 1-of-9 from the field now with seven points.

  • Ryan Young

    Jalen Williams with the perfect finish:

  • Vincent Goodwill

    J-Dub hits a jumper and falls after a contest. An animated Floyd Mayweather yells at a ref, “Call the foul!"

    This IS Vegas after all...

  • Ryan Young

    End 1: Rockets 20, Thunder 18

    Kenrich Williams leads all scorers with seven points off the Thunder's bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 1-of-8 from the field, too.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    The game is not for the faint of heart. Competitive but not high on aesthetics.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, we’re off to a slow start. Both teams have shot a combined 3-of-17 and 2-of-8 from the field to start this one.

    The Rockets lead 6-5 early.

  • Ryan Young

    The Rockets have won the tip, and we're off in Las Vegas. The Thunder have won eight of their last nine games heading into this one.

    The winner will get the Bucks on Tuesday night with the NBA Cup on the line.

  • Ryan Young

    This is the perfect pre-game entertainment now that these two shows can crossover.

  • Jack Baer

    Starting lineups for Rockets-Thunder

    Rockets

    • Dillon Brooks

    • Jabari Smith Jr.

    • Alperen Şengün

    • Jalen Green

    • Fred VanVleet

    Thunder

    • Lu Dort

    • Jalen Williams

    • Isaiah Hartenstein

    • Cason Wallace

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • Jack Baer
  • Ryan Young

    Up next: Thunder-Rockets

    Oklahoma City and Houston will square off in the second semifinals game in about 90 minutes or so. The winner will take on the Bucks for the NBA Cup on Tuesday.

  • Ryan Young

    East Semifinals Stats

    Bucks 110

    Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32 points (10-15 FG), 14 rebounds, 9 assists

    Damian Lillard: 25 points (5-14 3FG), 7 assists, 6 rebounds

    Brook Lopez: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

    Hawks 102

    Trae Young: 35 points (9-18 FG), 10 assists, 7 rebounds

    Jalen Johnson: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

    De’Andre Hunter: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

  • Ryan Young

    FINAL: Bucks 110, Hawks 102

    The Bucks are officially headed to the championship game on Tuesday, where they'll take on either the Thunder or the Rockets in Vegas.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    If all else fails, ask Giannis to do every damn thing.

  • Ryan Young

    WHAT A BLOCK FROM GIANNIS AT THE RIM

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucks finally have a little bit of separation here. They're up 103-97 now with 3:01 left in the game.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    If all else fails, give it to Giannis...

  • Ryan Young

    We've got a close one here down the stretch. The Bucks are up by one now at the midway point of the fourth quarter.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This foul merchant stuff has to stop. It’s one of the things that makes a game ugly. Nobody wants to see this.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This is about as competitive a game as the NBA could’ve hoped for. A one-point game to start the fourth.

  • Ryan Young

    End of 3: Hawks 83, Bucks 82

    Trae Young went off in the third quarter, and helped the Hawks take their first lead since the opening sequence of the second period. He’s up to 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds now.

    We’re in for a good finish here in Vegas. End of 3: Hawks 83, Bucks 82

  • Vincent Goodwill

    It’s amazing, Trae Young has had a horrible shooting season, the worst of his career, but is torching everything tonight. He's 7-of-12, 3-of-4 from 3. 26-8-7 now in the third quarter trying to keep the Hawks in it.

  • Ryan Young

    Clint Capela just completely stuffed Giannis and then finished at the other end. The Hawks, though, still trail 70-64 midway through the third quarter.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    In attendance: Not particularly long or imposing but he packs a punch: Floyd Mayweather

  • Vincent Goodwill

    You can see why the Hawks are competitive, particularly on defense. They’re not intimidating or imposing, but their wings are long and aggressive. They cover a lot of space and shut off passing lanes.

  • Ryan Young

    Now that he's 30, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eyeing another MVP award. He's dominating like never before, and is leading the charge tonight in Las Vegas.

    Click the photo for more on Giannis' latest MVP push from Vincent Goodwill earlier this month.

    Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena.
    Click the photo for more on Giannis' latest MVP push from Vincent Goodwill earlier this month. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Half: Bucks 55, Hawks 49

    Giannis leads all scorers with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists at the midway point. Damian Lillard is the only other Bucks player in double figures with 10 points, though he’s shot just 3-of-13 from the field.

    Trae Young leads the Hawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This feels like a pro-Hawks crowd. Then you remember, the Falcons are playing the Raiders in Vegas this weekend. There was a lot of Falcons gear on folks walking around the city last night and today.

  • Ryan Young

    And right on time, here comes Dame. That's back-to-back 3-pointers from him now, including this one from deep.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    I wonder if the lighting at T-Mobile Arena is messing with the shooting. Dame Lillard is 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line so far.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Not sure if it’s playing on TV, but the atmosphere is picking up some and the building has filled. It was just a slow arriving crowd.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    AJ Green’s nickname, according to basketball reference, is Dairy Bird … I have thoughts. But he can play.

    He just powered the Bucks on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter with back-to-back 3s. The Bucks are up 36-28 now.

  • Ryan Young

    End 1: Hawks 28, Bucks 26

    The Hawks rallied back to take a slight lead after the first quarter. Trae Young leads the way with 10 points and five assists, though seven of his points have come from the free throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

  • Ryan Young

    The Hawks have fought back to take a 18-12 lead after their slow start. Half of their points have come from Trae Young.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Not sure if he’s known more as a podcaster or rapper, but Cam’ron just arrived sitting courtside across from the benches.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucks came to play. They opened the game on a quick 7-0 burst, and the Hawks have to call a timeout after a huge Giannis layup.