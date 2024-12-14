NBA Cup semifinals live updates: Hawks vs. Bucks, Rockets vs. Thunder face off for a trip to 2nd annual championship

The 2024 NBA Cup is down to its final four, with the quartet of teams in Las Vegas on Saturday to face off in the second year of the in-season tournament.
In the quarterfinals earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks' duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard led them to a close win over a short-handed Orlando Magic team, while Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks trolled the New York Knicks in an eight-point win at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
Which team will make it to Tuesday's NBA Cup championship game?
How to watch NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Live15 updates
Ryan Young
Half: Bucks 55, Hawks 49
Giannis leads all scorers with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists at the midway point. Damian Lillard is the only other Bucks player in double figures with 10 points, though he’s shot just 3-of-13 from the field.
Trae Young leads the Hawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Vincent Goodwill
This feels like a pro-Hawks crowd. Then you remember, the Falcons are playing the Raiders in Vegas this weekend. There was a lot of Falcons gear on folks walking around the city last night and today.
Ryan Young
And right on time, here comes Dame. That's back-to-back 3-pointers from him now, including this one from deep.
I wonder if the lighting at T-Mobile Arena is messing with the shooting. Dame Lillard is 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line so far.
Vincent Goodwill
Not sure if it’s playing on TV, but the atmosphere is picking up some and the building has filled. It was just a slow arriving crowd.
Vincent Goodwill
AJ Green’s nickname, according to basketball reference, is Dairy Bird … I have thoughts. But he can play.
He just powered the Bucks on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter with back-to-back 3s. The Bucks are up 36-28 now.
Ryan Young
End 1: Hawks 28, Bucks 26
The Hawks rallied back to take a slight lead after the first quarter. Trae Young leads the way with 10 points and five assists, though seven of his points have come from the free throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
Ryan Young
The Hawks have fought back to take a 18-12 lead after their slow start. Half of their points have come from Trae Young.
Vincent Goodwill
Not sure if he’s known more as a podcaster or rapper, but Cam’ron just arrived sitting courtside across from the benches.
Ryan Young
The Bucks came to play. They opened the game on a quick 7-0 burst, and the Hawks have to call a timeout after a huge Giannis layup.
Ryan Young
The Hawks have won the tip, and the first semifinal game is officially underway.
Vincent Goodwill
Like last year’s semifinal, it looks a bit sparse to start. Atlanta and Milwaukee, guessing it’s hard for fans to get to Vegas on short notice.
Ryan Young
Hawks-Bucks incoming
The Bucks and Hawks will tip in about 15 minutes from T-Mobile Arena. The Bucks are a -3.5 favorite on BetMGM after their tight win over the Magic in the quarterfinals.
Ryan Young
Here's what's up for grabs on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
