NBA Cup semifinals live updates: Hawks vs. Bucks, Rockets vs. Thunder face off for a trip to 2nd annual championship

The 2024 NBA Cup is down to its final four, with the quartet of teams in Las Vegas on Saturday to face off in the second year of the in-season tournament.

In the quarterfinals earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks' duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard led them to a close win over a short-handed Orlando Magic team, while Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks trolled the New York Knicks in an eight-point win at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić in a 14-point win on Tuesday in the Western Conference, while the Houston Rockets won a controversial matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday that saw Steve Kerr calling out the refs after a one-point loss.

Which team will make it to Tuesday's NBA Cup championship game?

How to watch NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

