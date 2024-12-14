Advertisement
NBA Cup semifinals live updates: Hawks vs. Bucks, Rockets vs. Thunder face off for a trip to 2nd annual championship

Which teams will make it to the NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday?

yahoo sports staff

The 2024 NBA Cup is down to its final four, with the quartet of teams in Las Vegas on Saturday to face off in the second year of the in-season tournament.

In the quarterfinals earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks' duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard led them to a close win over a short-handed Orlando Magic team, while Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks trolled the New York Knicks in an eight-point win at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić in a 14-point win on Tuesday in the Western Conference, while the Houston Rockets won a controversial matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday that saw Steve Kerr calling out the refs after a one-point loss.

Which team will make it to Tuesday's NBA Cup championship game?

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live updates, highlights and more below:

  • Ryan Young

    Half: Bucks 55, Hawks 49

    Giannis leads all scorers with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists at the midway point. Damian Lillard is the only other Bucks player in double figures with 10 points, though he’s shot just 3-of-13 from the field.

    Trae Young leads the Hawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This feels like a pro-Hawks crowd. Then you remember, the Falcons are playing the Raiders in Vegas this weekend. There was a lot of Falcons gear on folks walking around the city last night and today.

  • Ryan Young

    And right on time, here comes Dame. That's back-to-back 3-pointers from him now, including this one from deep.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    I wonder if the lighting at T-Mobile Arena is messing with the shooting. Dame Lillard is 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line so far.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Not sure if it’s playing on TV, but the atmosphere is picking up some and the building has filled. It was just a slow arriving crowd.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    AJ Green’s nickname, according to basketball reference, is Dairy Bird … I have thoughts. But he can play.

    He just powered the Bucks on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter with back-to-back 3s. The Bucks are up 36-28 now.

  • Ryan Young

    End 1: Hawks 28, Bucks 26

    The Hawks rallied back to take a slight lead after the first quarter. Trae Young leads the way with 10 points and five assists, though seven of his points have come from the free throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

  • Ryan Young

    The Hawks have fought back to take a 18-12 lead after their slow start. Half of their points have come from Trae Young.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Not sure if he’s known more as a podcaster or rapper, but Cam’ron just arrived sitting courtside across from the benches.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucks came to play. They opened the game on a quick 7-0 burst, and the Hawks have to call a timeout after a huge Giannis layup.

  • Ryan Young

    The Hawks have won the tip, and the first semifinal game is officially underway.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Like last year’s semifinal, it looks a bit sparse to start. Atlanta and Milwaukee, guessing it’s hard for fans to get to Vegas on short notice.

  • Ryan Young

    Hawks-Bucks incoming

    The Bucks and Hawks will tip in about 15 minutes from T-Mobile Arena. The Bucks are a -3.5 favorite on BetMGM after their tight win over the Magic in the quarterfinals.

  • Ryan Young

    Here's what's up for grabs on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

  • Ryan Young

    NBA Cup semifinals coming soon

    The NBA Cup semifinals will start in about an hour. Here's everything you need to know before the games get going in Las Vegas: