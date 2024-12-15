NBA Cup live updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Hawks to reach championship; Thunder-Hawks set for West semis

Which team will join the Bucks and make it to the NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Cup championship game. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are now figuring out who will join them.

In the Western side of the bracket, the Thunder overcame the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić in a 14-point win on Tuesday, while the Rockets won a controversial matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday that saw Steve Kerr calling out the refs after a one-point loss. It is a matchup of two of the NBA's youngest teams, and should be a good one in Las Vegas.

Giannis Antetokounmpo overwhelmed the Hawks

The Bucks beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 in the semifinals of the 2024 NBA Cup on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. That officially put them into the title game, where they’ll take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the win. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, too. Damian Lillard wasn’t far behind with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, though he went just 5-of-14 from behind the arc.

Young did everything possible to keep the Hawks in it in the third quarter after a tight opening half in Las Vegas. He shot 6-of-7 from the field in the period and put the Hawks in the lead entering the final period.

Finally, though, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks surged ahead down the stretch. They mounted a quick 7-1 run late in the fourth quarter, powered by three short buckets from Antetokounmpo, to finally separate from the Hawks. Antetokounmpo sealed the deal in the final minutes, too, with a wild block on Clint Capela at the rim to break up an alley-oop.

Young led the Hawks with a near-triple-double of his own. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Atlanta, which dropped to 14-13 on the season with the loss. Jalen Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Which team will join the Bucks and make it to Tuesday's NBA Cup championship game?

How to watch NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live updates, highlights and more below: