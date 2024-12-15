Advertisement
NBA Cup live updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Hawks to reach championship; Thunder-Hawks set for West semis

Which team will join the Bucks and make it to the NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday?

ryan young
Staff writer

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Cup championship game. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are now figuring out who will join them.

In the Western side of the bracket, the Thunder overcame the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić in a 14-point win on Tuesday, while the Rockets won a controversial matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday that saw Steve Kerr calling out the refs after a one-point loss. It is a matchup of two of the NBA's youngest teams, and should be a good one in Las Vegas.

The Bucks beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 in the semifinals of the 2024 NBA Cup on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. That officially put them into the title game, where they’ll take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the win. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, too. Damian Lillard wasn’t far behind with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, though he went just 5-of-14 from behind the arc.

Young did everything possible to keep the Hawks in it in the third quarter after a tight opening half in Las Vegas. He shot 6-of-7 from the field in the period and put the Hawks in the lead entering the final period.

Finally, though, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks surged ahead down the stretch. They mounted a quick 7-1 run late in the fourth quarter, powered by three short buckets from Antetokounmpo, to finally separate from the Hawks. Antetokounmpo sealed the deal in the final minutes, too, with a wild block on Clint Capela at the rim to break up an alley-oop.

Young led the Hawks with a near-triple-double of his own. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Atlanta, which dropped to 14-13 on the season with the loss. Jalen Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

  • Ryan Young

    This is the perfect pre-game entertainment now that these two shows can crossover.

  • Jack Baer

    Starting lineups for Rockets-Thunder

    Rockets

    • Dillon Brooks

    • Jabari Smith Jr.

    • Alperen Şengün

    • Jalen Green

    • Fred VanVleet

    Thunder

    • Lu Dort

    • Jalen Williams

    • Isaiah Hartenstein

    • Cason Wallace

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • Jack Baer
  • Ryan Young

    Up next: Thunder-Rockets

    Oklahoma City and Houston will square off in the second semifinals game in about 90 minutes or so. The winner will take on the Bucks for the NBA Cup on Tuesday.

  • Ryan Young

    East Semifinals Stats

    Bucks 110

    Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32 points (10-15 FG), 14 rebounds, 9 assists

    Damian Lillard: 25 points (5-14 3FG), 7 assists, 6 rebounds

    Brook Lopez: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

    Hawks 102

    Trae Young: 35 points (9-18 FG), 10 assists, 7 rebounds

    Jalen Johnson: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

    De’Andre Hunter: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

  • Ryan Young

    FINAL: Bucks 110, Hawks 102

    The Bucks are officially headed to the championship game on Tuesday, where they'll take on either the Thunder or the Rockets in Vegas.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    If all else fails, ask Giannis to do every damn thing.

  • Ryan Young

    WHAT A BLOCK FROM GIANNIS AT THE RIM

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucks finally have a little bit of separation here. They're up 103-97 now with 3:01 left in the game.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    If all else fails, give it to Giannis...

  • Ryan Young

    We've got a close one here down the stretch. The Bucks are up by one now at the midway point of the fourth quarter.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This foul merchant stuff has to stop. It’s one of the things that makes a game ugly. Nobody wants to see this.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This is about as competitive a game as the NBA could’ve hoped for. A one-point game to start the fourth.

  • Ryan Young

    End of 3: Hawks 83, Bucks 82

    Trae Young went off in the third quarter, and helped the Hawks take their first lead since the opening sequence of the second period. He’s up to 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds now.

    We’re in for a good finish here in Vegas. End of 3: Hawks 83, Bucks 82

  • Vincent Goodwill

    It’s amazing, Trae Young has had a horrible shooting season, the worst of his career, but is torching everything tonight. He's 7-of-12, 3-of-4 from 3. 26-8-7 now in the third quarter trying to keep the Hawks in it.

  • Ryan Young

    Clint Capela just completely stuffed Giannis and then finished at the other end. The Hawks, though, still trail 70-64 midway through the third quarter.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    In attendance: Not particularly long or imposing but he packs a punch: Floyd Mayweather

  • Vincent Goodwill

    You can see why the Hawks are competitive, particularly on defense. They’re not intimidating or imposing, but their wings are long and aggressive. They cover a lot of space and shut off passing lanes.

  • Ryan Young

    Now that he's 30, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eyeing another MVP award. He's dominating like never before, and is leading the charge tonight in Las Vegas.

    Click the photo for more on Giannis' latest MVP push from Vincent Goodwill earlier this month.

    Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
    Click the photo for more on Giannis' latest MVP push from Vincent Goodwill earlier this month. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Half: Bucks 55, Hawks 49

    Giannis leads all scorers with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists at the midway point. Damian Lillard is the only other Bucks player in double figures with 10 points, though he’s shot just 3-of-13 from the field.

    Trae Young leads the Hawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    This feels like a pro-Hawks crowd. Then you remember, the Falcons are playing the Raiders in Vegas this weekend. There was a lot of Falcons gear on folks walking around the city last night and today.

  • Ryan Young

    And right on time, here comes Dame. That's back-to-back 3-pointers from him now, including this one from deep.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    I wonder if the lighting at T-Mobile Arena is messing with the shooting. Dame Lillard is 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line so far.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Not sure if it’s playing on TV, but the atmosphere is picking up some and the building has filled. It was just a slow arriving crowd.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    AJ Green’s nickname, according to basketball reference, is Dairy Bird … I have thoughts. But he can play.

    He just powered the Bucks on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter with back-to-back 3s. The Bucks are up 36-28 now.

  • Ryan Young

    End 1: Hawks 28, Bucks 26

    The Hawks rallied back to take a slight lead after the first quarter. Trae Young leads the way with 10 points and five assists, though seven of his points have come from the free throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

  • Ryan Young

    The Hawks have fought back to take a 18-12 lead after their slow start. Half of their points have come from Trae Young.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Not sure if he’s known more as a podcaster or rapper, but Cam’ron just arrived sitting courtside across from the benches.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucks came to play. They opened the game on a quick 7-0 burst, and the Hawks have to call a timeout after a huge Giannis layup.

  • Ryan Young

    The Hawks have won the tip, and the first semifinal game is officially underway.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Like last year’s semifinal, it looks a bit sparse to start. Atlanta and Milwaukee, guessing it’s hard for fans to get to Vegas on short notice.

  • Ryan Young

    Hawks-Bucks incoming

    The Bucks and Hawks will tip in about 15 minutes from T-Mobile Arena. The Bucks are a -3.5 favorite on BetMGM after their tight win over the Magic in the quarterfinals.

  • Ryan Young

    Here's what's up for grabs on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

  • Ryan Young

    NBA Cup semifinals coming soon

    The NBA Cup semifinals will start in about an hour. Here's everything you need to know before the games get going in Las Vegas: