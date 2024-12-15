NBA Cup live updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Hawks to reach championship; Thunder-Hawks set for West semis

The Bucks beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 in the semifinals of the 2024 NBA Cup on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. That officially put them into the title game, where they’ll take on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.
Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the win. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, too. Damian Lillard wasn’t far behind with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, though he went just 5-of-14 from behind the arc.
Young did everything possible to keep the Hawks in it in the third quarter after a tight opening half in Las Vegas. He shot 6-of-7 from the field in the period and put the Hawks in the lead entering the final period.
Finally, though, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks surged ahead down the stretch. They mounted a quick 7-1 run late in the fourth quarter, powered by three short buckets from Antetokounmpo, to finally separate from the Hawks. Antetokounmpo sealed the deal in the final minutes, too, with a wild block on Clint Capela at the rim to break up an alley-oop.
Young led the Hawks with a near-triple-double of his own. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Atlanta, which dropped to 14-13 on the season with the loss. Jalen Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Ryan Young
This is the perfect pre-game entertainment now that these two shows can crossover.
This foul merchant stuff has to stop. It’s one of the things that makes a game ugly. Nobody wants to see this.
Vincent Goodwill
This is about as competitive a game as the NBA could’ve hoped for. A one-point game to start the fourth.
Ryan Young
End of 3: Hawks 83, Bucks 82
Trae Young went off in the third quarter, and helped the Hawks take their first lead since the opening sequence of the second period. He’s up to 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds now.
We’re in for a good finish here in Vegas. End of 3: Hawks 83, Bucks 82
Vincent Goodwill
It’s amazing, Trae Young has had a horrible shooting season, the worst of his career, but is torching everything tonight. He's 7-of-12, 3-of-4 from 3. 26-8-7 now in the third quarter trying to keep the Hawks in it.
Ryan Young
Clint Capela just completely stuffed Giannis and then finished at the other end. The Hawks, though, still trail 70-64 midway through the third quarter.
Clint Capela PROTECTING on one end and finishing on the other 💪🔥
In attendance: Not particularly long or imposing but he packs a punch: Floyd Mayweather
Vincent Goodwill
You can see why the Hawks are competitive, particularly on defense. They’re not intimidating or imposing, but their wings are long and aggressive. They cover a lot of space and shut off passing lanes.
Ryan Young
Now that he's 30, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eyeing another MVP award. He's dominating like never before, and is leading the charge tonight in Las Vegas.
Click the photo for more on Giannis' latest MVP push from Vincent Goodwill earlier this month.
Ryan Young
Half: Bucks 55, Hawks 49
Giannis leads all scorers with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists at the midway point. Damian Lillard is the only other Bucks player in double figures with 10 points, though he’s shot just 3-of-13 from the field.
Trae Young leads the Hawks with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Vincent Goodwill
This feels like a pro-Hawks crowd. Then you remember, the Falcons are playing the Raiders in Vegas this weekend. There was a lot of Falcons gear on folks walking around the city last night and today.
Ryan Young
And right on time, here comes Dame. That's back-to-back 3-pointers from him now, including this one from deep.
I wonder if the lighting at T-Mobile Arena is messing with the shooting. Dame Lillard is 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line so far.
Vincent Goodwill
Not sure if it’s playing on TV, but the atmosphere is picking up some and the building has filled. It was just a slow arriving crowd.
Vincent Goodwill
AJ Green’s nickname, according to basketball reference, is Dairy Bird … I have thoughts. But he can play.
He just powered the Bucks on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter with back-to-back 3s. The Bucks are up 36-28 now.
Ryan Young
End 1: Hawks 28, Bucks 26
The Hawks rallied back to take a slight lead after the first quarter. Trae Young leads the way with 10 points and five assists, though seven of his points have come from the free throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
Ryan Young
The Hawks have fought back to take a 18-12 lead after their slow start. Half of their points have come from Trae Young.
Vincent Goodwill
Not sure if he’s known more as a podcaster or rapper, but Cam’ron just arrived sitting courtside across from the benches.
Ryan Young
The Bucks came to play. They opened the game on a quick 7-0 burst, and the Hawks have to call a timeout after a huge Giannis layup.
Ryan Young
The Hawks have won the tip, and the first semifinal game is officially underway.
Vincent Goodwill
Like last year’s semifinal, it looks a bit sparse to start. Atlanta and Milwaukee, guessing it’s hard for fans to get to Vegas on short notice.
Ryan Young
Hawks-Bucks incoming
The Bucks and Hawks will tip in about 15 minutes from T-Mobile Arena. The Bucks are a -3.5 favorite on BetMGM after their tight win over the Magic in the quarterfinals.
Ryan Young
Here's what's up for grabs on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
