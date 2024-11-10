NBA Cup 2024 bracket: Schedule, time, and channel for in-season tournament

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The NBA's second annual in-season tournament kicks off this Tuesday, as the Los Angeles Lakers look to defend their NBA Cup title. The tournament, rebranded as the Emirates Cup, will span the next 35 days as every team in the league looks to claim the $500,000 bonus that comes with the championship.

Of course, a new year brings new challenges to the tournament. Injuries, slow starts, and free agents yet to mesh with their new squads could all hinder a team's ability to win the Emirates Cup. That doesn't mean the tournament won't be any less exciting, offering at least a bit of an incentive for fans to get invested in the early part of the NBA season.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NBA Emirates Cup.

Emirates Cup schedule:

Group play begins Tuesday, Nov. 12, as each group, composed of five teams, will each play one game against one another to determine seeding for the knockout stages. Group play will resume every Tuesday through December 3, and will include Fridays (Nov. 15, 22, and 29).

Tuesday, Nov. 12:

(All times Eastern)

Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15:

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22:

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29:

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 12 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3:

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the knockout stages will commence with the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, and the finals is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

2024 Emirates Cup Groups:

Western Conference:

Group A: Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings

Group B: Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs

Group C: Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

Group A: New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets

Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons

Group C: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards

How to watch 2024 Emirates Cup:

NBA Cup games will be available on a variety of channels including ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. Each game will also be available for viewing via NBA League Pass. Games can also be streamed with Fubo.

The time and channels for the knockout stages have yet to be determined.

