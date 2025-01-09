How California fires are impacting sports: Los Angeles Kings game postponed

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Wildfires continued to rage in California on Wednesday, resulting in evacuation and destruction in the Los Angeles area.

The fires destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures, Los Angeles County Fire chief Anthony Marrone said at a briefing Wednesday. There also were a "high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate, in addition to first responders who were on the fire line."

The Los Angeles Kings' game against the Calgary Flames was postponed, with scheduling changes still possible for other professional and college sports in the days to come.

Here's how the fires are affecting sports in Southern California:

Houses along the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu went up in flames Wednesday.

NFL to move Rams-Vikings game out of Los Angeles area to Arizona if wildfires force shift

As immensely destructive wildfires continue to rage through the Los Angeles area, the NFL has already put together an alternate plan in the event Monday night's game between the NFC West champion Rams and Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium, which is in neighboring Inglewood, cannot be safely played.

"The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires," read a statement distributed by the league Wednesday night.

"We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

Report: Kawhi Leonard steps away from Clippers to help family

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has stepped away from the team in order to help members of his family who were forced to evacuate due to the Southern California wildfires, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Leonard — who reportedly purchased a home in the hard-hit Pacific Palisades area in 2021 — will miss the Clippers' Wednesday night contest in Denver, and it is unclear when he will return to the team.

Los Angeles Kings game postponed

The Los Angeles Kings' game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday has been postponed, the NHL announced.

"In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed," the NHL said in a statement. "The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time."

The league added that a makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA," the league said in a statement.

The Lakers return home to play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Clippers start a three-game homestand against the Hornets on Saturday.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles on January 7, 2025.

NBA coaches say family safe

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said his family members are safe after being forced to evacuate their Southern California homes this week as wildfires continue to sweep across parts of Los Angeles County.

The fire has destroyed homes in several Los Angeles suburbs, including Pacific Palisades, where Redick and many others live. The Lakers just completed a two-game swing through Texas against the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks and have a scheduled home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live.

"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers, for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday night that his 90-year-old mother was also among those forced to evacuate.

"I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires," Kerr said after the Warriors' 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat. "My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate."

Officials said that two people have been killed, 30,000 Los Angeles area residents are under evacuation orders, and more than 13,000 buildings or structures are in the fire's path. The fires are driven by Santa Ana winds that have reached more than 80 miles per hour.

(This story has been updated with more information.)

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How California fires are impacting sports: Los Angeles team schedules