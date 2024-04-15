NBA Big Man Boban Marjanovic Intentionally Misses Free Throws to Win Crowd Free Chicken

The beloved player treated the crowd to Chick-fil-A sandwiches after missing two free throws during the Rockets-Clippers game on April 14

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic won over the crowd on Sunday, April 14 when he intentionally missed two free throws — and won those inside Crypto.com Arena free Chick-fil-A.

The hilarious moment came in the fourth quarter of the game, when the Houston Rockets center, 35, went to the line for a pair of free throws — seemingly well aware that fans would net a sandwich if he missed the two shots.

After missing the first, Marjanovic — who is also affectionately known as “Bobi” — motioned to himself and mouthed to the crowd, “This is from me.” The 7-foot, 4-inch player then missed the second throw as the crowd went nuts and Marjanovic raised his arms up in mock celebration.

Related: Who Is Boban Marjanovic's Wife? All About Milica Krstić

“He gave them chicken!” an announcer said following the unlikely moment. “He’s a man of the people!”

The Rockets went on to win the last game of the regular season, which saw the fourth-seed Clippers resting star players Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook in anticipation of their first round playoff matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on April 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marjanovic, meanwhile, has made fans wherever he’s gone, throughout his nine years in the NBA. After signing with the San Antonio Spurs as a rookie in 2015, the journeyman/big man has had stints in Detroit, Los Angeles (Clippers), Philadelphia and Dallas.

Marjanovic — who is the same height as presumptive 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama — is also known for his sunny demeanor and silly hijinks. While on the Pistons during the 2016-17 season, he and forward Tobias Harris began a well documented friendship, which spanned three different teams and resulted in the two becoming prominent pitchmen for Goldfish snacks.

Story continues

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic From Left: Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris

Related: How Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović Went from a Rocky First Impression to NBA BFFs (Exclusive)

But they actually didn’t even like each other at first, the two told PEOPLE last year. "My first impression was he's not that nice of a guy," Harris, 31, said in a joint interview, and added that his first words Marjanovic said to him were, "I don't like you."

But after they got to know each other, they discovered many shared interests and started to develop "that friendship energy." Harris added, "I think it was funny because you always hear these stories about how he's the nicest guy ever. And one of my conversations is he's telling me that he doesn't like me. So I'm like, 'Dang, what's going on?' And then from there, he hit it on top of the head, it's just kind of a communication thing," Harris said at the time, about Marjanovic’s "upfront and straightforward" nature.

"And it was so funny because the next day we were already really good friends," the player concluded.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.